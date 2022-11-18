Booneshine Brewing Co. 465 Industrial Park Drive

  • Home
Beers

FT Pils

$5.50

FT Professor

$6.00

FT Tropic Pale

$6.00

FT High Country Honey

$5.50

FT Space

$7.00

FT Boonerang

$5.50

Truck Pitchers

Pitcher EB Pils

$22.00

Pitcher Tropic Pale

$24.00

Pitcher Honey

$22.00

Pitcher Oktoberfest

$24.00

Pitcher Space

$28.00

Pitcher Boonerang

$22.00

Wine + Cider

FT The Drop White

$7.00

FT Urban Orchard

$7.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Handhelds

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

421 BBQ Burger

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Snacks + Sides

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Eggplant Fries

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Slaw

$3.00

Street Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

Plain Hot dog

$8.00

Plain Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BBQ Saturday

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Ribs Special

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Plate

$18.00

Brisket Plate

$20.00

Chicken Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Pound

$20.00

Brisket Pound

$28.00

HATS

Navy

$23.42

Tan

$23.42

Corduroy

$28.11

SHIRTS

Navy Long Sleeve

$23.42

Tin Tackers

Black

$14.05
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thank you for helping #makebooneshine. We appreciate your business and look forward to seeing you again.

465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC 28607

