Boomers Santa Maria

Unleash Cheese- Starters

Elote Corn Bites

Elote Corn Bites

$9.99

Roasted corn and pepper jack cheese filled nuggets, with a drizzle of Homestyle Ranch dressing. Served with a Side of Salsa

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.99

Cauliflower florets battered in a spicy breading Served with a side of Homestyle Ranch dressing

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.99

Lighted hand battered and filled with white cheddar cheese and fresh garlic and parsley. Served with a side of Marinara

Unleash Cheese- Entrees

Piggy Mac N Cheese

Piggy Mac N Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Tender and Crispy Bacon Pieces, Bacon Jam and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top.

Stone Fire Mac N Cheese

Stone Fire Mac N Cheese

$13.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Melt-In-Your-Mouth BBQ Pulled Pork Tossed in our tasty Hickory BBQ sauce and Topped off with Chives

Ranch Style Mac n Cheese

Ranch Style Mac n Cheese

$12.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders, Fresh Green Onion and Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing

Smokin' Mac n Cheese

Smokin' Mac n Cheese

$15.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Smoked Beef Brisket in Beer ale Tossed in our Hickory BBQ Sauce and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top

Sizzlin' Mac n Cheese

Sizzlin' Mac n Cheese

$12.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders Pieces Tossed in a Sriracha Sauce and Topped off with Chives

CBR Mac N Cheese

CBR Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders & Bacon Pieces Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing

Surf's Up Mac and Cheese

Surf's Up Mac and Cheese

$15.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Succulent Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Seasoned Italian Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Shredded Cheese and Topped off with Chives

Memphis Mac N Cheese

Memphis Mac N Cheese

$15.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy Boneless Pork Ribs pieces Tossed in our Smooth Memphis BBQ Sauce and Topped off with Chives

Ballpark Mac N Cheese

Ballpark Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Juicy All Beef Hot Dog, Creamy Cheddar Monterey Jack Cheese & Tender and Crispy Bacon pieces Sprinkled on Top.

Broccoli Mac N Cheese

Broccoli Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Broccoli Spears and Sprinkled with Shredded Parmesan Cheese (Vegetarian Option)

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$10.99

Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese

Starters

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.59

Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.59

Deep Fried Pickle Chips. Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Ranch.

Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.99

Served with side of Ketchup, Mustard and Homestyle Ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$14.59

Served with side of Nashville Hot, Ketchup and Homestyle Ranch sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.59

A Generous Portion of Beer Battered Fries, topped with your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo Ranch sauce, and garnished with Mozzarella Cheese. Melted to perfection and served with Buffalo Ranch Sauce.

Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$7.59

Jumbo Soft Twisted Pretzel served with a side of Cheese Sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$7.29

Choose from Beer Battered, Curly or Waffle Fries; served with side of Ketchup

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.79

Garlic seasoned Fries; served with side of Ketchup and Jalapeno Ranch sauce

Regular Popcorn

Regular Popcorn

$5.79

Delicious movie theater quality popcorn

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$4.99

Great Snack...No one can eat just one.

Limited Time Offer

Family Meal Special w 4 Reg Fntn Drinks

Family Meal Special w 4 Reg Fntn Drinks

$44.99

Family Meal Special w/ 4 Regular Fountain Drinks

Family Meal Special w Beer Pitcher

Family Meal Special w Beer Pitcher

$54.99

Family Meal Special w/ Pitcher of Beer.

Specialty

Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

$11.99

Crispy Beer Battered Fries Loaded with Jerk Shredded Chicken and Chili Triple Cheese Sauce, Diced Pickle Chips, Tomatoes and Green Onions

Caribean Boneless Wings

Caribean Boneless Wings

$11.99

Jamaican Jerk Glazed Breaded Chicken Pieces served with a Drizzle of Jerk Aioli Sauce

Jamaican Chicken Tenders with Fries

Jamaican Chicken Tenders with Fries

$15.99

Caribbean style glazed and breaded chicken tenders served with our Jerk Aioli Sauce for dipping. Served with Beer Battered Fries.

Jerk Rubbed Chicken Sandwich with Fries

Jerk Rubbed Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$15.99

Jerk Marinated White Meat Chicken Breast topped with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries.

Island Salad with Grilled Jerk Chicken

Island Salad with Grilled Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Spring Salad Mix topped with Sliced Grilled Jerk Chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatoes and Caribean Island dressing.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$30.99

Large Cheese Pizza cut in 10 slices

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$32.99

Large Pepperoni Pizza cut in 10 slices

1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

1/2 Cheese - 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza

$31.99

Large Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni on half - cut in 10 slices

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$12.99

Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$14.99

Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara

Entrees

Boomers Burger Basket

Boomers Burger Basket

$16.99

Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and signature Boomers Sauce; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.99

Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.

Hot Dog Basket

Hot Dog Basket

$12.99

All Beef Hot Dog; served your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.

Mini Corn Dogs Basket

Mini Corn Dogs Basket

$12.99

Crispy golden Mini Corn Dogs; served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$15.99

All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of French Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.

Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries

Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$9.59

Served in a round basket with side of Ketchup and Ranch

Family Bucket of Chicken & Fries

Family Bucket of Chicken & Fries

$34.99

Includes 8 Chicken Tenders and Bucket of Fries. Served with Ranch & Ketchup.

Desserts

ICEE Cotton Candy - Large

ICEE Cotton Candy - Large

$10.99

Choice of Cherry or Blue Raspberry

ICEE Cotton Candy - Regular

ICEE Cotton Candy - Regular

$6.99

Choice of Cherry or Blue Raspberry

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.59

Served with Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream

Churro

Churro

$6.99

Golden brown Churro coated in cinnamon and sugar served with Chocolate or Caramel Sauce.

Mini Melts - Small

Mini Melts - Small

$8.29

5 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.

Mini Melts - Regular

Mini Melts - Regular

$9.29

8 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.

Mini Melts - Large

Mini Melts - Large

$10.29

12 oz. Size- Mini Melts ice cream is created by using one of the highest quality base mixes, used only by other ultra premium ice cream companies. Flash Frozen into unique shapes and ready to be devoured.

Mini Donuts (8)

Mini Donuts (8)

$6.49

Try an Order of our Original Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!

French Toast Mini Donuts (8)

French Toast Mini Donuts (8)

$6.99Out of stock

Try an order of our Premium Mini Donuts drizzled with Maple Syrup and Powdered Sugar. Made FRESH to order our Premium Mini Donuts are good morning, noon, or night!

Beverages

Fountain Beverage - Collectible Cup

Fountain Beverage - Collectible Cup

$5.99

Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 32oz Collectible Cup. 3 Seasonal Versions.

Fountain Beverage - Regular Size

Fountain Beverage - Regular Size

$4.99

Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 16oz Coke Cup.

ICEE - Regular Size

ICEE - Regular Size

$6.99

Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.

ICEE in Souvenir Cup

ICEE in Souvenir Cup

$12.99

Your choice of Icee Flavors in a Refillable Cup. $2.99 for each refill.

MinuteMaid Country Style Lemonade

MinuteMaid Country Style Lemonade

$4.99

Made with the goodness of real lemons. Country Time Lemonade is the official lemonade of Lemonade Stands!

Keurig Regular Coffee

Keurig Regular Coffee

$3.79

Brewed one cup at a time, so your coffee is always Fresh and Flavor Packed!

Keurig Hot Chocolate

Keurig Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Wrap your hands around a freshly made cup of Hot Chocolate.

Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$4.99

Invigorate every day with the purified taste of the world's most delicious water.

Dasani Bottled Water - 4 Pack

Dasani Bottled Water - 4 Pack

$16.79

Convenient 4 pack of Dasani Water.

Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$4.59

Organic Honest Tea made with Fair Trade Ingredients whenever possible.

Powerade

Powerade

$5.79

POWERADE is equipped with a unique Advanced Electrolyte Solution called ION4 that helps replace the four electrolytes lost when you sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Which means more power for you. So don’t sweat it. Or better yet, do.

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$5.79Out of stock

Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®

Coca Cola Energy Drink

Coca Cola Energy Drink

$6.79Out of stock

Low energy has met its match with Coca-Cola® Energy, packed with caffeine, B-vitamins & guarana. Give yourself a boost and try one of four Coke energy flavors!

Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$6.79

Sink your fangs into a can of MONSTER Energy, the most evil drink on the planet. Full of energy, with its 500ml it hits the nail on the head and will recharge your batteries up to twice as much as a classic 250ml energy drink.

MinuteMaid Apple Juice

MinuteMaid Apple Juice

$4.99Out of stock

A bottle of Minute Maid® Apple Juice a day keeps you refreshed with a delicious taste.

MinuteMaid Orange Juice

MinuteMaid Orange Juice

$4.99

Try a bottle of Minute Maid® Original Orange Juice! Authentic, timeless and downright deliciously refreshing juice made from perfectly ripe, natural oranges.

Fairlife Milk - Classic White

Fairlife Milk - Classic White

$4.59Out of stock

Enjoy Ultra-Filtered Milk with 50% More Protein & 50% Less Sugar Than Regular Milk.

Fairlife Milk - Rich Chocolate

Fairlife Milk - Rich Chocolate

$4.59Out of stock

YUP! Rich Chocolate ultra-filtered milk makes the perfect on-the-go snack. Treat your taste buds to fairlife's rich and creamy reduced-fat chocolate milk.

Alcohol

Bud Light

Bud Light

$8.99

Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$8.99

Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$8.99

Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle.

Heineken

Heineken

$9.59

Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume.

Corona

Corona

$9.59

Corona Extra is a Mexican pale lager, enjoyed best with a wedge of lime or lemon to add tartness.

Corona Light

Corona Light

$9.59

Corona Light Mexican Lager Beer makes every day the lightest day with its uniquely refreshing flavor at 99 calories* per serving.

Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$9.59

Dos Equis® Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$9.59

With its wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends. Winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World’s Best International Lager.

Modelo

Modelo

$9.59

Modelo Especial is a Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp taste.

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$9.59

Angry Orchard Hard Cider Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.

Sculpin

Sculpin

$9.59

Scuplin IPA is the flagship beer of Ballast Point Brewing Company in San DIego, CA. The popular India Pale Ale debuted under the name Northstar IPA in 2005. The beer itself is hopped at five separate stages, producing a gold-meal winning IPA that delivers hints of apricot, peach, mango and leman flavors with a bit of a bitter finish.

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$9.59

A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.

805

805

$9.59

805 is a light, refreshing ale originally created for the laid back California lifestyle

Shock Top

Shock Top

$9.59

A Belgian-style wheat ale, Shock Top is brewed with wheat malt, two-row barley, orange, lemon, lime peel, coriander and Cascade and Willamette hops .

Truly

Truly

$9.59

Truly Hard Seltzer is a refreshing alternative to beer, wine, & cocktails. It's crisp & clean like seltzer with 5% alc./vol., only 100 calories and 1g sugar. To Each Their Own Flavor.

White Claw

White Claw

$9.59

Crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw® Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, our gluten-free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavor. Discover our variety of flavors today.

Woodbridge

Woodbridge

$10.99

For forty years we’ve been making classic wines that reflect the diversity of California’s winegrowing regions. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi wines are fruit-forward and balanced, making them ideal for everyday enjoyment.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Santa Maria and has something for everyone.

2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93458

