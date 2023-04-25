Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boombozz Pizza & Watch Bar Westport

1315 Herr Lane

Louisville, KY 40222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Large CYO

$15.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Famous Asiago Cheese Bread

Famous Asiago Cheese Bread

$10.99

Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.

Medium CYO

$13.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

FOOD MENUS🍽

Snacks and Shares

Famous Asiago Cheese Bread

Famous Asiago Cheese Bread

$10.99

Tony’s favorite, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, 3 Cheeses, golden baked and served with Classic Red Sauce. 16 Hand Cut Pieces to Share.

Loaded Potato Nachos

Loaded Potato Nachos

$10.99

Crispy Housemade Potato Chips, Beer Cheese Queso, and Smoked Bacon. Served with our Famous Green Chili Jam, Chipotle Salsa and Garlic Sour Cream.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.99

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, tossed with Pesto Vinaigrette and topped with Feta Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$9.49

Bavarian Pretzels with House Made Beer Cheese Queso.

Tater Kegs

Tater Kegs

$9.99

Jumbo Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice: House Buttermilk Ranch, Beer Cheese Queso, or Garlic Cream Sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.49

Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce

Cast Iron Meatbozz

Cast Iron Meatbozz

$9.49

Baked in a Cast Iron Skillet with Melted Mozzarella and our Pomodoro Sauce, topped with Romano Cheese and Fresh Basil

Baked Goat Cheese Marinara

Baked Goat Cheese Marinara

$8.99

Warm Goat Cheese, Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread

Famous Wings🍗

6pc Boom Boom Wings

6pc Boom Boom Wings

$10.99

Dry rubbed and marinated for 24 hours in our Special House Blend. Add a signature flavor for $0.60.

10pc Boom Boom Wings

10pc Boom Boom Wings

$14.99
6pc Traditional Wings

6pc Traditional Wings

$10.99
10pc Traditional Wings

10pc Traditional Wings

$14.99
6pc Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

$8.99
10pc Boneless Wings

10pc Boneless Wings

$11.99

Salads🥗

Side BLT Wedge

Side BLT Wedge

$6.99
Side Boombozz #1

Side Boombozz #1

$6.99
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Field Greens

$5.99
Side Greek

Side Greek

$6.99
Side Italian Cobb Salad

Side Italian Cobb Salad

$7.99

BLT Wedge - Reg

$10.99

Crisp Iceberg Wedge dressed with Smoked Bacon, Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Chunky Bleu Cheese

Boombozz #1 - Reg

$10.99

Field Greens - Reg

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Croutons tossed in our House Vinaigrette

The Caesar - Reg

$8.99

Crisp Romaine, Grated Romano, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing

Italian Cobb Salad - Reg

$11.99

Crisp Romaine tossed with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Hard-boiled Egg, Proscuitto Ham, Asiago Cheese, Artichoke, and Roasted Red Peppers tossed in our House Buttermilk Ranch

Greek Salad - Reg

$10.99

Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions tossed in Greek Dressing

Sandwiches

Cubana

Cubana

$10.99

Cuban Roasted Pork, Sliced Prosciutto, Banana Peppers, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Aioli and fresh Cilantro

Grilled Chicken Ranchero

Grilled Chicken Ranchero

$10.99

Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Mozzarella and Ranchero Sauce

Italian Job

$10.99

Italian Sausage, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Meatball Parm

$10.99

Sliced Italian Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano and Garlic Aioli

Metro Steak and Cheese

$10.99

Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Garlic Aioli

Veggie

$9.99

Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella and Garlic Aioli

Calzones

Mamma Meatza

$10.99

lassic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Classic Red Sauce

CYO Calzone

$9.99

Pasta Bakes🍝

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.49

Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and a blend of Italian Cheeses

Mama's Baked Ziti

Mama's Baked Ziti

$10.99

Baked Golden Brown and layered w/ melted Italian Cheese. Penne Pasta, Classic Red Sauce and a blend of Italian Cheeses.

Desserts🍰

Cannoli Pretzel Stack

$7.49

One Hot Cookie

$7.49

Kids (Under 10)

Small Kids Pizza

$6.99

Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Sauce Noodle

$6.99

Chicken Bites

$6.99

Extras

Ranch

$0.60

2oz Beer cheese

$0.60

4oz Beer cheese

$0.99

Beer Cheese Bowl

$2.99

Anchovies

$0.99

Applesauce

$0.99

Balsamic

$0.60

Banana Peppers

$0.99

BBQ

$0.60

Black Olives

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Boom Hot

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.60

Ceasar Dressing

$0.60

Celery

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.60

Chips

$0.99

Classic Red

$0.60

Garlic Aioli

$0.60

Garlic Butter

$0.60

Garlic Cream

$0.60

Garlic Oil Glaze

$0.60

Greek Dressing

$0.60

Green Chili Jam

$0.60

Ice Cream

$1.99

Jalapeno

$0.99

Marinara

$0.60

Pepperoni

$0.99

Pineapple

$0.99

Rice Krispy

$0.99

Thai Chili

$0.60

PIZZA MENU🍕

Create Your Own Pizza

Small CYO

$8.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Medium CYO

$13.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Large CYO

$15.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Cauliflower CYO

$11.99

Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Famous Pizza Pies

Small All Meat Pie

$10.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon

Small BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Small Carnitas Libre

$13.99

Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.

