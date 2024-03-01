Boondox Bar and Grille
9100 Park Avenue Northeast
Elk River, MN 55330
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Rolls$12.00
Ahi tuna, jalapeño, cream cheese, coleslaw, and ginger soy sauce in a fried wonton
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Chips and Salasa$5.95
- French Fry Basket$6.00
- Homemade Jalapeño Poppers$11.00
With raspberry sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$10.00
Ginger spiced chicken served on romaine leaves with tangy garlic sauce and sriracha, garnished with cashews and cilantro
- Nachos$14.00
Jalapeños, lettuce, salsa, queso, and sour cream. Choice of taco meat or chicken
- Onion Ring Basket$8.00
- Pickle Fries$9.00
Served with Southwest ranch
- Pickle Rolls$9.00
Pickles rolled in corned beef and cream cheese
- Pork Nachos$14.00
BBQ pulled pork, queso, corn salsa, jalapeños, and coleslaw
- Pork Pot Stickers$11.00
6 pieces served with soy ginger sauce
- Potato Chip Basket$5.95
- Queso$9.00
- Reuben Balls$10.00
Served with horseradish sauce
- Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
Served with tortilla chips
- Spring Rolls$10.00
Ginger-spiced chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cilantro, and green onions wrapped in rice paper. Served with our tangy garlic sauce
- Sweet Fry Basket$6.50
- Tater Tot Basket$6.50
- Texas Rolls$11.00
Wonton wrap filled with spicy chicken, Co-Jack cheese, mozzarella, corn salsa, and black beans. Served with crispy tortilla strips, ranchero, and spicy avocado sauce
- Waffle Fry Basket$8.00
Chicken Wings
Burgers
- Nashua$12.00+
Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
- Packard$14.00+
Cheddar cheese topped with bacon. Served with a side of our signature BBQ sauce
- Maciver$14.00+
Bacon, crispy onion straws, and gouda cheese smothered in bourbon glaze
- Labeaux$15.00+
Cajun-infused burger topped with our smoked buffalo chicken dip and pepper Jack cheese
- Odean$16.00+
American cheese and bacon, topped with an over-easy egg and cheesy hash browns
- Jalger$15.00+
Cajun candied bacon, creamy peanut butter, mango cream cheese, and pickle fries. Served with tomatoes and pickles
- Harding$15.00+
Burger covered with bacon, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with honey garlic sauce
- Parrish$14.00+
Portobello mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese
- River Road$15.00+
Cheddar cheese and fresh sliced avocado covered with smoky chipotle and Southwest ranch. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
- O'Brian$13.00+
Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed pickled jalapeños, and peppers, drizzled with Southwest ranch
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$15.00
4 oz brisket on Texas toast, topped with Cheddar, pepper Jack and Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion straws
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and a side of our homemade blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Diced chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing all wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
- Smoked Chicken Melt Sandwich$14.00
A bun loaded with pulled smoked chicken that has been tossed in buffalo and garlic Parmesan sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and then toasted
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast served with mayo, shredded lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Tender Melt$14.00
Chicken tenders on Texas toast with bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and Southwest ranch
- Club Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, pit ham, bacon, American, and Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, and mayo stacked between 3 slices of white or wheat bread
- Cranberry Turkey Club$14.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and cranberry mayo on wild rice cranberry bread
- Cuban$13.00
Slow-cooked Cuban pork paired with pit ham, topped with Swiss cheese and pickles. Served on a hoagie bun smothered with a Dijonnaise mustard
- Fresh Veggie Wrap$13.00
Shredded lettuce, cucumber, corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, Co-Jack cheese, and avocado cream in a jalapeño Cheddar tortilla
- Mango Chicken Wrap$14.00
Jalapeño Cheddar tortilla filled with crispy chicken, Co-Jack cheese, tomatoes, corn salsa, mango habanero sauce, and southwest ranch
- Prime Rib Philly$16.00
Choice of chicken or deli-style sliced prime rib topped with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese with chipotle aioli. Served with au jus
- Pulled Pork Romaine$15.00
- Pulled Pork Taco Bowl$16.00
- Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Our cuban pork, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo, topped with corn salsa, and southwest ranch. Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortilla
- Tacos$14.00
Sliced cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and spicy avocado sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortilla
- Walleye Sandwich$16.00
Hand-dipped beer-battered walleye served on a hoagie bun with shredded lettuce and a side of tartar sauce
Soups & Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$17.00
Ahi tuna, avocado, tomato, asparagus, and cucumber atop a bed of spring mix and iceberg lettuce. Drizzled with balsamic and soy ginger sauce
- Asian Salad$15.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with ginger chicken, red and green peppers, green onion, roasted red peppers, and cashews. Finished with our homemade cashew vinaigrette and crispy Asian noodles
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, finished with blue cheese crumbles, Co-Jack cheese, diced celery, tomatoes, and chopped green onions. Served with our signature blue cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, grilled or crispy chicken, egg, tomatoes, Co-Jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and red and green onion
- Steak Salad$17.00
A 6 oz sirloin on a bed of spinach and romaine lettuce, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onion, cucumber, and tomato wedges served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$15.00
A crispy tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce topped with chicken or taco meat, red onion, Co-Jack cheese, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa
- Mango Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy chicken, Co-Jack cheese, tomatoes, corn salsa, with mango habanero sauce and southwest ranch on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
- Side House Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Cup Soup Of The Day$4.00
- Bowl Soup of The Day$6.00
- Cup Potato Pepper Jack$4.00
- Bowl Homemade Potato Pepper Jack Soup$6.00
- Bowl Chili$6.00
- Cup Chili$4.00
Pastas
- Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Parmesan crusted chicken on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo, smothered in marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$18.00
Chicken, shrimp, peppers, onions, and fettuccine pasta all tossed in our homemade chipotle Alfredo sauce
- 5 Cheese Mac$18.00
Cavatappi noodles with triple smoked bacon and green onions, tossed in a creamy 5-cheese Alfredo. Choose from buffalo chicken (grilled or crispy), BBQ pork with crispy onion straws or smoked brisket
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Our homemade classic Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles
Smoked
Specialties
- Chicken Strip Dinner$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast. Served with a side of BBQ, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey mustard
- Jambalaya$19.00
Cajun chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage with peppers and onions. Tossed in a spicy creole sauce and served over a bed of rice pilaf
- Shrimp Basket Dinner$17.00
Breaded shrimp, fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a side of cocktail sauce
- Chicken Stir-Fry$17.00
Grilled, crispy, or teriyaki chicken with stir-fry vegetables, tossed in a spicy sesame sauce. Served over rice and topped with asian noodles and green onions
- Grilled Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon atop a bed of rice. Served with a side of broccoli
Entrées
- Bruschetta Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of bruschetta. Garnished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction
- Chicken Marsala$19.00
2 chicken breasts and mushrooms in a marsala sauce
- Parmesan Walleye$19.00
Parmesan breaded walleye sautéed and finished in the oven, topped with a lemon butter sauce
- 12oz Rib Eye Steak$25.00
Brushed with red wine garlic butter
- 6oz Sirloin$18.00
Brushed with red wine garlic butter
12" Boondox Pizza Menu
- Boondox 12"$15.00
Five cheese blends, BBQ pork, jalapenos, bacon, Co-Jack cheese, and cavatappi pasta with a creamy five-cheese base
- Buffalo Chicken 12"$14.00
Buffalo sauce with chicken, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, Co-Jack cheese, and finished with chopped celery
- Cheese 12"$10.00
Five cheese blends and tomato sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"$14.00
Ranch dressing topped with chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and green onions with Co-Jack cheese
- Hawaiian 12"$12.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and jalapeños
- Margarita 12"$14.00
Marinara, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh pulled mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
- Supreme 12"$14.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage & bacon, mushrooms, onions, and peppers
- Taco 12"$14.00
Five cheese blends, taco meat, southwest ranch, salsa, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with crushed tortilla chips
- Thai Chicken 12"$14.00
Thai peanut sauce topped with chicken, green onions, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- The Classic 12"$14.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
16" Boondox Pizza Menu
- Boondox 16"$19.00
Five cheese blends, BBQ pork, jalapeños, bacon, Co-Jack cheese, and cavatappi pasta with a creamy five-cheese base
- Buffalo Chicken 16"$18.00
Buffalo sauce with chicken, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, Co-Jack cheese, and finished with chopped celery
- Cheese 16"$14.00
Five cheese blend and tomato sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"$18.00
Ranch dressing topped with chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and green onions with Co-Jack cheese
- Hawaiian 16"$16.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and jalapeños
- Margarita 16"$18.00
Marinara, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh pulled mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
- Supreme 16"$18.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage & bacon, mushrooms, onions, and peppers
- Taco 16"$18.00
Five cheese blends, taco meat, Southwest ranch, salsa, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with crushed tortilla chips
- Thai Chicken 16"$18.00
Thai peanut sauce topped with chicken, green onions, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- The Classic 16"$18.00
Five cheese blends, tomato sauce, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
Sides
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side SSC$0.75
- Extra Tortilla Chips$4.75
- Side 1000 Island$0.75
- Side 2pc Garlic Bread$2.50
- Side 4 Pepper Mix$1.00
- Side Alfredo$2.50
- Side Asparagus$3.00
- Side Avo Cream$0.75
- Side Baked Potato$5.00
- Side Balsamic Vin$0.75
- Side BBQ$0.50
- Side Bourbon$0.50
- Side Broccoli$3.00
- Side Buff Seasoning$0.25
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Cajun Seasoning$0.25
- Side Cashew Vin$0.75
- Side Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Side Cocktail$0.75
- Side Coleslaw$1.00
- Side Corn Salsa$2.00
- Side French$0.50
- Side Garlic Parm$0.75
- Side Green Beans$3.00
- Side Guac$2.00
- Side Hollandaise$1.00
- Side Honey Garlic$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Horsey$0.75
- Side Hot Smoky BBQ$0.50
- Side Italian$0.25
- Side Jerk Seasoning$0.50
- Side Lemon Butter$0.75
- Side Loaded Baked$5.50
- Side Loaded Mashed$3.50
- Side Mango Cream Cheese$1.00
- Side Mango Habanero$0.75
- Side Marinara 2oz$0.50
- Side Marinara 4oz$1.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Side Mayo$0.50
- Side Peanut Butter$0.75
- Side Queso 2oz$1.25
- Side Queso 4oz$2.50
- Side Ranchero$0.75
- Side Raspberry Sauce$0.75
- Side Raspberry Vin$0.75
- Side Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Side Salsa 2oz$0.75
- Side Salsa 4oz$1.50
- Side Sesame$0.75
- Side Smoky Chipotle$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Soy Ginger$0.75
- Side SW Ranch$0.50
- Side Sweet and Spicy Plum$0.75
- Side Tangy Garlic$0.75
- Side Tarter$0.75
- Side Teriyaki$0.75
- Side Thai Peanut$0.75
Weekly Specials
Boondox Bar and Grille is a sports bar located in Otsego, MN. We specialize in great food, atmosphere, sports and a great time in general!
