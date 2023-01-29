A map showing the location of Boomtown Grill 2103 S Main St,Ste CView gallery

Boomtown Grill

2103 S Main St,Ste C

Elk City, OK 73644

Appetizers

Boomin' Onion

$8.00

Hand-breaded onion fired golden brown. Served with Texas Petal Sauce.

Boomtown Fries

$9.00

Crispy hand cut fries topped with pulled pork & creamy queso.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Three sliders topped with Herman's slaw & pickle slices.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.00

Six jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Breaded & fried golden. Served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Fried cheese. Served with red gravy.

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Crawfish Tails

$12.00

Breaded & fried. Served with cocktail cause.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fresh tortilla chips & zesty salsa.

Queso

$8.00

Fresh tortilla chips withy zesty salsa & queso.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy & Delicious! Served with chips & salsa.

Boomtown Nachos

$9.00

House made tortilla chips topped with pics, beef or chicken & smothered in queso.

8 Boneless Wings

$6.00

16 Boneless Wings

$11.00

24 Boneless Wings

$17.00

6 Bone-In Wings

$9.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$17.00

18 Bone-in Wings

$25.00

Southwest egg rolls

$8.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Grilled fresh & served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Grilled fresh & served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Grilled fresh & served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.50

Blackened beef patty topped with smoked bacon & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Grilled fresh & served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Patty Melt

$10.00

Eight ounce patty with grilled onions & swiss cheese. Served on rye bread.

Deserts

Chocolate

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Entrees

Pork Chop

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Boomtown Chicken

$15.00

Southwest Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Strips Adult

$14.00

Kids Menu

6oz Sirloin Kids

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Steak Fingers

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Pizza & Pasta

Fettucini Alfredo

$8.00

Blowout

$14.00

Hitch

$11.00

Aloha Pig

$12.00

Tool Pusher

$14.00

Dog House

$12.00

Roughneck

$11.00

Spud Date

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Caeser Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Boomtown Cuban

$10.00

Pulled pork with grilled onions, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, pickles & spicy mustard. Served on toasted flat bread.

Reuben

$12.00

Shaved corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Shaved beef with grilled peppers & onions. With swiss cheese on a hoagie roll.

French Dip

$10.00

Shaved beef, piled high on a hoagie roll with melted swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

8 ounce chicken breast, hand-breaded & fired golden. Tossed in buffalo sauce & topped with swidd cheese. Served on a bun.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey, smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a flaky croissant.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap

$10.00

Turkey, smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese.

Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & avocado

BLTE

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & a fried egg on texas toast.

Steak Wrap

$12.50

Grilled black angus steak, bleu cheese crumbles, spring mix & tomatoes.

South West Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy breaded chicken strips, bacon aioli, red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$22.00

BBQ Salmon

$22.00

Add Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Hermans Slaw

$3.00

No Side

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$4.99

Add Chicken

$3.99

Add cheese

$1.00

Add Jalepenos

$1.00

Add Gravy

$1.00

Add Ranch

$0.50

Specials

Onion Burger

$11.00

CFS Special

$5.00

CFS Sandwich

$9.00

Boneless wing Special

$0.50

Lunch Special

$12.50

Dinner Special - 17.00

$17.00

Dinner Special - 22.00

$22.00

App. Special

$10.00

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Soup Bowl W/ Cornbread

$5.99

Steaks

Petite Sirloin

$12.00

10oz Sirloin

$18.00

New York Strip

$26.00

Filet

$29.00

10oz Ribeye

$26.00

14oz Ribeye

$32.00

Surf & Turf

$18.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$1.49

Red Bull - upcharge

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood Bar and Grill

Location

2103 S Main St,Ste C, Elk City, OK 73644

Directions

