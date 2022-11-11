- Home
- /
- Marion
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
595 Reviews
$$
4201 us highway 221S
Marion, NC 28752
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Boondocks Fried Pickles
Our signature appetizer. House-made pickle chips, with a hint of crushed red pepper, breaded & fried to perfection in our very own house breading.
Boondocks Nacho Tower
Fried corn tortilla chips, loaded with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, chili with beans, jalapenos & sour cream.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three (3) hand-patted 100% Angus Beef burgers with mustard, American cheese, & a house-made pickle, all served on a Kings Hawaiian roll.
Fried Green Tomatoes
A southern tradition & a Boondocks favorite. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with Feta cheese & honey.
Crinkle-Cut French Fry Tower
Our crinkle-cut potatoes are piled high with bacon & nacho cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce.
Hand-Cut French Fry Tower
Our hand-cut potatoes are piled high with bacon & nacho cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese, fried crispy in Italian bread crumbs & served with warm marinara sauce.
Cheese Curds
Breaded cheese curds served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chipped 100% all-white chicken breast, grilled with peppers, onions, jalapenos, & a Mexican blend cheese, all served on a grilled flour tortilla.
Hamburger Quesidilla
Fresh ground beef with American cheese, mustard, & pickles.
Philly Steak Quesadilla
Chipped ribeye seasoned & sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, & mushrooms, sauteed with pepper jack cheese.
Nachos and Cheese
Wing Station (8)
Wing Station (12)
Wing Station (30)
Wing Station (50)
Wing Station (100)
Shrimp (8)
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.
Shrimp (12)
12 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.
Shrimp (16)
16 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Sandwiches & Lunch
BLT Sandwich
Candied applewood smoked bacon, fresh leaf lettuce, locally grown tomatoes, all served on toasted wheat bread.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chopped all-natural chicken sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Chopped ribeye, grilled with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, served with a house-made thousand island dressing & served on toasted rye bread.
Club Sandwich
Fresh sliced ham & turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey Jack cheese, served on toasted white bread.
French Dip Sandwich
Shredded chuck roast with roasted onions, melted provolone cheese, served on a warm french roll with beef broth for dipping.
Club WRAP
Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & Colby Jack cheese are all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Spicy Chicken WRAP
100% all-natural chicken, rolled in a mild buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Spicy Shrimp WRAP
Jumbo shrimp rolled in a mild buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP
100% all-natural chicken, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Boondocks Burger
1/2 lb. hand-patted 100% Angus beef, charbroiled with lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of American, Pepper Jack, Or Provolone cheese.
Salads
Entrees
Chopped Steak
10 oz hand-patted 100% Angus beef, grilled to perfection. Topped with peppers, onions, or mushroom gravy.
Pork Chop
Marinated in a special house seasoning & charbroiled to juicy perfection.
8oz. Chicken Breast - Marinated
100% all-white meat chicken, marinated in Italian seasonings & charbroiled to perfection.
8oz. Chicken Breast - Fried
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white chicken breast, seasoned & fried to perfection.
Salt & Peppered Catfish
Hand-breaded catfish filets fried to a crisp.
Grilled Catfish
Seasoned with salt & pepper & grilled to perfection.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
12 oz Ribeye
Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.
Popcorn shrimp
Freshly seasoned popcorn shrimp battered in rum & fried to perfection.
Sirloin Tips
Hand-cut tips from a USDA choice sirloin, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
12 Oz Sirloin
Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.
10 oz Sirloin
Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.
16 oz Sirloin
Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
A deliciously grilled 8 oz portion of wild-caught Atlantic Slamon.
Double Order of Sirloin Tips
Hand-cut trips from a USDA choice sirloin, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
Fried Flounder
Hand-breaded flounder filets fried to perfection.
Special
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
A classic slow-cooked grilled cheese sandwich.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
Kids Single Cheeseburger
Hand-patted 100% Angus beef burger with mustard, cheese, & a house-made pickle.
Kids Hot Dog
An American classic & a Boondocks favorite.
Kids Corn Dog
An American classic & a Boondocks favorite.
Sides
Desserts
NA Beverages
Beer
Bucket of Beer (6)
Big Wave
Blue Moon
Bold Rock Carolina Apple
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Next
Budweiser
Busch Light Can
Catawba Farmer Ted's
Catawba White Zombie
Ciderboys
Cold Mtn
Coors Banquet
Coors Edge
Coors Light
Corona
Guniness Draught
Heineken
Landshark
Lime A Rita
Lo Pitch
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light
Modelo
Natural Light
Oskar Blues Dales Pale
PBR
Pink Lemonade
Star Chaser
Stella Artois
Strawberita
Voodoo Ranger Ipa
White Claw
Wicked Weed Pernicious
XX Dos Equis Amber
Yuengling
Wine
Cocktails
$4 frozen margaritas
$3 tequila shooter
Slushee
$5 cocktail
Ameretto Sour
Apple Tini
Cherry Kiss
B*** Job
B52
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Balls
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Boondocks Breeze
Boondocks Signature Margarita
Butt Nipple
Cinn Toast Shot
Creamsicle
Downtown Blues
Drop in the Ocean
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Trash Can
Jager Bomb
Jello Shot
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Drop shot
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunch Box
Lynchburg Lemonade
Margarita
Margarita Pitcher
Midori Sour
Old Fashion
Optimus Prime
Os Blackberry Lemonade
Os Cherry Cola
Os Chilled Salty Caramel
Os Hunch Punch Cooler
Os Southern Hooch
Os Spicy Margarita
Pina Colada
Pink Starburst
Pinnaple Upside Down
Rainbow Shots
Root Beer Float
Royal Flush
RUM BUCKET
Sanders Special
Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Slutty Princess
Sour Gummy Worm
Special Cheesecake Shot
Star Pucker
Strawberry Daiquri
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
The Pink Drink
Tie Me to the Bedpost
Vegas Bomb
Water Moccasin
Watermelon Crawl
Watermelon Tini
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
Wrong Island
Ole Smokey Spec
Liquor
Well
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade
1800 Coco
1800 Silver
Amaretto
Bacardi Superior
Baileys Irish Cream
Burnettes Cherry
Calico Jack Cherry Rum
Captain Morgan
Casamigos
Chambord
Chases Salty Busch
Clase
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Cruzan 151
Cruzan Coconut
1800 Coco
Cruzan Passion Fruit
Cruzan Peach
Cruzan Pineapple
Cruzan Strawberry
Deep Eddy
Don Julio
Fire Ball
Gentleman Jack
Glenlivet
Grey Goose
Hennessy
Hpnotiq
Jack Daniels
Jager
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jose Gold
Kahula
Kinky
OS Watermelon
Makers Mark
Malibu
Ole Smokey FLIGHT
Cruzan Vanilla
Olmeca Altos
OS Peach
Special Jack
Liquor Special
OS Banana Pie
OS Apple Pie
OS Blackberry
Keke
OS Blue Flame
OS Mango Habanero
OS Mtn Java
OS Pickles
OS Blue Razz
OS Pumpkin Pie
OS Pineapples
OS Salted Caramel
OS White Lightening
Patron Silver
Pinn Cake
R & R
Rumchata
Sambuca
Sea 7
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff SOUR Berry Lemon
Soco
Svedka
Tanqueray
Titos Vodka
Wild Turkey Honey
Wild Turkey Reg.
OS Hunch Punch
Smirnoff Red
Buffalo Trace
Draft Beer
DRINK MENU
Moscow Mule
Boonies Marg
Cape Cod
Singapore Sling
Pina Colada
Cosmo
Peach Bellini
Ocean Water
VIP Marg
Malibu Barbie
Pink Starburst
Jello Shots
Lemon Drop
Pineapple Upside down cake
B-52
White Gummy Bear
Melon Ball
Irish Car Bomb
Soup With half sandwich
Soup With Salad
Bowl of Soup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4201 us highway 221S, Marion, NC 28752