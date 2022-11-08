Boomers Livermore
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd
Livermore, CA 94551
Unleash Cheese- Starters
Elote Corn Bites
Roasted corn and pepper jack cheese filled nuggets, with a drizzle of Homestyle Ranch dressing. Served with a Side of Salsa
Spicy Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets battered in a spicy breading Served with a side of Homestyle Ranch dressing
Garlic Cheese Curds
Lighted hand battered and filled with white cheddar cheese and fresh garlic and parsley. Served with a side of Marinara
Unleash Cheese- Entrees
Piggy Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Tender and Crispy Bacon Pieces, Bacon Jam and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top.
Stone Fire Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Melt-In-Your-Mouth BBQ Pulled Pork Tossed in our tasty Hickory BBQ sauce and Topped off with Chives
Ranch Style Mac n Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders, Fresh Green Onion and Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing
Smokin' Mac n Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Smoked Beef Brisket in Beer ale Tossed in our Hickory BBQ Sauce and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top
Sizzlin' Mac n Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders Pieces Tossed in a Sriracha Sauce and Topped off with Chives
CBR Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders & Bacon Pieces Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing
Surf's Up Mac and Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Succulent Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Seasoned Italian Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Shredded Cheese and Topped off with Chives
Memphis Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy Boneless Pork Ribs pieces Tossed in our Smooth Memphis BBQ Sauce and Topped off with Chives
Ballpark Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Juicy All Beef Hot Dog, Creamy Cheddar Monterey Jack Cheese & Tender and Crispy Bacon pieces Sprinkled on Top.
Broccoli Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Broccoli Spears and Sprinkled with Shredded Parmesan Cheese (Vegetarian Option)
Mac N Cheese
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese
Starters
Onion Rings
Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Pickle Chips. Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Ranch.
Mac and Cheese Bites
Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries
Served with side of Nashville Hot, Ketchup and Homestyle Ranch sauce
Buffalo Chicken Fries
A Generous Portion of Beer Battered Fries, topped with your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo Ranch sauce, and garnished with Mozzarella Cheese. Melted to perfection and served with Buffalo Ranch Sauce.
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
Jumbo Soft Twisted Pretzel served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
French Fries
Choose from Beer Battered, Curly or Waffle Fries; served with side of Ketchup
Garlic Fries
Garlic seasoned Fries; served with side of Ketchup and Jalapeno Ranch sauce
Regular Popcorn
Delicious movie theater quality popcorn
Assorted Chips
Great Snack...No one can eat just one.
Limited Time Offer
Specialty
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries
Crispy Beer Battered Fries Loaded with Jerk Shredded Chicken and Chili Triple Cheese Sauce, Diced Pickle Chips, Tomatoes and Green Onions
Caribean Boneless Wings
Jamaican Jerk Glazed Breaded Chicken Pieces served with a Drizzle of Jerk Aioli Sauce
Jamaican Chicken Tenders with Fries
Caribbean style glazed and breaded chicken tenders served with our Jerk Aioli Sauce for dipping. Served with Beer Battered Fries.
Jerk Rubbed Chicken Sandwich with Fries
Jerk Marinated White Meat Chicken Breast topped with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries.
Island Salad with Grilled Jerk Chicken
Spring Salad Mix topped with Sliced Grilled Jerk Chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatoes and Caribean Island dressing.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza cut in 10 slices
Pepperoni Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza cut in 10 slices
1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni on half - cut in 10 slices
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Entrees
Boomers Burger Basket
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
Hot Dog Basket
All Beef Hot Dog; served your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Mini Corn Dogs Basket
Crispy golden Mini Corn Dogs; served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Mustard
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of French Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries
Served in a round basket with side of Ketchup and Ranch
Family Bucket of Chicken & Fries
Includes 8 Chicken Tenders and Bucket of Fries. Served with Ranch & Ketchup.
Desserts
ICEE Cotton Candy - Large
Choice of Cherry or Blue Raspberry
ICEE Cotton Candy - Regular
Choice of Cherry or Blue Raspberry
Funnel Cake Fries
Served with Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream
Churro
Golden brown Churro coated in cinnamon and sugar served with Chocolate or Caramel Sauce.
Mini Melts - Small
5 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
Mini Melts - Regular
8 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
Mini Melts - Large
12 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.
Mini Donuts (8)
Try an Order of our Original Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!
