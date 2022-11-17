Food Trucks
Barbeque
Boomin Barbecue
2 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open Thursday-Saturday. 11am-7pm or Sellout. Sunday Brunch, 11am-2pm. Located in the Ombibulous parking lot, in Northeast Minneapolis.
Location
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
No Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant