Boonie Foods - Revival

Restaurant info

Chef Joseph Fontelera started Boonie Foods in 2020 because he wanted to get more in touch with his culture of origin and to be a unique representation for the Filipino-American community here in the Midwest. The name comes from “The Boonies", a term coined by United States soldiers in the Philippines from the native word "Bondoc," meaning mountain. Bondoc is also his grandmother's maiden name. The food is modern without losing the comfort, tradition, and soul of the people and its cuisine. At Revival, Boonie Foods will be primarily focused on the Filipino tradition of Silog, or dishes served with garlic fried rice and an egg.