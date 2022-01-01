Soul Food
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey Union
No reviews yet
9039 US-42 Suite H
Union, KY 41091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Mt. Dew
$3.00
Diet Mt. Dew
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Soda Water
Water
Power Aid
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Regular Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Nitro Cold Brew
$6.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweeet Tea
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Hotea
$3.00
Larry Mimosa
$5.00
Larry Beer
$5.00
Larry Chard
$6.00
Cocktails
Boomtown Bloody
$9.00
Gold Fashioned
$12.00
House Mimosa
$8.00
Irish Coffe
$9.00
Johnny's Saddlebag
$12.00
Kelli's Island
$10.00
Kiki's Love Potion
$9.00
Long Island
$7.00
Mimosa of the Moment
$9.00
Overalls
$6.00
Romper
$7.00
The Boomtown Gold Rush
$12.00
Union Station
$9.00
Virgin Bloody
$7.00
mimosa flight
$15.00
Tillmans Apple
$12.00
Boomtown Marg
$8.00
Straw Marg
$9.00
Spicy Marg
$10.00
Chefs Bloody
$12.00
Rum Butter
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Corpse Reviver
$12.00
Beer
Smasch
$7.00
New Belgium
$7.00
Jai Alai
$7.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Pair Of Overalls
$5.00
Shiner Bock
$6.00
Romper
$5.00
High Noon Black Cherry
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$4.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$6.00
50 West Main Street Amber
$6.00
Fat Tire
$6.00
Summer Shandy
$6.00
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bourbon Whiskey
Rabbit Hole Flight
$25.00
1792 Small Batch
$10.00Out of stock
AMADOR WHISKEY CO. BOURBON DOUBLE BARREL 86.8
$12.00
Ancient Age
$5.00Out of stock
Ancient Age 80
$5.00Out of stock
Angel's Envy
$14.00
Baker's
$14.00
Basil Hayden's Straight Bourbon
$14.00
BELLE MEADE BOURBON RESERVE 108.3
$17.00
BERNHEIM ORIGINAL WHEAT WHISKEY STRAIGHT SMALL BATCH 90
$12.00
BIB & TUCKER BOURBON SMALL BATCH 6 YR 92
$15.00
Blade and bow
$12.00
Blantons
$20.00
Bradshaw KY Straight BBN
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Calumet Farm 14yr
$30.00
Calumet Farm 8yr
$15.00
Coopers Craft
$7.00
Coopers Craft 100
$11.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$60.00
Eagle Rare
$15.00
ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 94
$10.00
EVAN WILLIAMS STRAIGHT BOURBON WHITE LABEL BOTTLED IN BOND 100
$6.00
FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON 80
$7.00
FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SINGLE BARREL 100
$14.00
FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 90
$10.00
FOUR ROSES STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH SELECT 104
$17.00
HEAVEN HILL STRAIGHT BOURBON OLD STYLE 80
$7.00
HENRY MCKENNA STRAIGHT BOURBON SOUR MASH 80
$6.00
Huber Starlight Carl T Huber
$7.00
J.T.S. BROWN STRAIGHT BOURBON 4 YR 80
$6.00
JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON BLACK EXTRA AGED 86
$6.00
JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON BONDED 100
$8.00
JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON DOUBLE OAK TWICE BARRELED 86
$6.00
JIM BEAM STRAIGHT BOURBON SINGLE BARREL SELECTED BATCH 108
$7.00
John J Bowman Single Barrel
$17.00
Joseph Magnus
$32.00
Kentucky Tavern
$5.00
KNOB CREEK STRAIGHT BOURBON SMALL BATCH 9 YR 100
$10.00
KNOB CREEK STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY SMALL BATCH 100
$9.00
LARCENY STRAIGHT BOURBON VERY SPECIAL SMALL BATCH 92
$10.00
MAKER'S 46 STRAIGHT BOURBON 94
$10.00
MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON 90
$7.00
MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON CASK STRENGTH 109.4
$16.00
MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON CASK STRENGTH 109.4
$16.00
MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON LIMITED RELEASE 101
$12.00
MAKER'S MARK STRAIGHT BOURBON TRAVELERS' EXCLUSIVE 101
$12.00
Michers US 1 BBN
$14.00
Michters US 1 Sour Mash
$14.00
New Riff KY Single Barrel
$15.00
Old Carter Batch 6
$45.00
OLD FITZGERALD STRAIGHT BOURBON 80
$6.00
Old Forester 1870
$15.00
Old Forester 1897
$16.00
Old Forester 1910
$18.00
Old Forester 1920
$19.00
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
$12.00
Old Forester Signature
$6.00
Old Forester Straight
$6.00
OLD GRAND DAD STRAIGHT BOURBON 80
$6.00
OLD GRAND DAD STRAIGHT BOURBON BOTTLED IN BOND 100
$7.00
Peerless Bourbon
$17.00
Peerless Double Oaked
$30.00
Pinhook Bourbon Heist High Proof Orange
$20.00
Pinhook Bourbon Heist High Proof Purple
$20.00
Pinhook KY BBN 2021
$14.00
Pinhook Vert Series Bourbon War
$16.00
RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON CAVEHILL 95
$17.00
RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON FINISHED IN PX SHERRY CASKS DARERINGER 93
$22.00
RABBIT HOLE STRAIGHT BOURBON HEIGOLD 95
$16.00
Remus Rappeal
$21.00
Roawn's Creek
$12.00
RUSSELL'S RESERVE STRAIGHT BOURBON 10 YR 90
$10.00
SMOOTH AMBLER STRAIGHT BOURBON OLD SCOUT SINGLE BARREL CASK STRENGTH 3 YR 99
$15.00
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey
$20.00
Weller Special Reserve
$15.00
WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON 101
$7.00
WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON 81
$7.00
WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON LONGBRANCH 86
$12.00
WILD TURKEY STRAIGHT BOURBON RARE BREED BARREL PROOF 116.8
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
$19.00
WOODINVILLE WHISKEY CO. STRAIGHT BOURBON FINISHED IN PORT CASKS SPECIAL LIMITED RELEASE 90
$13.00
Sazerac Rye
$16.00
Bourbon Whiskey
$16.00
New Riff Straight Bourbon
$7.00
New Riff Flight
$30.00
Bardstown Straight
$20.00
Bardstown Ferrand
$30.00
Redemption Rum Caste
$12.00
Redemption High Rye
$30.00
Redemption High Rye
$8.00
Redemption Wheated
$10.00
American Whiskey
Scotch / Other
Gin
Tequila / Agave
Liqueurs
Rye Whiskey
George Dickel Rye
$8.00
Old Overholt
$7.00
Old Overholt BIB
$8.00
Jack Daniel's Rye
$9.00
Wild Turkey 81 Rye
$8.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$9.00
New Riff Rye
$15.00
Jim Beam Rye
$9.00
Whistle Pig Farmstock
$21.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback 6yr
$15.00
Whistle Pig 18yr Double Malt
$60.00
Whistle Pig 12 year
$30.00
Mitcher's Rye
$11.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.00
Russel's Reserve Rye 6yr
$12.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Old Forrester Rye
$7.00
Whistle Pig Small Batch 10yr
$21.00
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye
$60.00
Pinhook Tiz Rye Time 5yr
$15.00
Pinhook Hard Rye Guy Rye 7yr
$20.00
Peerless Rye
$35.00
KY Owl "The Last Rye"
$50.00
New Riff Balboa Rye
$22.00
Wine
1000 Stories Red Blend
$10.00
Carmel Pinot Noir
$9.00
Boomtown Cabernet
$5.00
Diora La Belle Rose
$10.00
Mirassou Moscato
$7.00
Seeker Chardonnay
$8.00
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Prosecco
$7.00
1000 Stories Red Blend Bottle
$30.00
Carmel Pinot Noir Bottle
$27.00
Mercer House Cabernet Bottle
$30.00
Diora La Belle Rose Bottle
$30.00
Mirassou Moscato Bottle
$21.00
Seeker Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle
$30.00
Boomtown Bourbon Club
Whiskey
Chef Gill's spice blend
Chef Christian Gill's signature 12 herbs and spices blend collaboration with Spiceology
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
A contemporary take on classic American frontier food.
Location
9039 US-42 Suite H, Union, KY 41091
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
No Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Union
More near Union
Florence
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.