Small Farmers Market

$9.99

Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

Small Green Chili Chicken

Small Green Chili Chicken

$10.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam

Small Margherita

$9.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Small New York Pizza Pie

Small New York Pizza Pie

$8.99

New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil

Small Nonna

$10.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil

Small Pollotaté

$9.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Small Portobello Bello

Small Portobello Bello

$11.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese

Small Tuscan Chicken

$10.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese

Small White Pie

$9.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil

Small Quatro

$9.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms

Small Tony's Supremo

$9.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes

Small Smokehouse

Small Smokehouse

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro

Medium All Meats Classic

$19.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Medium Carnitas Libre

$21.99

Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.

Medium Farmers Market

$17.99

Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

Medium Fire Roasted Chicken

Medium Fire Roasted Chicken

$19.99

Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more

Medium Green Chili Chicken

Medium Green Chili Chicken

$19.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam

Medium Margherita

$17.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Medium New York Pizza

$13.99

New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil

Medium Nonna

$19.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil

Medium Pollotaté

$17.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Medium Portobello Bello

Medium Portobello Bello

$19.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese

Medium Tony's Supremo

$17.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Tuscan Chicken

Medium Tuscan Chicken

$19.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese

Medium White Pie

$14.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil

Medium Smokehouse Brisket

Medium Smokehouse Brisket

$20.99

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro

Medium Quatro

$17.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms

Large All Meats

$23.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.99

BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Large Bello

Large Bello

$23.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Large Carnitas Libre

$25.99

Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.

Large Farmers Market

$21.99

Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

Large Fire Rsted Chix

Large Fire Rsted Chix

$23.99

Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more

Large Green Chili Chicken

Large Green Chili Chicken

$23.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam

Large Margherita

$21.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Large New York Pie

$15.99

New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil

Large Nonna

$23.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil

Large Pollotaté

$21.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

Large Tony's Supremo

$21.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes

Large Tuscan Chicken

Large Tuscan Chicken

$23.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese

Large White Pie

$17.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil

Large Smokehouse Brisket

Large Smokehouse Brisket

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Cilantro

Large Quatro

$21.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, and Portobello Mushrooms

10" CAULI Fire Roasted Chicken

$12.99

Chipotle Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Asiago Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Garlic Cream Sauce. Substitute Steak or Brisket for $1 more

10" CAULI Pollotaté

$11.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Marinated Chicken, Rosemary Potatoes, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

10" CAULI Portobello Bello

$13.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Asiago and Fontina Cheese

10" CAULI Tuscan Chicken

$12.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese

10" CAULI Green Chili Chicken

$12.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Mozzarella and Goat Cheese, drizzled with Green Chili Jam

10" CAULI Margherita

$11.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

10" CAULI Nonna

$11.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese, and Fresh Basil

10" CAULI BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, and Asiago Cheese

10" CAULI Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

10" CAULI Carnitas Libre

$16.99

Ranchero Sauce, Roasted Pork, Caramelized Peppers and Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Cilantro. Served with a side of Garlic Cream Sauce and Green Chili Jam.

10" CAULI Tony's Supremo

$11.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Tomatoes

10" CAULI Farmers Market

$11.99

Classic Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Caramelized Bell Peppers and Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

10" CAULI All Meats Classic

$13.99

Classic Red Sauce, Thick Cut Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Smoked Ham, and Smoked Bacon

CAULI White Pie

$11.99

Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, and Goat Cheese with Fresh Basil

CAULI New York Pizza Pie

$10.99

New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil

10" CAULI 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$1.00

10" CAULI Smokehouse Brisket

$14.99

10" CAULI Quatro

$11.99

LTO

Pesto Chicken

$17.99

Retail

Green Chili Jam

Green Chili Jam Jar

$10.99

N/A BEV

Drinks

Water

Crush

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$5.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$5.00

2L Starry (Lemon Lime)

$5.00

2L Mountain Dew

$5.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
1315 Herr Lane, Louisville, KY 40222

