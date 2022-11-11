Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

595 Reviews

$$

4201 us highway 221S

Marion, NC 28752

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand-Cut French Fry Tower
Salt & Peppered Catfish
Wing Station (30)

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.45

Boondocks Fried Pickles

$7.95

Our signature appetizer. House-made pickle chips, with a hint of crushed red pepper, breaded & fried to perfection in our very own house breading.

Boondocks Nacho Tower

$8.95

Fried corn tortilla chips, loaded with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, chili with beans, jalapenos & sour cream.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.95

Three (3) hand-patted 100% Angus Beef burgers with mustard, American cheese, & a house-made pickle, all served on a Kings Hawaiian roll.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.45

A southern tradition & a Boondocks favorite. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with Feta cheese & honey.

Crinkle-Cut French Fry Tower

$6.95

Our crinkle-cut potatoes are piled high with bacon & nacho cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce.

Hand-Cut French Fry Tower

$6.95

Our hand-cut potatoes are piled high with bacon & nacho cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.45

Mozzarella cheese, fried crispy in Italian bread crumbs & served with warm marinara sauce.

Cheese Curds

$7.45

Breaded cheese curds served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Chipped 100% all-white chicken breast, grilled with peppers, onions, jalapenos, & a Mexican blend cheese, all served on a grilled flour tortilla.

Hamburger Quesidilla

$7.95

Fresh ground beef with American cheese, mustard, & pickles.

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

Chipped ribeye seasoned & sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.45

Peppers, onions, & mushrooms, sauteed with pepper jack cheese.

Nachos and Cheese

$4.50

Wing Station (8)

$8.45+
Wing Station (12)

$11.95+

$11.95+

Wing Station (30)

$26.95+

Wing Station (50)

$45.00

Wing Station (100)

$90.00

Shrimp (8)

$7.95+

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.

Shrimp (12)

$11.95+

12 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.

Shrimp (16)

$14.95+

16 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried with your choice of sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Sandwiches & Lunch

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Candied applewood smoked bacon, fresh leaf lettuce, locally grown tomatoes, all served on toasted wheat bread.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$8.95

Chopped all-natural chicken sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.95

Chopped ribeye, grilled with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese, served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, served with a house-made thousand island dressing & served on toasted rye bread.

Club Sandwich

$8.95

Fresh sliced ham & turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey Jack cheese, served on toasted white bread.

French Dip Sandwich

$8.95

Shredded chuck roast with roasted onions, melted provolone cheese, served on a warm french roll with beef broth for dipping.

Club WRAP

$7.95

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & Colby Jack cheese are all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Spicy Chicken WRAP

$7.95

100% all-natural chicken, rolled in a mild buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Spicy Shrimp WRAP

$7.95

Jumbo shrimp rolled in a mild buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch WRAP

$7.95

100% all-natural chicken, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, & house-made ranch dressing all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Boondocks Burger

Boondocks Burger

$9.95

1/2 lb. hand-patted 100% Angus beef, charbroiled with lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of American, Pepper Jack, Or Provolone cheese.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Steak Salad

$9.45Out of stock
salad bar

salad bar

$7.95Out of stock

soup and salad bar

$10.95Out of stock

Entrees

Chopped Steak

$11.95

10 oz hand-patted 100% Angus beef, grilled to perfection. Topped with peppers, onions, or mushroom gravy.

Pork Chop

$16.95Out of stock

Marinated in a special house seasoning & charbroiled to juicy perfection.

8oz. Chicken Breast - Marinated

$10.95

100% all-white meat chicken, marinated in Italian seasonings & charbroiled to perfection.

8oz. Chicken Breast - Fried

$10.95

Hand-breaded, 100% all-white chicken breast, seasoned & fried to perfection.

Salt & Peppered Catfish

$11.95

Hand-breaded catfish filets fried to a crisp.

Grilled Catfish

$11.95

Seasoned with salt & pepper & grilled to perfection.

Chicken Tenders

$9.45

Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.

12 oz Ribeye

12 oz Ribeye

$19.95

Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.

Popcorn shrimp

$8.95

Freshly seasoned popcorn shrimp battered in rum & fried to perfection.

Sirloin Tips

$12.95

Hand-cut tips from a USDA choice sirloin, seasoned & grilled to perfection.

12 Oz Sirloin

$13.45Out of stock

Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.

10 oz Sirloin

$11.45Out of stock

Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.

16 oz Sirloin

$18.45Out of stock

Hand-cut USDA choice, seasoned & grilled to perfection over an open flame.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$14.95

A deliciously grilled 8 oz portion of wild-caught Atlantic Slamon.

Double Order of Sirloin Tips

$16.95

Hand-cut trips from a USDA choice sirloin, seasoned & grilled to perfection.

Fried Flounder

$11.95Out of stock

Hand-breaded flounder filets fried to perfection.

Special

$9.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

A classic slow-cooked grilled cheese sandwich.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.

Kids Single Cheeseburger

$5.95

Hand-patted 100% Angus beef burger with mustard, cheese, & a house-made pickle.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

An American classic & a Boondocks favorite.

Kids Corn Dog

$5.95

An American classic & a Boondocks favorite.

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.75

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.25

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25Out of stock

Buttered corn

$3.25

Steamed Broccoli

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Mac N Cheese

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

Fried Squash

$3.25

Slaw

$3.25Out of stock

No Side

Desserts

dessert of the day

$2.95

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Half & Half

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Cheerwine

$2.25

Coffee

$2.15

Red Bull

$3.50

Beer

Bucket of Beer (6)

Big Wave

$1.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bold Rock Carolina Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Bud Light Next

$1.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Light Can

$2.25

Catawba Farmer Ted's

$4.50Out of stock

Catawba White Zombie

$4.50

Ciderboys

$4.50

Cold Mtn

$6.25Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$2.25Out of stock

Coors Edge

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.00+

Guniness Draught

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Landshark

$3.50Out of stock

Lime A Rita

$4.25

Lo Pitch

$4.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller High Life

$2.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.25

Natural Light

$2.25

Oskar Blues Dales Pale

$4.50

PBR

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Star Chaser

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.25

Strawberita

$4.25Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger Ipa

$4.50Out of stock

White Claw

$4.50

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$4.50

XX Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Yuengling

$3.25

Wine

Champagne

$5.25

Cabernet

$5.75

Chardonnay

$5.75

Merlot

$5.75

Moscato

$5.75

Petite Sirah

$5.75

Pinot Noir

$5.75

Pinot Grigio

$5.75

Red Blend

$5.75

Zinfandel

$5.75

bottle

$16.95

Cocktails

$4 frozen margaritas

$4.00

$3 tequila shooter

$3.00

Slushee

$5.00

$5 cocktail

$5.00

Ameretto Sour

$5.00

Apple Tini

$5.00

Cherry Kiss

$6.00

B*** Job

$5.50

B52

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Balls

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.25

Blue Motorcycle

$7.25

Boondocks Breeze

$6.00

Boondocks Signature Margarita

$7.50

Butt Nipple

$5.50

Cinn Toast Shot

$5.50

Creamsicle

$6.00

Downtown Blues

$4.00

Drop in the Ocean

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.75

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Irish Trash Can

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Jello Shot

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemon Drop shot

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.50

Lunch Box

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.50

Margarita

$6.75

Margarita Pitcher

$12.00

Midori Sour

$5.50

Old Fashion

$6.50

Optimus Prime

$6.75

Os Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Os Cherry Cola

$5.50

Os Chilled Salty Caramel

$5.50

Os Hunch Punch Cooler

$5.50

Os Southern Hooch

$5.50

Os Spicy Margarita

$5.50

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Pinnaple Upside Down

$6.00

Rainbow Shots

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$7.25

Royal Flush

$8.00

RUM BUCKET

$5.50

Sanders Special

$5.00

Sangria

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Slutty Princess

$6.00

Sour Gummy Worm

$5.00

Special Cheesecake Shot

$4.00

Star Pucker

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquri

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

The Pink Drink

$6.00

Tie Me to the Bedpost

$7.25

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.50

Watermelon Crawl

$5.00

Watermelon Tini

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.25

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Russian

$6.75

Wrong Island

$7.50

Ole Smokey Spec

$2.00

Liquor

Well

Cruzan Mango

$5.25

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$5.25

1800 Coco

$7.50

1800 Silver

Amaretto

Bacardi Superior

Baileys Irish Cream

Burnettes Cherry

$5.00

Calico Jack Cherry Rum

$5.50

Captain Morgan

Casamigos

$12.00

Chambord

$6.25

Chases Salty Busch

$6.00

Clase

$23.00

Crown Apple

Crown Royal

Cruzan 151

Cruzan Coconut

$5.25

1800 Coco

$7.50

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$5.25

Cruzan Peach

$5.25

Cruzan Pineapple

$5.25

Cruzan Strawberry

$5.25

Deep Eddy

$5.50

Don Julio

$10.00

Fire Ball

Gentleman Jack

$7.75

Glenlivet

$9.50

Grey Goose

Hennessy

Hpnotiq

Jack Daniels

Jager

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Apple

Jose Gold

Kahula

$6.00

Kinky

$5.50

OS Watermelon

$5.50

Makers Mark

Malibu

Ole Smokey FLIGHT

$12.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$5.25

Olmeca Altos

OS Peach

Special Jack

$6.00

Liquor Special

$4.00

OS Banana Pie

$5.50

OS Apple Pie

OS Blackberry

Keke

$5.00

OS Blue Flame

$6.50

OS Mango Habanero

$5.25

OS Mtn Java

OS Pickles

$5.25

OS Blue Razz

$5.50

OS Pumpkin Pie

$5.25

OS Pineapples

$3.00

OS Salted Caramel

$5.25

OS White Lightening

$5.25

Patron Silver

Pinn Cake

$5.00

R & R

Rumchata

$5.75

Sambuca

$6.50

Sea 7

Smirnoff

Smirnoff Blueberry

Smirnoff Caramel

Smirnoff SOUR Berry Lemon

Soco

Svedka

$5.25

Tanqueray

Titos Vodka

Wild Turkey Honey

Wild Turkey Reg.

OS Hunch Punch

$5.50

Smirnoff Red

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.75

Draft Beer

Bud Light DRAFT

$2.75

Bud Light MUG

$3.75

Weekday Busch Draft

$2.00

Catawba DRAFT

$5.25

Cold Mtn

$6.25

Terrapin

$5.50

Hi Wire DRAFT

$5.25

Modelo

$3.95

Sunday Busch Draft

$1.00

Oskar Bluez

$5.50

DRINK MENU

Moscow Mule

$7.45

Boonies Marg

$7.45

Cape Cod

$6.25

Singapore Sling

$6.45

Pina Colada

$7.45

Cosmo

$6.45

Peach Bellini

$7.45

Ocean Water

$6.95

VIP Marg

$8.45

Malibu Barbie

$6.29

Pink Starburst

$6.29

Jello Shots

$2.50

Lemon Drop

$5.45

Pineapple Upside down cake

$6.45

B-52

$6.45

White Gummy Bear

$7.45

Melon Ball

$5.95

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

Souvineers

TEQUILA tshirt

$18.00

Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$12.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Pens

$0.95

Golf Ball

$1.95

5 for 10 Golf Balls

$10.00

Water Bottles

$4.95

Umbrella

$8.95

Vuse Bundle

$8.49

Vuse Pods

$10.45

2 oz

Ranch

$0.30

Blue Cheese

$0.30

1000

$0.30

BBQ

$0.30

Hot

$0.30

Honey Mustard

$0.30

Italian

$0.30

Signature

$0.30

4 oz

$0.60

None

Soup With half sandwich

Soup with 1/2 BLT

$5.95

Soup With Grilled Chz

$6.95

Soup With Salad

Soup / Salad Ranch

$5.95

Soup / Salad 1000

$5.95

Soup / Salad Italian

$5.95

Soup / Salad Blue Cheese

$5.95

Bowl of Soup

Soup of the day

$4.95

Candy

Reese

$1.25

Cow Tale

$0.50

Skittles

$1.25

Starburst

$1.25

Reese mini

$0.25

Ring Pop

$1.00

M&M minis

$1.25

Carmello

$1.25

York

$0.30

Babe Ruth

$1.25

Crunch Bar

$1.25

Butterfinger

$1.25

Airhead

$0.25

Blow Pop

$0.25

Breath Saver

$0.75

Life Saver

$0.75

Gum

$0.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4201 us highway 221S, Marion, NC 28752

Directions

Gallery
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill image

Map
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
