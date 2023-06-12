Boomtown Woodfire - Eveleth 501 Hat Trick Ave Eveleth, MN 55734 www.boomtownwoodfire.com/eveleth 218-248-8381
501 Hat Trick Ave
Eveleth, MN 55734
Popular Items
1# BONELESS
Competition-tested and award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.
OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER
OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american pepperjack - cheddar
BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD
BREWHOUSE STEAK marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion roasted tomatoes . house blue cheese . onion tangles . parmesan
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
#3 BONELESS
3# NO BONE WINGS AND 3 FLAVORS TO CHOOSE FROM
1# TRADITIONAL WINGS
Competition-tested and award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.
3# TRADITIONAL WINGS
3# TRADITION WINGS AND 3 FLAVOR CHOICES
ALE BATTERED COD
FRESH ALASKAN COD BITES BEER BATTERED IN OUR MESABIS BEST, MALT VINEGAR REDUCTION, TARTAR, LEMON
BACON + BRUSSLES
Bacon lardons . garlic aioli . lemon Tondo balsamic glaze
BOOM BITES
Grilled Cajun tenderloin . house onion tangles . creamy béarnaise sauce . Tomate . fresh parsley *Cooked Medium
BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS
golden fried with organic marinara
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
roasted + flashed carnival cauliflower celery . blue cheese
DYNAMITE SHRIMP
FLASH FRIED IN A SPICY ASIAN SAUCE, GREEN ONION, RUSTIC BREAD AND LEMON
FRIED PICKLES
HAND BREADED FRIED PICKLE CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM
PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES
black truffle sea salt . fresh parsley . garlic aioli
PRETZEL TIMBERS
with boomtown brew cheese
PULLED PORK NACHOS
FRESH FRIED CORN/FLOUR BLEND TORTILLAS, SHREDDED ICEBURG, HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, COLBY JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM, ROASTED TOMATO SALSA
TUNA TATAKI
Sesame crusted ahi tuna . citrus ponzu . avocado . Thai cucumber-arugula slaw crushed peanuts
FLAT - POUT - TACO
BOOMTOWN POUTINE
BOOMTOWN POUTINE smoked pulled pork . mesabi brew gravy cheese curds . fontina cheese roasted garlic . tomato
GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD
GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD creamy garlic herb . roasted garlic . mozzarella . herbs
MARGARITA FLATBREAD
MARGARITA FLATBREAD pesto . mozzarella . marinated tomato . parmesan balsamic reduction . fresh basil
PRIME RIB TRUFFLE POUTINE
prime rib . truffle cheddar sauce . cheese curds . caramelized onion + mushrooms parsley
REUBEN FLATBREAD
REUBEN POUTINE
TACO BAJA
golden fried baja fish . southwestern slaw . jalapeño . pickled red onion . queso fresco . fresh lime + cilantro
TACO BOOM BOOM PORK
BBQ CARNITAS TACOS traditioinal slaw . avocado . pickled onion
TACO BRISKET
TACO CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN
CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS granny smith slaw . pickled jalapeño
SALAD + SOUP
BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD
BREWHOUSE STEAK marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion roasted tomatoes . house blue cheese . onion tangles . parmesan
CREOLE SALMON SALAD
CAJUN SALMON seared salmon . harvest greens . bell pepper . onion . avocado . marinated tomato . lemon basil vinaigrette
CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, CRISP ROMAINE, HARVEST GREENS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, BACON, CRAISINS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND CROUTONS WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING
CLASSIC ROMAINE CEASAR SALAD
CHICKEN ROMAINE CAESAR grilled chicken . romaine . red onion . cherry tomato . parmesan . croutons . house Caesar dressing
FRENCH ONION CROCK
FRENCH ONION CROCK melted swiss . French crostini
HARVEST HOUSE SALAD
HARVEST HOUSE harvest greens . carrot . red onion . cherry tomato . croutons . choice of dressing
SOUP + SALAD
SOUP + SALAD chefs soup . harvest salad
SOUP DU JOUR-BOWL
SOUP DU JOUR chef’s soup of the day . limited availability . inquire with your server
SOUP DU JOUR-CUP
chef’s soup of the day
SUB FRENCH ONION
SM CEASAR
SMALL HARVEST/DINNER SALAD
PILE OF PASTA
BURGERS & SANDS
BACON AVACADO BURGER
BACON BRI BURGER
BACON BRIE BURGER cranberry ketchup. applewood bacon . caramelized onion brie cheese . granny smith slaw
BBQ CARNITAS BURGER
bbq pulled pork . cheddar cheese . avocado . southwestern slaw . fresh jalapeño + green onion
BISON BURGER
grass fed bison . sharp cheddar cheese . caramelized onion . arugula . tomato . garlic aioli
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
CAJUN BLUE BURGER
CAJUN BLUE BURGER cajun seasoned . applewood bacon . blue cheese cheddar cheese . onion tangles
DBL SHIFT BURGER
DBL SHIFT BURGER two half # patties . cheddar . american . swiss . caramelized onion & mushrooms
PORTABELLO PRIME
PORTABELLO PRIME prime rib . sautéed mushrooms . garlic aioli . swiss cheese . au jus
PULLED PORK MAC SAND
PULLED PORK MAC FRENCH bbq pulled pork . brew mac n cheese . cheddar .
SALMON BALT
SALMON B.A.L.T applewood bacon . avocado . mixed greens . tomato . lemon aioli
SMOKED BRISKET
WILD RICE BURGER
YARD BIRD
YARD BIRD pesto grilled chicken . caramelized onion . goat cheese . mixed greens . roasted tomato
MAINS
BBQ PORK RIBS
BBQ RIBS - Full Rack slow cooked pork spare ribs . house bbq jalapeño cornbread
CRANBERRY PECAN CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast . brûléed brie cheese cranberry chutney . spiced rum pecan galze . chef vegetable
FIRE CRACKER KABOBS
GRILLED STEAK KABOBS house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers
IRON SEARED SALMON
IRON SEARED SALMON lemon pecan - butter pan sauce . dill
NEW YORK STRIP STEAK
POOR MANS LOBSTER
Fresh Alaskan cod, poached in creole beer butter, lemon, garlic mashed baby reds, chef vegetables.
PUB FRIED CHICKEN
ROASTED RIBEYE
ROASTED GARLIC RIBEYE grilled 14oz choice ribeye steak . roasted garlic . mesabi brew gravy . fresh parsley
SIRLOIN STEAK FRITES
grilled sirloin . steak butter . butter braised mushrooms . onion tangles . pub fires
SPITFIRE CHICKEN
half chicken . dry-rubbed . mashed baby reds . chef vegetable . apple slaw
ALA CARTE
ALA 2 BACON
ALA BAKED POTATO
ALA BRAISED MUSHROOM
ALA BREAD & BUTTER
ALA BREW MAC N CHEESE
ALA CARMELIZED ONION + MUSHROOM
ALA CAULIFLOWER N CHEESE
ALA CHEF VEGETABLE
ALA FRENCH FRIES
ALA ONION TANGLES
ALA ROASTED GALIC MASHED
ALA SLAW
ALA STEAK FRIES
ALA SWEET POTATO FRIES
ALA WILD RICE-ANCIENT GRAINS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.
501 Hat Trick Ave, Eveleth, MN 55734