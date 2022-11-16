Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Boomtown Duluth 4483 Martin Rd. Duluth, MN 55803 218-722-0977

710 Reviews

$

4483 Martin Rd

Duluth, MN 55803

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Traditional Wings
Old Time Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Light Easy Appetizers
Ale Battered Cod

Ale Battered Cod

$14.95

Boomtown Brown Ale Battered Icelandic Cod . Malt Vinegar Reduction . Tartar Sauce . Lemon

Bacon + Brussels

Bacon + Brussels

$12.25

Bacon Lardons . Garlic Aioli . Lemon Tondo Balsamic Glaze

Baked Potato Flatbread

$12.95
Boom Bites

Boom Bites

$14.95

Grilled Cajun Tenderloin . House Onion Tangles Creamy Bearnaise Sauce . Tomate . Fresh Parsley **Cooked Medium**

Boomtown Poutine

$12.95
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95

Roasted + Flashed Carnival Cauliflower Celery . Blue Cheese

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Golden Fried With Organic Marinara

Chips & Salsa

$6.95
Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.95

Flash Fried Shrimp . Spicy Asian Sauce Green Onion . French Bread . Lemon

Fried Pickles

$9.95

HAND BREADED FRIED PICKLE CHIPS CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

Garlic Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.95

Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli

Pretzel Timbers

Pretzel Timbers

$11.95

PRETZEL TIMBERS With Boomtown Brew Cheese

Prime Truffle Poutine

$16.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

FRESH-FRIED CORN/FLOUR BLEND TORTILLAS, SHREDDED ICEBERG, HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, COLBY JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM, ROASTED TOMATO SALSA

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna . Citrus Ponzu . Avocado Thai Cucumber-Arugula Slaw . Crushed Peanuts

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.95

WINGS Buffalo . Boom Boom . Creamy Garlic Herb Garffulo . Sriracha Bourbon . Sweet Chili

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.95

Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.

Boneless Board

Boneless Board

$38.95

BONELESS competition-tested, award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from super hot to tangy and sweet.

Traditional Board

Traditional Board

$38.95

Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.

Soups & Salads

French Onion Crock

$8.95
Brewhouse Steak Salad

Brewhouse Steak Salad

$16.95

Marinated Tenderloin . Harvest Greens . Arugula . Mushroom Bacon . Red Onion . Roasted Tomatoes . Blue Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Chopped Salad

$13.95

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST CRISP ROMAINE HARVEST GREENS BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, BACON CRAISINS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, CROUTONS

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.95+

Crisp Romaine . Shaved Parmesan . Brewhouse Caesar Dressing . House Croutons

Creole Salmon Salad

Creole Salmon Salad

$16.95

Seared Blackened Salmon . Harvest Greens . Arugula . Bell Pepper . Red Onion . Avocado . Marinated Tomato . Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$9.50+

Harvest Greens . Carrot . Cucumber . Red Onion . Cherry Tomato . Croutons . Choice Of Dressing

Seafood Soup

$7.99

From the Fire & Mains

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$24.95+

BBQ RIBS - FULL RACK slow cooked pork spare ribs . house bbq . jalapeño cornbread

Chimi Lamb Lollipops

Chimi Lamb Lollipops

$29.95

Argentinian Chimichurri . Roasted Garlic Smashed . Chef Vegetable

Cranberry Pecan Chicken

Cranberry Pecan Chicken

$20.95

WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS BRIE CHEESE, CRANBERRY CHUTNEY WITH PECANS WILD RICE & ANCIENT GRAINS CHEF VEGETABLE

Iron Seared Salmon

Iron Seared Salmon

$22.95

IRON SEARED SALMON lemon pecan - butter pan sauce . dill

New York

$30.95

ROASTED GARLIC RIBEYE grilled 14oz choice ribeye steak . roasted garlic . mesabi brew gravy . fresh parsley

Poor Man's Lobster

Poor Man's Lobster

$23.95

Butter Poached Icelandic Cod . Smoked Paprika . Lemon . Garlic Smashed Potatoes . Chef Vegetable

Pub Fried Chicken

Pub Fried Chicken

$19.95

IRON SEARED SALMON lemon pecan - butter pan sauce . dill

Ribeye

$30.95+

Boneless Ribeye Rich, fatty, flavorful + generous marbling throughout, baked potato, chef vegetable

Shrimp Kabobs

Shrimp Kabobs

$23.95

GRILLED STEAK KABOBS house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers

Spitfire Chicken

$19.95
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$22.95
Steak Kabobs

Steak Kabobs

$20.95

GRILLED STEAK KABOBS house marinated kabobs . mushroom . onion . bell peppers

Pasta

Served With French Bread + Butter
Chicken Bacon Cajun Pasta

Chicken Bacon Cajun Pasta

$17.95

Smoked Chicken . Cajun Garlic Sauce . Bacon Lardons . Red Onion . Bell Peppers Blistered Tomato

Salmon + Dill Pasta

Salmon + Dill Pasta

$20.95

Garlic Seared Salmon . Fresh Dill . Butter Wine Cream Sauce . Green Onion . Lemon

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$22.95

SAUTEED SHRIMP CREAMY GARLIC BASIL PESTO FRESH BUCATINI FRESH BASIL

Smoked Brisket Mac

$18.95

HOUSE SMOKED BRISKET CHEDDAR CHEESE GREEN ONION ONION TANGLES

Burgers

Old Time Cheeseburger

Old Time Cheeseburger

$12.95

Leaf Lettuce . Tomato . Red Onion . Kaiser Bun . choose | swiss . american . pepper jack . cheddar

Bacon Avocado Burger

$13.95

BACON, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SHREDDED ICEBERG, TOMATO, RED ONION, PRETZEL BUN

Bacon Brie Burger

Bacon Brie Burger

$14.95

Cranberry Chutney . Applewood Bacon Caramelized Onion . Brie Cheese . Apple Slaw

Big Bison Burger

Big Bison Burger

$17.95

*COOKED MEDIUM* Grass Fed Bison . Cheddar Cheese Caramelized Onion . Arugula . Tomato Garlic Aioli

Cajun Blue Burger

Cajun Blue Burger

$14.95

Cajun Seasoned . Cheddar Cheese + Creamy Blue Cheese . Applewood Smoked Bacon . Onion Tangles . Pretzel Bun

DBL Shift Burger

DBL Shift Burger

$18.95

Two Half # Patties . Cheddar . American . Swiss . Caramelized Onion + Mushroom

Wild Rice Burger

Wild Rice Burger

$13.95

House-Made Wild Rice Burger . Cranberry Chutney . Goat Cheese . Arugula . Roasted Tomato

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Spiced Fried Chicken Thigh . Garlic Aoli . pickle chips . Chimi Ranch Slaw . Tomato . Kaiser Bun

Portobello Prime

Portobello Prime

$16.95

Prime rib . Sauteed Mushrooms . Garlic Aioli . Swiss Cheese . AU JUS . Hoagie Bun

Pulled Pork Mac Sandwich

Pulled Pork Mac Sandwich

$13.95

BBQ Carnitas Pulled Pork . Brew Mac N Cheese . Cheddar . BBQ Sauce . Hoagie Bun

Salmon B.A.L.T.

Salmon B.A.L.T.

$16.95

Applewood Bacon . Avocado . Harvest Greens . Tomato . Lemon Aioli

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Yard Bird

$13.95

Pesto Grilled Chicken . Caramelized Onion . Goat Cheese . Mixed Greens . Roasted Tomato

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp . CILANTRO LIME SLAW PICO DE GALLO CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Golden Fried Fish . Southwestern Slaw . Avocado . Fresh Tomate . Pickled Red Onion . Jalapeño . Queso Fresco . Fresh Lime . Chips + Salsa . Chipotle Sour Cream

Pork Tacos

$10.00

TANGY APPLE SLAW PICO DE GALLO BOOM BOOM SAUCE

Brisket Tacos

$10.00
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Cilantro-Lime Chicken . Southwestern Slaw . Avocado . Fresh Tomate . Pickled Red Onion . Jalapeño . Queso Fresco . Fresh Lime . Chips + Salsa . Chipotle Sour Cream

Sides

ALA FRENCH BREAD + BUTTER

$4.25

ALA BAKED POTATO

$3.95

Ala Brew Mac

$4.50

ALA CARMELIZED ONION + MUSHROOM

$4.00

ALA CAULIFLOWER MAC N CHEESE

$6.95

ALA CHEF VEGETABLE

$4.00

ALA PUB FRIES

$3.95

Ala Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

ALA LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.95

ALA SLAW

$3.00

ALA ROASTED GARLIC SMASHED

$3.95

ALA RST CAULI MAC

$4.00

ALA STEAK FRIES

$5.95

ALA WILD RICE + ANCIENT GRAINS

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

french fires or granny smith apple

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$6.50

Kid Pasta

$6.50

MARINARA OR ALFREDO

Kid Ramen

$6.50

Kid Soup & Salad

$6.50

Kid Drink

$1.50

Desserts

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$7.95+

honey . cinnamon + sugar . vanilla ice cream . creme anglaise

RASPBERRY TORTE

$8.95

raspurry puree . whipped cream

TOWERING CARROT CAKE

$14.95

DESSERT FLIGHT

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE DREAM CAKE

$8.95

Sauce/Dressing

All extra sauce & dressings

SD Aus Jus

$0.75

SD BBQ

$0.75

SD Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

SD Brew Cheese Sauce

$2.00

SD Brown Gravy

$1.00

SD Caesar Dressing

$0.75

SD Caramel

$0.75

SD Chimmi Ranch

$0.75

SD Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.75

SD Cranberry Ketchup

$0.75

SD French Dressing

$0.75

SD Garlic Aioli

$0.75

SD Guacamole

$2.95

SD Horseraddish

$0.75

SD Lemon Aioli

$0.75

SD Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

$0.75

SD Malt Vinegar Reduction

$0.75

SD Marinara

$0.75

SD Mayo

$0.75

SD Nashville Hot

$0.75

SD Ranch

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Ala Protein

8oz. Salmon

$13.95

6oz. Salmon

$10.95

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Kitchen Crew Donation

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

$5 Kitchen Donation

$5.00

$10 Kitchen Donation

$10.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew in $ then split evenly/shift and spend on whatever they want

$25 Kitchen Donation

$25.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

$50 Kitchen Donation

$50.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew.

$100 Kitchen Donation

$100.00

Donation will be distributed to the kitchen crew

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

Website

Location

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth, MN 55803

Directions

Gallery
Duluth Boomtown image
Duluth Boomtown image
Duluth Boomtown image
Duluth Boomtown image

