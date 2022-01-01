Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portsmouth Book & Bar 40 Pleasant St

review star

No reviews yet

40 Pleasant St

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.40

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Tea

Irish Breakfast

$3.50+

Oolong

$3.50+

Darjeeling

$3.50+

Earl Grey

$3.50+

Get Well Grounded

$3.50+

India Chai

$3.50+

Gunpowder Green

$3.50+

Jasmine Green

$3.50+

Yerba Mate'

$3.50+

Genmaicha

$3.50+

Tulsi Tea

$3.50+

Chamomile

$3.50+

Peppermint

$3.50+

Lavender

$3.50+

Rooibos

$3.50+

Decaf Herbal Chai

$3.50+

Citrus Mint

$3.50+

Warm Glow

$3.50+

Cold Drinks

Iced tea - BLACK

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Apple Cider

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

1/2 Black Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.50

1/2 Hibiscus 1/2 Lemonade

$3.50

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Cola

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.25

Pellagrino - litre

$6.00

Juice 12oz

$2.75

TAP WATER

Milk 12oz

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Popular Items

Cheese Plate

$13.00+

Hummus Platter

$9.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Pretzel Rolls

$9.00

Chips and Onion Dip

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Veggie Chili

$6.00+

Soup of the Day - French O

$6.00+Out of stock

Soup of the Day 2-Harvest Cheddar

$6.00+

The November

$12.00

A B.L.T.

$12.00

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Rainbow Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Single Pretzel Roll - EMPLOYEES ONLY!

$4.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Soup

Veggie Chili

$6.00+

Soup of the Day - French O

$6.00+Out of stock

Soup of the Day 2-Harvest Cheddar

$6.00+

Salad

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Rainbow Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwich

A B.L.T.

$12.00

The November

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

To Share

Cheese Plate

$13.00+

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Pretzel Rolls

$9.00

Chips and Onion Dip

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Just the Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Toffee Bread Pudding

$6.00

Hot Cocoa Brownie

$6.00

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie with Nuts (GF)

$4.00

Brownie NO NUTS (GF)

$4.00

Tea Cake/Loaf of the Day

$5.00

Sweet & Vegan

$6.00

Mini Tea Cake

$3.50

Sides

Toast

$2.50

GF Toast

$3.50

Side dressing/sauce

$0.50

Side pickles

$0.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side fresh veggies

$3.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Book & Bar is a bookstore, cafe, bar, and live music venue tucked in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH.

Website

Location

40 Pleasant St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Portsmouth Book & Bar image
Portsmouth Book & Bar image
Portsmouth Book & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Dwyer's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
96 Bridge Street Porstmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
The River House
orange starNo Reviews
53 Bow Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bow St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Downtown the Original)
orange starNo Reviews
22 Daniel Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston