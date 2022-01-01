Boone's 301 w edwards

CYO Horseshoe

$11.00

your choice of meat or veggies, served over texas toast piled high with french fries or waffle fries and topped with choice of cheese sauce PROTEIN: hamburger, applewood bacon, jalapeno bacon, ham, pulled pork, chicken breast [grilled or breaded] or braised short rib [+2] CHEESE: monterey cheese sauce or melted spicy queso. extra cheese +1.5