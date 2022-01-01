A map showing the location of Boone's 301 w edwardsView gallery
Boone's 301 w edwards

209 Reviews

$$

301 w edwards

springfield, IL 62704

Popular Items

CYO Burger
Fish & Chips
Turkey BLT

Sides

Veggie

$4.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Potato Options

$4.00

Handhelds

Chicken Bourbon Club Naanwich

$12.00

Bourbon glazed chicken (grilled or breaded), gouda, spring mix, tomatoes and Naan

Chicken Caesar Naanwich

$11.00

Chicken breast (grilled or breaded), caesar dressing, chopped romaine, shredded parm on Naan

Carolina Hot Chicken Naanwich

$11.00

Chicken breast (grilled or breaded), carolina hot sauce, spring mix, tomatoes on Naan

Short Rib Naanwich

$13.00

Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan

Turkey BLT

$11.00

Sourdough, mayo, applewood bacon, turkey, fresh egg, tomato, avocado

Philly-Shaved Strip Steak

$12.00

Shaved strip steak, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and toasted hoagie

Taco Flight

$10.00

Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. All come with pickled red onion, avocado, slaw, fresh cilantro, diced tomato and queso rico

Carolina Cuban

$11.00Out of stock

Applewood ham, shredded pork, carolina hot sauce, pickles, swiss on a toasted hoagie

Pulled Pork

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ pulled pork, onion tangles and slaw on pretzel bun

CYO Burger

$11.00

Create Your Own Burger - Half pound Angus beef

Pork TTTT

$12.00

Impossible Burger

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

House made chicken salad. spring mix. tomatoes. honey wheat wrap

Rueben

$12.00Out of stock

House braised corn beef. sauerkraut. swiss. thousand island. marbled rye served with home fries

Greens & Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Angus Chili

$5.00

Carolina Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast w Carolina hot sauce, iceberg, spring mix, shredded colby jack, diced tomatoes, house made croutons and ranch

Cali Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Brie Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, iceberg, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, house made croutons and mango chardonnay dressing

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, romaine, creamy caesar, shredded parm, house made croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix, iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, housemade croutons

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Black & Bleu

$13.00

romaine. tomatoes.bacon.blue cheese crumbles. blackened striploin & bleu cheese dressing

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar

Strip Steak

$18.00

10oz Choice Striploin with two sides

Bourbon Glazed Short Rib

$16.00

Slow braised short rib, stout gravy, two sides

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

With crostini

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

With crostini

Salmon

$16.00

Choice of blackened or bourbon seasoned salmon.

CYO Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Salad Dressing

CYO Horseshoe

$11.00

your choice of meat or veggies, served over texas toast piled high with french fries or waffle fries and topped with choice of cheese sauce PROTEIN: hamburger, applewood bacon, jalapeno bacon, ham, pulled pork, chicken breast [grilled or breaded] or braised short rib [+2] CHEESE: monterey cheese sauce or melted spicy queso. extra cheese +1.5

Fantail Breaded Shrimp

$13.00

Tiger Shrimp. cocktail sauce. 2 sides

Fish Special

$12.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake W/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Choice

Stuffed Pickles

$9.00

Breaded pickles, melted pepper jack cheese and bistro sauce

Portabella Mushrooms

$8.00

Hand breaded mushrooms and bistro sauce

Fried Cheese

$9.00

Huge tots filled with bacon, chives and cheddar, bistro sauce

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Wings, celery and ranch. Choice of: Carolina hot, BBQ, buffalo, sweet thai chili, parm garlic, bourbon or golden bbq

Bone In Wings

$13.00

Wings, celery and ranch. Choice of: Carolina hot, BBQ, buffalo, sweet thai chili, parm garlic, bourbon or golden bbq

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00

Tiger shrimp and boom boom sauce

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00Out of stock

Pretzel braids with monterey jack cheese sauce

Nachos

$12.00

Chicken or bbq pulled pork, melted queso cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos, waffle fries, sour cream and salsa

Steak & Portabella Skewer

$11.00Out of stock

Strip steak, portabella mushrooms and tiger sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Flash fried brussel sprout halves, jalapeño bacon and ground peanuts

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

White cheddar curds with sriracha ranch

Tater Bombs

$9.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

301 w edwards, springfield, IL 62704

