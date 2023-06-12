  • Home
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Boomtown Woodfire - Eveleth
501 Hat Trick Ave
Eveleth, MN 55734
www.boomtownwoodfire.com/eveleth
218-248-8381

978 Reviews

$$

501 Hat Trick Ave

Eveleth, MN 55734

Popular Items

1# BONELESS

1# BONELESS

$12.95

Competition-tested and award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.

OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER

$12.95

OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american pepperjack - cheddar

BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD

$16.95

BREWHOUSE STEAK marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion roasted tomatoes . house blue cheese . onion tangles . parmesan

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

#3 BONELESS

$38.95

3# NO BONE WINGS AND 3 FLAVORS TO CHOOSE FROM

1# BONELESS

1# BONELESS

$12.95

Competition-tested and award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.

1# TRADITIONAL WINGS

1# TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.95

Competition-tested and award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.

3# TRADITIONAL WINGS

$38.95

3# TRADITION WINGS AND 3 FLAVOR CHOICES

ALE BATTERED COD

$14.95

FRESH ALASKAN COD BITES BEER BATTERED IN OUR MESABIS BEST, MALT VINEGAR REDUCTION, TARTAR, LEMON

BACON + BRUSSLES

BACON + BRUSSLES

$12.95

Bacon lardons . garlic aioli . lemon Tondo balsamic glaze

BOOM BITES

BOOM BITES

$14.95

Grilled Cajun tenderloin . house onion tangles . creamy béarnaise sauce . Tomate . fresh parsley *Cooked Medium

BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS

BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS

$11.95

golden fried with organic marinara

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$11.95

roasted + flashed carnival cauliflower celery . blue cheese

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$14.95

FLASH FRIED IN A SPICY ASIAN SAUCE, GREEN ONION, RUSTIC BREAD AND LEMON

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

HAND BREADED FRIED PICKLE CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.95

black truffle sea salt . fresh parsley . garlic aioli

PRETZEL TIMBERS

PRETZEL TIMBERS

$11.95

with boomtown brew cheese

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$14.95

FRESH FRIED CORN/FLOUR BLEND TORTILLAS, SHREDDED ICEBURG, HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, COLBY JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM, ROASTED TOMATO SALSA

TUNA TATAKI

TUNA TATAKI

$14.95Out of stock

Sesame crusted ahi tuna . citrus ponzu . avocado . Thai cucumber-arugula slaw crushed peanuts

FLAT - POUT - TACO

BOOMTOWN POUTINE

$12.95

BOOMTOWN POUTINE smoked pulled pork . mesabi brew gravy cheese curds . fontina cheese roasted garlic . tomato

GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.95

GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD creamy garlic herb . roasted garlic . mozzarella . herbs

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$12.95

MARGARITA FLATBREAD pesto . mozzarella . marinated tomato . parmesan balsamic reduction . fresh basil

PRIME RIB TRUFFLE POUTINE

$16.95

prime rib . truffle cheddar sauce . cheese curds . caramelized onion + mushrooms parsley

REUBEN FLATBREAD

$13.95Out of stock

REUBEN POUTINE

$13.95Out of stock

TACO BAJA

$13.95

golden fried baja fish . southwestern slaw . jalapeño . pickled red onion . queso fresco . fresh lime + cilantro

TACO BOOM BOOM PORK

$13.95

BBQ CARNITAS TACOS traditioinal slaw . avocado . pickled onion

TACO BRISKET

$13.95

TACO CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN

$13.95

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS granny smith slaw . pickled jalapeño

SALAD + SOUP

BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD

$16.95

BREWHOUSE STEAK marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion roasted tomatoes . house blue cheese . onion tangles . parmesan

CREOLE SALMON SALAD

$16.25

CAJUN SALMON seared salmon . harvest greens . bell pepper . onion . avocado . marinated tomato . lemon basil vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$13.95

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, CRISP ROMAINE, HARVEST GREENS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, BACON, CRAISINS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND CROUTONS WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING

CLASSIC ROMAINE CEASAR SALAD

$10.95

CHICKEN ROMAINE CAESAR grilled chicken . romaine . red onion . cherry tomato . parmesan . croutons . house Caesar dressing

FRENCH ONION CROCK

$8.95

FRENCH ONION CROCK melted swiss . French crostini

HARVEST HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

HARVEST HOUSE harvest greens . carrot . red onion . cherry tomato . croutons . choice of dressing

SOUP + SALAD

$9.95

SOUP + SALAD chefs soup . harvest salad

SOUP DU JOUR-BOWL

$7.95

SOUP DU JOUR chef’s soup of the day . limited availability . inquire with your server

SOUP DU JOUR-CUP

$5.95

chef’s soup of the day

SUB FRENCH ONION

$4.00

SM CEASAR

$5.95

SMALL HARVEST/DINNER SALAD

$5.95

PILE OF PASTA

CHICKEN BACON CAJUN PASTA

$17.95

CHICKEN BACON CAJUN garlic cream sauce . penne pasta . bacon bell pepper . fontina

SALMON DILL PASTA

$20.95

SMOKED BRISKET MAC

$18.95

SHRIMP PESTO

$22.95

BURGERS & SANDS

BACON AVACADO BURGER

$13.95

BACON BRI BURGER

$14.95

BACON BRIE BURGER cranberry ketchup. applewood bacon . caramelized onion brie cheese . granny smith slaw

BBQ CARNITAS BURGER

$14.25Out of stock

bbq pulled pork . cheddar cheese . avocado . southwestern slaw . fresh jalapeño + green onion

BISON BURGER

$17.95

grass fed bison . sharp cheddar cheese . caramelized onion . arugula . tomato . garlic aioli

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

CAJUN BLUE BURGER

$14.95

CAJUN BLUE BURGER cajun seasoned . applewood bacon . blue cheese cheddar cheese . onion tangles

DBL SHIFT BURGER

$18.95

DBL SHIFT BURGER two half # patties . cheddar . american . swiss . caramelized onion & mushrooms

OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER

$12.95

OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american pepperjack - cheddar

PORTABELLO PRIME

$16.95

PORTABELLO PRIME prime rib . sautéed mushrooms . garlic aioli . swiss cheese . au jus

PULLED PORK MAC SAND

$13.95

PULLED PORK MAC FRENCH bbq pulled pork . brew mac n cheese . cheddar .

SALMON BALT

$16.95

SALMON B.A.L.T applewood bacon . avocado . mixed greens . tomato . lemon aioli

SMOKED BRISKET

$15.95

WILD RICE BURGER

$13.95

WILD RICE BURGER

YARD BIRD

$13.95

YARD BIRD pesto grilled chicken . caramelized onion . goat cheese . mixed greens . roasted tomato

MAINS

BBQ PORK RIBS

$24.95+

BBQ RIBS - Full Rack slow cooked pork spare ribs . house bbq jalapeño cornbread

CRANBERRY PECAN CHICKEN

$20.95

grilled chicken breast . brûléed brie cheese cranberry chutney . spiced rum pecan galze . chef vegetable

FIRE CRACKER KABOBS

$20.95

GRILLED STEAK KABOBS house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers

IRON SEARED SALMON

$22.95

IRON SEARED SALMON lemon pecan - butter pan sauce . dill

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$30.95

POOR MANS LOBSTER

$23.95

Fresh Alaskan cod, poached in creole beer butter, lemon, garlic mashed baby reds, chef vegetables.

PUB FRIED CHICKEN

$19.95

ROASTED RIBEYE

$30.95+

ROASTED GARLIC RIBEYE grilled 14oz choice ribeye steak . roasted garlic . mesabi brew gravy . fresh parsley

SIRLOIN STEAK FRITES

$22.95

grilled sirloin . steak butter . butter braised mushrooms . onion tangles . pub fires

SPITFIRE CHICKEN

$19.95

half chicken . dry-rubbed . mashed baby reds . chef vegetable . apple slaw

DESSERT

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$7.95+

RASPBERRY TORTE

$8.95

raspurry puree . whipped cream

TOWERING CARROT CAKE

$14.95Out of stock

KIDS

KD CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

KD MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

KD CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

KD CHEESE BURGER

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

KD PASTA

$6.50

MARINARA OR ALFREDO

KIDS SOUP & SALAD

$6.50

KD RAMEN NOODLES

$6.50

ALA CARTE

ALA 2 BACON

$2.50

ALA BAKED POTATO

$3.95

ALA BRAISED MUSHROOM

$3.00

ALA BREAD & BUTTER

$4.95

ALA BREW MAC N CHEESE

$4.25

ALA CARMELIZED ONION + MUSHROOM

$3.00

ALA CAULIFLOWER N CHEESE

$6.95

ALA CHEF VEGETABLE

$3.95

ALA FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

ALA ONION TANGLES

$3.00

ALA ROASTED GALIC MASHED

$3.95

ALA SLAW

$3.95

ALA STEAK FRIES

$5.95

ALA SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.95

ALA WILD RICE-ANCIENT GRAINS

$3.95

MOTHERS DAY

ADULT BRUNCH

$26.95

KID BRUNCH

$9.95

UNDER 5 BRUNCH

SHRIMP & LOBSTER LINGUINE

$24.95Out of stock

KITCHEN CREW

KITCHEN CREW DONATION

Kitchen Crew donation is distributed to the kitchen crew.

KITCHEN CREW - $5

$5.00

KITCHEN CREW - $10

$10.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew in $ then split evenly/shift and spend on whatever they want

KITCHEN CREW - $25

$25.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen Crew

KITCHEN CREW - $50

$50.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen Crew

KITCHEN CREW - $100

$100.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen Crew

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

Website

Location

501 Hat Trick Ave, Eveleth, MN 55734

Directions