French Toast Mini Donuts (8)
Try an order of our Premium Mini Donuts drizzled with Maple Syrup and Powdered Sugar. Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!
Beverages
Fountain Beverage - Collectible Cup
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 32oz Collectible Cup. 3 Seasonal Versions.
Fountain Beverage - Regular Size
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 16oz Coke Cup.
ICEE - Regular Size
Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.
ICEE in Souvenir Cup
Your choice of Icee Flavors in a Refillable Cup. $2.99 for each refill.
MinuteMaid Country Style Lemonade
Made with the goodness of real lemons. Country Time Lemonade is the official lemonade of Lemonade Stands!
Keurig Regular Coffee
Brewed one cup at a time, so your coffee is always Fresh and Flavor Packed!
Keurig Hot Chocolate
Wrap your hands around a freshly made cup of Hot Chocolate.
Dasani Bottled Water
Invigorate every day with the purified taste of the world's most delicious water.
Dasani Bottled Water - 4 Pack
Convenient 4 pack of Dasani Water.
Honest Tea
Organic Honest Tea made with Fair Trade Ingredients whenever possible.
Powerade
POWERADE is equipped with a unique Advanced Electrolyte Solution called ION4 that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Which means more power for you. So don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do.
Vitamin Water
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®
Coca Cola Energy Drink
Low energy has met its match with Coca-Cola® Energy, packed with caffeine, B-vitamins & guarana. Give yourself a boost and try one of four Coke energy flavors!
Monster Energy Drink
Sink your fangs into a can of MONSTER Energy, the most evil drink on the planet. Full of energy, with its 500ml it hits the nail on the head and will recharge your batteries up to twice as much as a classic 250ml energy drink.
MinuteMaid Apple Juice
A bottle of Minute Maid® Apple Juice a day keeps you refreshed with a delicious taste.
MinuteMaid Orange Juice
Try a bottle of Minute Maid® Original Orange Juice! Authentic, timeless and downright deliciously refreshing juice made from perfectly ripe, natural oranges.
Fairlife Milk - Classic White
Enjoy Ultra-Filtered Milk with 50% More Protein & 50% Less Sugar Than Regular Milk.
Fairlife Milk - Rich Chocolate
YUP! Rich Chocolate ultra-filtered milk makes the perfect on-the-go snack. Treat your taste buds to fairlife's rich and creamy reduced-fat chocolate milk.
Alcohol
Bud Light
Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish.
Budweiser
Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager.
Michelob Ultra
Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle.
Heineken
Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume.
Corona
Corona Extra is a Mexican pale lager, enjoyed best with a wedge of lime or lemon to add tartness.
Corona Light
Corona Light Mexican Lager Beer makes every day the lightest day with its uniquely refreshing flavor at 99 calories* per serving.
Dos Equis
Dos Equis® Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
Stella Artois
With its wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends. Winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World’s Best International Lager.
Modelo
Modelo Especial is a Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp taste.
Angry Orchard
Angry Orchard Hard Cider Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.
Sculpin
Scuplin IPA is the flagship beer of Ballast Point Brewing Company in San DIego, CA. The popular India Pale Ale debuted under the name Northstar IPA in 2005. The beer itself is hopped at five separate stages, producing a gold-meal winning IPA that delivers hints of apricot, peach, mango and leman flavors with a bit of a bitter finish.
Lagunitas IPA
A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.
805
805 is a light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle
Shock Top
A Belgian-style wheat ale, Shock Top is brewed with wheat malt, two-row barley, orange, lemon, lime peel, coriander and Cascade and Willamette hops .
Truly
Truly Hard Seltzer is a refreshing alternative to beer, wine, & cocktails. It's crisp & clean like seltzer with 5% alc./vol., only 100 calories and 1g sugar. To Each Their Own Flavor.
White Claw
Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, our gluten-free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavor. Discover our variety of flavors today.
Woodbridge
For forty years we’ve been making classic wines that reflect the diversity of California’s winegrowing regions. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi wines are fruit-forward and balanced, making them ideal for everyday enjoyment.
Sutter Home
Our Sutter Home Family has been making a variety of wines “for the people” for over three generations. Our mission has always been to create deliciously affordable wines so everyone can enjoy a taste of the good life every day, and live their own version of the American Dream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Boomers is the favorite place for fun & food in Livermore and has something for everyone.
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore, CA 94551