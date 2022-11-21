Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Boomtown Coffee Understory

35 Reviews

800 Capitol Street

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Cappuccino
Vanilla Latte

Classic Coffee

Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

8 or 12oz of our rotating single origin selections. Looking for Decaf? Order a Decaf Americano!

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$4.25

Two parts drip coffee & one part hot milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of our house espresso blend.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Espresso shot cut with hot or iced water.

Long Black

Long Black

$3.25

Espresso shot pulled into hot or iced water.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso shot with a bit of foamed milk. If you are looking for it's bigger, milky cousin, check out our lattes!

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit foamier than a flat white.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Our house iced coffee, less bitter and more caffeinated than a traditional brew.

House Lattes

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Latte sweetened with salted caramel.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made dark chocolate syrup.

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey

$5.50

The house favorite: a latte sweetened with honey and spiced with cinnamon.

The Specter

The Specter

$5.50

Latte sweetened with agave and topped with cinnamon, nutmeg, and espresso powder.

Sea Turtle

Sea Turtle

$5.50

Latte with Caramel and Chocolate syrup.

Mayan Mocha

Mayan Mocha

$5.50Out of stock

Latte w/ dark chocolate, vanilla, & cayenne

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Steamed milk with house-made matcha honey concentrate.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Steamed milk with house-made spiced chai tea concentrate.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Steamed milk with spiced chai tea and a double shot of espresso.

Custom Concoctions

Toddy Mocha

Toddy Mocha

$5.50

A signature house concotion, made with cold brew, espresso, chocolate, & milk. Pre-mixed beverage – no substitutions/dairy alternatives available.

Crüd

Crüd

$4.50+

Our house New Orleans-style coffee, with cold brew, espresso, chicory, vanilla, & cream. Pre-mixed beverage – no substitutions/dairy alternatives available.

Ice Capp

Ice Capp

$5.50

Espresso and half & half, shaken until fluffed and topped with cinnamon.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

$4.50

Drip coffee mixed with an espresso shot.

Tea + Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

House iced black tea.

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$5.50

Loose leaf tea, brewed to order.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

House made chocolate syrup and steamed milk.

Kids' Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot chocolate - with a little less volume and a little less heat.

Glass Milk

$2.50

'Nuff said.

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Chocolate + milk. Milk alternatives available as well.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Boomtown Coffee Understory

Website

Location

800 Capitol Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Boomtown Coffee image
Boomtown Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earthcraft Juicery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
midtown Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
orange starNo Reviews
218 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go - Midtown OTG
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Fannin St Ste 100 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Active Passion
orange star4.9 • 120
803 Usener Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Canary Coffee House - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1953 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Hearsay - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Potente
orange star4.7 • 1,964
1515 TEXAS Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 003 - Pennzoil Place
orange star4.6 • 376
711 Louisiana Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Italian Job - at Bravery Chef Hall
orange star4.7 • 320
409 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston