Burgers

Boonie Foods - Revival

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Silog

Plates served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side.
Bagnet Silog

Bagnet Silog

$16.00

Twice fried, crispy, skin-on pork belly served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side.

Adobo Silog

Adobo Silog

$16.00

Bone-in, dark meat, chicken adobo served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side.

Liempo Silog

Liempo Silog

$17.00

Braised thinly sliced pork belly glazed with our Filipino barbeque sauce served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side

Vigan Longganisa

Vigan Longganisa

$15.00

Garlicky pork sausage patty. Comes with made in-house Pinakurat sauce on the side. Served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side ***Contains shrimp in Pinakurat sauce***

Sisig Silog

Sisig Silog

$18.00

The best thing you''ll eat! Crispy pork belly hash cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, and secret sauce. Served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side

Pinakbet Silog

Pinakbet Silog

$14.00Out of stock

Stewed eggplant, okra, Chinese long bean, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger. Topped with pickled bitter melon. Served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side***Contains shrimp paste, can be made vegan***

Guinataang Hipon

Guinataang Hipon

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in garlic, butter, and a spicy coconut milk sauce. Served over garlic fried rice and runny egg with choice of side

Tapsilog

$19.00

Bangsilog

$12.00

Spamsilog

$12.00

TSpamsilog

$16.00

Meryenda/Pulutan/Etc

2 Lumpia

$6.00

4 Lumpia

$11.00

Bagnet Pulutan

$8.00

Liempo Pulutan

$7.00

Longganisa 2pc

$7.00

Sisig Pulutan

$9.00

Big Ulam

Entrees for 2 served with white rice and 1 side.
Red Line Express

Red Line Express

$22.00Out of stock

Crispy pork and shrimp in garlic chili coconut sauce served with white rice and 1 side.

A Pound of Bagnet

A Pound of Bagnet

$22.00

A pound of twice-fried, crispy, skin-on pork belly served with white rice and 1 side.

Adobo Ulam

Adobo Ulam

$24.00

Bone-in, dark meat, chicken in adobo served with white rice and 1 side

Pinakbet Ulam

Pinakbet Ulam

$18.00Out of stock

Stewed eggplant, okra, Chinese long bean, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger. Topped with pickled bitter melon. Served with white rice and 1 side. ***Contains shrimp paste, can be made vegan***

Sisig Ulam

Sisig Ulam

$24.00

Pork Belly hash with our secret sauce. 2 over easy eggs on top. Served with white rice and 1 side.

Panghimagas/Dessert

Biko

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Open Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

C2

$2.50

Coco

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Dpepsi

$2.00

Boba

$3.25

Miaou

$9.00

Booch

$10.00

Gina

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Chef Joseph Fontelera started Boonie Foods in 2020 because he wanted to get more in touch with his culture of origin and to be a unique representation for the Filipino-American community here in the Midwest. The name comes from “The Boonies", a term coined by United States soldiers in the Philippines from the native word "Bondoc," meaning mountain. Bondoc is also his grandmother's maiden name. The food is modern without losing the comfort, tradition, and soul of the people and its cuisine. At Revival, Boonie Foods will be primarily focused on the Filipino tradition of Silog, or dishes served with garlic fried rice and an egg.

125 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Boonie Foods - Revival image
Boonie Foods - Revival image

