Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room 86 Commercial Street

No reviews yet

86 Commercial Street

Portland, ME 04101

Appetizers

Chilled Shrimp

$4.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Scallop App

$17.00

Cider Mussels

$19.00

Soups & Salads

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$19.00

Boones Lobster

Lobster Risotto

$36.00

Classic Lobster Roll

$36.00

Noreaster Lobster Roll

$36.00

Lobster 1.25

$36.25

Lobster 1.50

$43.50

Lobster 1.75

$50.75Out of stock

Lobster 2.0

$58.00Out of stock

Lobster 2.25

$65.25Out of stock

Lobster 2.5

$72.50Out of stock

Lobster 2.75

$79.75Out of stock

Lobster 3.0

$87.00Out of stock

Lobster 3.5

$101.50

Lobster 4.0

$116.00

Lobster 3.25

$94.25Out of stock

Lobster 3.75

$108.72Out of stock

Lobster 4.25

$123.25Out of stock

Lobster 4.5

$130.50Out of stock

Maine Plates

Fish & Chips

$28.00

Salmon Entree

$34.00

Baked Haddock

$36.00

Shrimp and Grits

$29.00

Fried Scallops

$32.00

Filet

$46.00

Statler Chicken

$32.00

Sides

Farm Vegetable

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Popover

$6.00

SD Baguette

$3.00

SD Risotto

$6.00Out of stock

SD Mussel Bread

$2.00

SD Polenta

$6.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kid Fish Bites

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood on the Waterfront

Website

Location

86 Commercial Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

