  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Boonie's Filipino Restaurant - 4337 North Western Avenue
Main picView gallery

Boonie's Filipino Restaurant 4337 North Western Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4337 North Western Avenue

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Panimula-to Start

Lumpiang Shanghai

$6.00

Sizzling Sisig

$11.00

Pancit Canton

$12.00

Inihaw- Grilled Bites

Longganisa Vigan

$12.00

Sugpo

$18.00

Bistek

$14.00

Talong

$10.00

Octopus Inasal Special

$22.00Out of stock

Ulam

Adobong Baboy

$22.00

Bagnet

$22.00

Sinigang

$28.00

Ginataan Kalabasa

$18.00

Branzino Special

$32.00Out of stock

Panghimagas- Dessert

Turon

$5.00

Milky Milky Brown Sugar Kasama Rum

$4.00

Fire Fruit

Sides

Garlic Rice

$6.00

Pipino

$5.00

Pickled Papaya

$3.00

White Rice

$5.00

Sarsa

$0.50

Sub Garlic Rice

$2.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Marz Ginger Beer

$3.00

Marz Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Marz Apple Pie

$6.00

Marz Juniper

$6.00

Marz Citrus Party

$6.00

Gina Calamansi

$3.00

Gina Mango

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Rishi Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

Rishi Jasmine Green

$3.00

Rishi Earl Grey

$3.00

Marz Cherry Lime Basil

$6.00

Marz Five Berries

$6.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mabuhay! Have a seat and let's eat!

Location

4337 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alexander's Restaurant - 4357 North Western Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4357 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 5 de Mayo - 2415 W Montrose Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2415 W Montrose Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Celtic Crown Public House
orange starNo Reviews
4301 N Western Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Menya Goku
orange star4.5 • 60
2207 W Montrose Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Bistro Campagne - 4518 N Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4518 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
The Grafton Pub
orange star5.0 • 209
4530 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston