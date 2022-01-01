  • Home
  Boomtown Hibbing - 531 E Howard St - Hibbing, MN 55746 - www.boomtownhibbing.com/ - (218) 440-1710
Boomtown Hibbing
531 E Howard St
Hibbing, MN 55746
www.boomtownhibbing.com/
(218) 440-1710
1,039 Reviews

1,039 Reviews

$$

531 E Howard St

Hibbing, MN 55746

Order Again

Popular Items

1# BONELESS WINGS
CHICKEN BACON CAJUN PASTA
BACON + BRUSSLES

APPETIZERS

1# BONELESS WINGS

$12.95

WINGS buffalo . boom boom . creamy garlic herb garffulo . sriracha bourbon . sweet chili

1# TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.95

WINGS buffalo . boom boom . creamy garlic herb garffulo . sriracha bourbon . sweet chili

3# BONELESS SAMPLER

$38.95

THREE #s of Boneless wings with choice of 3 flavors

3# TRADITIONAL SAMPLER

$38.95

Three Pounds of Traditional bone in wings with 3 flavor choices

ALE BATTERED COD

$14.95

Fresh Alaskan Cod Bites beer battered in our Mesabi's, best malt vinegar reduction, tarter, lemon

BACON + BRUSSLES

$12.25

BACON + BRUSSLES bacon lardons . lemon . balsamic reduction

BOOMIN BITES

$14.95

BOOMIN BITES marinated cajun tenderloin . onion tangles blue cheese . fresh tomato & garlic *Cooked Medium

BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS

$11.95

BREWHOUSE CHEESE CURDS organic marinara

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$11.95

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$14.95

Flash Fried shrimp, spicy Asian sauce, green onions, rustic bread, lemon

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

Hand-breaded fried pickle chips, chipotle sour cream

PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.95

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES parmesan . truffle sea salt . parsley

PRETZEL TIMBERS

$11.25

PRETZEL TIMBERS boomtown brew cheese

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$14.95

Fresh Fried Flour/Corn blend Tortillas, Shredded Ice berg, house smoked pork shoulder, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream, roasted tomato salsa

TUNA TATAKI

$14.95

FLAT - POUT - TACO

BAJA TACOS

$13.95

BOOMTOWN POUTINE

$12.95

BOOMTOWN POUTINE smoked pulled pork . mesabi brew gravy cheese curds . fontina cheese fresh tomato & garlic

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS

$13.95

CILANTRO-LIME CHICKEN TACOS granny smith slaw . pickled jalapeño fresh tomato & garlic

GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.95

GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD creamy garlic herb . roasted garlic . mozzarella . herbs

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$12.95

MARGARITA FLATBREAD pesto . mozzarella . marinated tomato . parmesan balsamic reduction . fresh basil

BRISKET TACOS

$13.95

BOOM BOOM PORK TACOS

$13.95

LOADED BAKED POTATO FLATBREAD

$12.95

Prime Rib Truffle Poutine

$16.95

SOUP + SALAD

BREWHOUSE STEAK SALAD

$16.95

BREWHOUSE STEAK marinated tenderloin . harvest greens . romaine . mushroom . bacon . red onion roasted tomatoes . blue cheese crumbles . onion tangles . lemon basil vinaigrette

CREOLE SALMON SALAD

$16.95

CAJUN SALMON seared salmon . harvest greens . bell pepper . onion . avocado . marinated tomato . lemon basil vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.95

CLASSIC CAESAR

FRENCH ONION CROCK

$8.95

FRENCH ONION CROCK melted swiss . french crostini

HARVEST HOUSE SALAD

$8.25

HARVEST HOUSE harvest greens . carrot . red onion . cherry tomato . croutons . choice of dressing

SOUP + SALAD

$9.95

SOUP + SALAD chefs soup . harvest salad

SOUP DU JOUR-BOWL

$7.95

SOUP DU JOUR chef’s soup of the day . limited availability . inquire with your server

SOUP DU JOUR-CUP

$5.95

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, harvest greens, Bleu Cheese crumbles, craisins, red onion, cucumber, croutons.

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

SIDE CAESAR

$5.25

PILE OF PASTA

CHICKEN BACON CAJUN PASTA

$17.95

CHICKEN BACON CAJUN garlic cream sauce . penne pasta . bacon bell pepper . fontina

SALMON DILL PASTA

$20.95

SHRIMP PESTO

$22.95

BURGERS & SANDS

BACON BRIE BURGER

$14.95

BACON BRI BURGER cranberry ketchup. applewood bacon . caramelized onion brie cheese . granny smith slaw

BISON BURGER

$17.95

CAJUN BLUE BURGER

$14.95

CAJUN BLUE BURGER cajun seasoned . applewood bacon . blue cheese cheddar cheese . onion tangles

DBL SHIFT BURGER

$18.95

DBL SHIFT BURGER two half # patties . cheddar . american . swiss . caramelized onion & mushrooms

OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER

$12.95

OLD TIME CHEESEBURGER mixed greens . tomato . onion . choose swiss - american pepperjack - cheddar

PORTABELLO PRIME

$16.95

PORTABELLO PRIME prime rib . sautéed mushrooms . garlic aioli . swiss cheese . au jus

PULLED PORK MAC SANDWICH

$13.95

PULLED PORK, pulled pork . brew mac n cheese . cheddar, side of BBQ sauce

SALMON BALT

$16.95

SALMON BALT applewood bacon . avocado . mixed greens . tomato . lemon aioli

WILD RICE BURGER

$13.95

two half # patties . cheddar . american . swiss . caramelized onion . mushrooms . potato bun

YARD BIRD SAND

$13.95

YARD BIRD pesto grilled chicken . caramelized onion . goat cheese . mixed greens . roasted tomato

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.95

BACON AVACADO BURGER

$13.95

MAINS

12 OZ RIBEYE

$30.95

RIBEYE grilled choice ribeye steak

16oz RIBEYE

$33.95

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$30.95

SIRLOIN STEAK FRITES

$22.95

STEAK FIRE CRACKER KABOBS

$20.95

GRILLED STEAK KABOBS house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers

SHRIMP FIRE CRACKER KABOBS

$23.95

BBQ RIBS | HALF RACK

$24.95

BBQ RIBS - HALF RACK slow cooked pork spare ribs . house bbq . jalapeño cornbread

BBQ RIBS | FULL RACK

$32.95

BBQ RIBS - FULL RACK slow cooked pork spare ribs . house bbq . jalapeño cornbread

POOR MANS LOBSTER

$23.95

IRON SEARED SALMON

$22.95

IRON SEARED SALMON lemon pecan - butter pan sauce . dill

CRANBERRY PECAN CHICKEN

$20.95

SPITFIRE CHICKEN

$19.95

Juicy Half Chicken dry rubbed, and slow smoked, garlic mashed baby reds, chef vegetable

KIDS

KD CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

KD MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

KD CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

KD CHEESE BURGER

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

KD PASTA

$6.50

MARINARA OR ALFREDO

KD RAMEN NOODLES

$6.50

KIDS SOUP & SALAD

$6.50

Fathers Day

Chicken and Waffles

$19.95Out of stock

KITCHEN CREW DONATION

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

KITCHEN CREW DONATION - $5

$5.00

KITCHEN CREW DONATION - $10

$10.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew in $ then split evenly/shift and spend on whatever they want

KITCHEN CREW DONATION - $25

$25.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

KITCHEN CREW DONATION - $50

$50.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

KITCHEN CREW DONATION - $100

$100.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

531 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN 55746

