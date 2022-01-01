Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey imageView gallery
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey Union

review star

No reviews yet

9039 US-42 Suite H

Union, KY 41091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

Water

Power Aid

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweeet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hotea

$3.00

Larry Mimosa

$5.00

Larry Beer

$5.00

Larry Chard

$6.00

Cocktails

Boomtown Bloody

$9.00

Gold Fashioned

$12.00

House Mimosa

$8.00

Irish Coffe

$9.00

Johnny's Saddlebag

$12.00

Kelli's Island

$10.00

Kiki's Love Potion

$9.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mimosa of the Moment

$9.00

Overalls

$6.00

Romper

$7.00

The Boomtown Gold Rush

$12.00

Union Station

$9.00

Virgin Bloody

$7.00

mimosa flight

$15.00

Tillmans Apple

$12.00

Boomtown Marg

$8.00

Straw Marg

$9.00

Spicy Marg

$10.00

Chefs Bloody

$12.00

Rum Butter

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Beer

Smasch

$7.00

New Belgium

$7.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Pair Of Overalls

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Romper

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

50 West Main Street Amber

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bourbon Whiskey

Rabbit Hole Flight

$25.00

1792 Small Batch

$10.00Out of stock

AMADOR WHISKEY CO. BOURBON DOUBLE BARREL 86.8

$12.00

Ancient Age

$5.00Out of stock

Ancient Age 80

$5.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Baker's

$14.00

Basil Hayden's Straight Bourbon

$14.00

BELLE MEADE BOURBON RESERVE 108.3

$17.00

BERNHEIM ORIGINAL WHEAT WHISKEY STRAIGHT SMALL BATCH 90

$12.00

BIB & TUCKER BOURBON SMALL BATCH 6 YR 92

$15.00

Blade and bow

$12.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bradshaw KY Straight BBN

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Calumet Farm 14yr

$30.00

Calumet Farm 8yr

$15.00

Coopers Craft

$7.00

Coopers Craft 100

$11.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$60.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 94

$10.00

EVAN WILLIAMS STRAIGHT BOURBON WHITE LABEL BOTTLED IN BOND 100

$6.00

FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON 80

$7.00

FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SINGLE BARREL 100

$14.00

FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 90

$10.00

FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH SELECT 104

$17.00

HEAVEN HILL STRAIGHT BOURBON OLD STYLE 80

$7.00

HENRY MCKENNA STRAIGHT BOURBON SOUR MASH 80

$6.00

Huber Starlight Carl T Huber

$7.00

J.T.S. BROWN STRAIGHT BOURBON 4 YR 80

$6.00

JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON BLACK EXTRA AGED 86

$6.00

JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON BONDED 100

$8.00

JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON DOUBLE OAK TWICE BARRELED 86

$6.00

JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON SINGLE BARREL SELECTED BATCH 108

$7.00

John J Bowman Single Barrel

$17.00

Joseph Magnus

$32.00

Kentucky Tavern

$5.00

KNOB CREEK STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 9 YR 100

$10.00

KNOB CREEK STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY SMALL BATCH 100

$9.00

LARCENY STRAIGHT BOURBON VERY SPECIAL SMALL BATCH 92

$10.00

MAKER'S 46 STRAIGHT BOURBON 94

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON 90

$7.00

MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON CASK STRENGTH 109.4

$16.00

MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON CASK STRENGTH 109.4

$16.00

MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON LIMITED RELEASE 101

$12.00

MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON TRAVELERS' EXCLUSIVE 101

$12.00

Michers US 1 BBN

$14.00

Michters US 1 Sour Mash

$14.00

New Riff KY Single Barrel

$15.00

Old Carter Batch 6

$45.00

OLD FITZGERALD STRAIGHT BOURBON 80

$6.00

Old Forester 1870

$15.00

Old Forester 1897

$16.00

Old Forester 1910

$18.00

Old Forester 1920

$19.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$12.00

Old Forester Signature

$6.00

Old Forester Straight

$6.00

OLD GRAND DAD STRAIGHT BOURBON 80

$6.00

OLD GRAND DAD STRAIGHT BOURBON BOTTLED IN BOND 100

$7.00

Peerless Bourbon

$17.00

Peerless Double Oaked

$30.00

Pinhook Bourbon Heist High Proof Orange

$20.00

Pinhook Bourbon Heist High Proof Purple

$20.00

Pinhook KY BBN 2021

$14.00

Pinhook Vert Series Bourbon War

$16.00

RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON CAVEHILL 95

$17.00

RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON FINISHED IN PX SHERRY CASKS DARERINGER 93

$22.00

RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON HEIGOLD 95

$16.00

Remus Rappeal

$21.00

Roawn's Creek

$12.00

RUSSELL'S RESERVE STRAIGHT BOURBON 10 YR 90

$10.00

SMOOTH AMBLER STRAIGHT BOURBON OLD SCOUT SINGLE BARREL CASK STRENGTH 3 YR 99

$15.00

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

$20.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON 101

$7.00

WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON 81

$7.00

WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON LONGBRANCH 86

$12.00

WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON RARE BREED BARREL PROOF 116.8

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$19.00

WOODINVILLE WHISKEY CO. STRAIGHT BOURBON FINISHED IN PORT CASKS SPECIAL LIMITED RELEASE 90

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00

New Riff Straight Bourbon

$7.00

New Riff Flight

$30.00

Bardstown Straight

$20.00

Bardstown Ferrand

$30.00

Redemption Rum Caste

$12.00

Redemption High Rye

$30.00

Redemption High Rye

$8.00

Redemption Wheated

$10.00

American Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Mellow Corn

$6.00

Michers US 1 American Whiskey

$14.00

Koval Oat Single

$12.00

Koval Millet

$12.00

Koval Four Grain

$12.00

Mitchers US 1 Sour Mash

$14.00

Scotch / Other

Jameson

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Dewars

$10.00

Laphroig

$14.00

Gin

Tanquery

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

KY Wild Gin

$7.00

KY BB Wild Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Ford's

$7.00

Roots of Ruin

$7.00

Rum

Cruzan White

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$8.00

Tequila / Agave

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

Well

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

Old Forrester 86

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Cruzan White

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes Verde

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Averna

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$7.00

Fernet

$6.00

Kahalua

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Jag

$8.00

Vodka

Kelli's Island

$10.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Rye Whiskey

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Old Overholt BIB

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey 81 Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$21.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback 6yr

$15.00

Whistle Pig 18yr Double Malt

$60.00

Whistle Pig 12 year

$30.00

Mitcher's Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Russel's Reserve Rye 6yr

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Old Forrester Rye

$7.00

Whistle Pig Small Batch 10yr

$21.00

Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye

$60.00

Pinhook Tiz Rye Time 5yr

$15.00

Pinhook Hard Rye Guy Rye 7yr

$20.00

Peerless Rye

$35.00

KY Owl "The Last Rye"

$50.00

New Riff Balboa Rye

$22.00

Wine

1000 Stories Red Blend

$10.00

Carmel Pinot Noir

$9.00

Boomtown Cabernet

$5.00

Diora La Belle Rose

$10.00

Mirassou Moscato

$7.00

Seeker Chardonnay

$8.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

1000 Stories Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Carmel Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

Mercer House Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Diora La Belle Rose Bottle

$30.00

Mirassou Moscato Bottle

$21.00

Seeker Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Flights

Chef's Choice Flight

$20.00

Statesman Flight

$18.00

High Proof Flight

$25.00

Boomtown Bourbon Club

Gold Miner

$1,600.00

Silver Miner

$800.00

Whiskey

NR Barrel Pick

$50.00

NR Balboa Rye

$75.00

NR Malted Rye

$70.00

New Riff Single Barrel

$50.00

New Riff Bourbon

$45.00

New Riff Balboa Rye

$65.00

New Riff Malted Rye 6yr

$90.00

Boomtown X New Riff Barrel Pick

$55.00

Boomtown Boone County Barrel Pick

$55.00Out of stock

Chef Gill's spice blend

Chef Christian Gill's signature 12 herbs and spices blend collaboration with Spiceology

Spiceology 12 Herbs and Spice Blend- 5 ounce jar

$12.00

Spiceology 12 Herbs and Spice Blend- 9oz tub

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A contemporary take on classic American frontier food.

Location

9039 US-42 Suite H, Union, KY 41091

Directions

Gallery
Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Union KY
orange starNo Reviews
1597 Cavalry Drive Union, KY 41091
View restaurantnext
Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
orange starNo Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2475 Dixie HIghway Dixie, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
PeeWee's Place
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Anderson Rd Crescent Springs, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Bouquet Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 952
519 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Frida 602
orange star4.4 • 1,239
602 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Union

The Farmstand Market and Cafe
orange star4.8 • 450
9914 Old Union rd Union, KY 41091
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Union
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston