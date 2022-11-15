Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boondocks Wood Fired Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5066 SR-890

Sunbury, PA 17801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.95

Tomato, vegetables, crab, spices

French Onion Soup

$8.95

Crouton, Swiss and gruyere au gratin

Classic Caesar

$9.95

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

House Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine, tomato, onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Boondocks Salad

$10.95

Arugula, gruyere, applewood smoked bacon, pickled red onions, roasted tomatoes, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Wings

Jumbo Wings x 5

$9.95

Jumbo Fried Wings w/ 1 sauce, celery & dressing

Jumbo Wings x 10

$17.95

Jumbo Fried Wings w/ 2 sauces, celery & dressing

Jumbo Wings x 15

$23.95

Jumbo Fried Wings w/ 3 sauces, celery & dressing

Jumbo Wings x 20

$28.95

Jumbo Fried Wings w/ 4 sauces, celery & dressing

Shareables

Firelogs

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled banana peppers, stuffed with cheese, pulled pork, wrapped in bacon

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

4ea poached shrimp & cocktail sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Breaded fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Fried Polenta Bites

$8.95

Crispy fried polenta, 'Dock Sauce

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Toasted baguette

Shrimp Bruschetta

$8.95

Poached shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, basil, lemon, grilled baguette

Loaded Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Truffle aioli, parmesan cheese

Bacon Buffalo Blue Fries

$11.95

Smoked bacon, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce, green onions

Crabby Sticks

$12.95

Old Bay seasoning, cheddar, green onions, cherry peppers, lump crab

Sandwiches

The Firebird

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, jalapeños, bacon, caramelized onion, pickles, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, served with fries

CBLT

$14.95

Crab, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sourdough toast, served with fries

Pulled Pork

$12.95

Carolina BBQ, haystack onions, coleslaw, served with fries

Maine Lobster Roll

$19.95

Maine lobster, lobster dressing, chives, buttered split top bun, served with fries

Burgers

The Boondocks Burger

$14.95

Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, arugula, truffle aioli, served with fries

Smokestack

$15.95

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, smokey BBQ sauce, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, served with fries

Bonfire

$13.95

Fried jalapeños, Bonfire sauce, pepper jack cheese, arugula, tomato bruschetta, served with fries

Boondock Blues

$13.95

Creamy blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, served with fries

The Classic

$12.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, 'Dock Sauce, served with fries

BYO Burger

$12.95

served with fries

Entrees

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

6ea shrimp grilled, tomato, parsley, scampi sauce, choice of two sides

Sockeye Salmon

$28.95

"Wild for Salmon" sockeye filet, garlic herb butter, choice of two sides

Swordfish Steak

$25.95

8oz Swordfish steak, lemon caper butter, choice of two sides

Chicken Breast

$23.95

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, demi-glace, choice of two sides

Jumbo Lump Crab-cake

$28.95

Brown butter sauce, lemon wedge, choice of two sides

Bone-in Pork Chop

$27.95

12oz Grilled Bone-in pork chop with braised red cabbage and cranberry fig chutney

Steaks

8oz Bistro Steak

$23.95Out of stock

8oz Bistro Steak, choice of a side and topping

6oz Filet Mignon

$29.95

6oz Filet Mignon, choice of a side and topping

16oz NY Strip

$38.95

16oz NY Strip, choice of a side and topping

18oz Ribeye

$42.95

18oz Ribeye, choice of a side and topping

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Asparagus

$4.95

Coleslaw

$4.95

Steak Shrooms

$4.95

Kids Menus

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95

choice of two sides

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

choice of two sides

Kids Fishsticks

$9.95

choice of two sides

Kids Hotdog

$9.95

choice of two sides

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

choice of two sides

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Strawberries, whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Cream cheese icing, walnuts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family friendly restaurant preparing a from scratch menu that features the highest quality ingredients and is complimented by outstanding service.

Location

5066 SR-890, Sunbury, PA 17801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Robin's Nest Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
401 Market Street Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
3rd Wind Coffee Co. - Station - 100 N 3rd St.
orange starNo Reviews
100 N 3rd St. Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Big Mambos Latin Bistro
orange star4.8 • 107
9-11 North Center St Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Selin's Grove Brewing Co. - 121 N. Market St. Selinsgrove, Pa.
orange starNo Reviews
121 N Market Street Selinsgrove, PA 17870
View restaurantnext
Trevina
orange starNo Reviews
434 Market St Lewisburg, PA 17837
View restaurantnext
Heeter's Drive In
orange starNo Reviews
36 elysburg Road Danville, PA 17821
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunbury

Big Mambos Latin Bistro
orange star4.8 • 107
9-11 North Center St Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Pop Snyder's Lunch
orange star4.9 • 35
248 Market street Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunbury
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston