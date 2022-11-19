Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boomtown Kitchen 114 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

114 East Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish And Chips
Boomtown Salad
Club

Appetizers

Pretzel

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Corn Poppers

$8.99

Boomtown Shrimp

$10.99

Appetizer Loaded Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Wings

$11.99+

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.49

Jalapeno Corn

$3.49

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Entrees

Seared Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Florentine

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Fish And Chips

$11.99

Salmon Cakes

$13.99

Blackened Salmon

$17.99

Sirloin

$19.99

Burgers

Byo-Burger

$12.99

Fatboy

$19.99

Wagyu

$19.99

Fire Burger

$14.99

Triple Bypass

$29.99

Smothered

$14.99

Impossible

$15.99

Dessert

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Club

$14.99

Spin Dip Grilled Cheese

$9.99

French Philly

$12.99

Boomtown Melt

$12.99

Blt

$10.99

Salads/Pastas

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Boomtown Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$12.99

Spin Dip Penne

$13.99

Alfredo Pasta

$15.99

Garlic Parm Rice

$13.99

Jambalya

$16.99

Shrimp And Grits

$15.99

Beverages

Soda

$2.69

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 East Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

