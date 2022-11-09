- Home
BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville, KY 40220
Popular Items
Snacks and Shares
Famous Asiago Cheese Bread
Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.
Loaded Potato Nachos
Crispy Housemade Potato Chips, Beer Cheese Queso, and Smoked Bacon. Served with our Famous Green Chili Jam, Chipotle Salsa and Garlic Sour Cream.
Bruschetta
Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, tossed with Pesto Vinaigrette and topped with Feta Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread.
Soft Pretzels
Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.
Tater Kegs
Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
Cast Iron Meatbozz
Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet with Melted Mozzarella and our Pomodoro Sauce, topped with Romano Cheese and Fresh Basil
Baked Goat Cheese Marinara
Warm Goat Cheese, Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread
Famous Wings🍗
Salads🥗
Side BLT Wedge
Side Boombozz #1
Side Caesar
Side Field Greens
Side Greek
Side Italian Cobb Salad
BLT Wedge - Reg
Crisp Iceberg Wedge dressed with Smoked Bacon, Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Chunky Bleu Cheese
Boombozz #1 - Reg
Field Greens - Reg
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Croutons tossed in our House Vinaigrette
The Caesar - Reg
Crisp Romaine, Grated Romano, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing
Italian Cobb Salad - Reg
Crisp Romaine tossed with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Hard-boiled Egg, Proscuitto Ham, Asiago Cheese, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Peppers tossed in our House Buttermilk Ranch
Greek Salad - Reg
Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions tossed in Greek Dressing
Sandwiches
Cubana
Cuban Roasted Pork, Sliced Prosciutto, Banana Peppers, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Aioli and fresh Cilantro
Grilled Chicken Ranchero
Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Mozzarella and Ranchero Sauce
Italian Job
Italian Sausage, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Meatball Parm
Sliced Italian Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano and Garlic Aioli
Metro Steak and Cheese
Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Garlic Aioli
Veggie
Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella and Garlic Aioli
Calzones
Pasta Bakes🍝
Chicken Alfredo
Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and a blend of Italian Cheeses
Mama's Baked Ziti
Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Classic Red Sauce and a blend of Italian Cheeses.
Extras
Ranch
Marinara
Blue Cheese
2oz Beer cheese
4oz Beer cheese
Anchovies
Applesauce
Balsamic
Banana Peppers
BBQ
Black Olives
Boom Hot
Bread
Buffalo
Ceasar Dressing
Chipotle
Chips
Classic Red
Garlic Butter
Garlic Cream
Garlic Oil Glaze
Greek Dressing
Green Chili Jam
Ice Cream
Jalapeno
Pepperoni
Pineapple
Rice Krispy
Thai Chili
Create Your Own Pizza
Small CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Medium CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Large CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Cauliflower CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Small CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Small White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Small New York Pizza Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Medium CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Medium White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Medium New York Pizza
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Large CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Large White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Large New York Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Cauliflower CYO
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
CAULI White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
CAULI New York Pizza Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Famous Pizza Pies
Small All Meat Pie
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken
Small Carnitas Libre
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
Small Farmers Market
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Small Green Chili Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
Small Margherita
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Small New York Pizza Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Small Nonna
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
Small Pollotaté
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Small Portobello Bello
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
Small Tuscan Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
Small White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Small Quatro
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
Small Tony's Supremo
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
Small Smokehouse
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
Medium All Meats Classic
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Medium Carnitas Libre
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
Medium Farmers Market
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Medium Fire Roasted Chicken
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
Medium Green Chili Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
Medium Margherita
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Medium New York Pizza
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Medium Nonna
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
Medium Pollotaté
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Medium Portobello Bello
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
Medium Tony's Supremo
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Tuscan Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
Medium White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Medium Smokehouse Brisket
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
Medium Quatro
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
Large All Meats
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Large Bello
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken
Large Carnitas Libre
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
Large Farmers Market
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Large Fire Rsted Chix
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
Large Green Chili Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
Large Margherita
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Large New York Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
Large Nonna
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
Large Pollotaté
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
Large Tony's Supremo
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
Large Tuscan Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
Large White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
Large Smokehouse Brisket
BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro
Large Quatro
Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms
10" CAULI Fire Roasted Chicken
Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more
10" CAULI Pollotaté
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
10" CAULI Portobello Bello
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese
10" CAULI Tuscan Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese
10" CAULI Green Chili Chicken
Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam
10" CAULI Margherita
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
10" CAULI Nonna
Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil
10" CAULI BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese
10" CAULI Buffalo Chicken
10" CAULI Carnitas Libre
Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.
10" CAULI Tony's Supremo
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes
10" CAULI Farmers Market
Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
10" CAULI All Meats Classic
Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon
CAULI White Pie
Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil
CAULI New York Pizza Pie
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
10" CAULI 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
10" CAULI Smokehouse Brisket
10" CAULI Quatro
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:30 pm - 1:00 am
NOW OPEN!!
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40220