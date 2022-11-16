Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Boomtown Duluth 4483 Martin Rd. Duluth, MN 55803 218-722-0977
710 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth, MN 55803
