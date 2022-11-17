Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque

Boomin Barbecue

2 Reviews

949 East Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Single
Mac and Cheese
Double

Plates

Buffalo Lamb Shank Plate

$27.00

Buffalo lamb shank, choice of two sides, with bread, sauce, pickles.

Bucket of Bones

Bucket of Bones

$24.00+

Bucket of Tallow Fried Wings, Pork Spare Ribs, and Tallow Wedges.

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$14.00

Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, choice of protein.

Sandos & Wedges

Single

Single

$15.50

Single patty of our Signature Wagyu Blend, Sharp White American, Garlic-Dills, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.

Double

Double

$18.50

Two patties of our Signature Wagyu Blend, Sharp White American, Garlic-Dills, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork Shoulder with Mustard Pickled Jalapeños, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.

Buffalo & Blue Turkey Sando

$17.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast, umami buffalo sauce, b&b celery, house smoked blue cheese, charred red onions, on a tallow toasted potato bread

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$8.50

White Cheddar Mac

Tallow Wedges

Tallow Wedges

$8.50

House cut potatoe wegdes, fried in beef tallow. Comes with aioli.

Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Half pound serving of our Mustard-Dill Slaw.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Open Thursday-Saturday. 11am-7pm or Sellout. Sunday Brunch, 11am-2pm. Located in the Ombibulous parking lot, in Northeast Minneapolis.

Location

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Boomin Barbecue image

