Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Yellowtail Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

695 Reviews

$$

7959 W Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Popular Items

Maki Roll
Nigiri
Pad Thai

To Get Things Started

Edamame

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy

$14.00

Cauliflower "Popcorn"

$12.00

Gyoza

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp Wontons

$14.00

Eggplant MisoYaki

$12.00

Charred Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Salads

Yuzu Caesar Salad

$12.00

Avocado Nama Salad

$9.00

Yellowtail's Ginger Salad

$9.00

Sunomono

$16.00

Wakami Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Crudos/Tatakis/Tartars

Hamachi Jalapeno

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Tuna Poppers

$16.00

NY Strip Tataki

$19.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Tom Kha Gai

$10.00

Tom Yum Seafood

$18.00

Small "Hot" Plates

Calamari

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Black Cod

$24.00

Yum Yum Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

Angel Hair W/ Garlic Shrimp

$24.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

$17.00

Salt & Pepper Cedar Plank Baked Salmon

$23.00

Sesame Seed Crusted Tuna

$26.00

From the Grill

10oz New York Strip Steak

$29.00

6oz Salmon Filet

$24.00

6oz Maine Lobster Tail

$46.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

6oz Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Skinless Chicken Breast

$22.00

Bluefin Steak

$34.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$36.00

Three Favorites

Crispy Duck

$31.00

Chirashi

$29.00

Poke Bowl

$29.00

Thai Specialities From Our Wok

Pad Thai

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Se-Ew

Fusion Rice

Red Curry

Masaman Curry

Basil Sauce

Cashew Nuts

Ginger Sauce

Teriyaki

Green Curry

Penang Curry

Sushi

Maki Roll

Maki Vegetarian

$6.00

Nigiri

Sashimi

Temaki

Temaki Vegetarian

$4.00

Omakasa-Blue

$59.00

Omakasa-Silver

$89.00

Omakasa-Black

$139.00

Omakasa-Platinum

$199.00

Crazy Roll

$15.00

JB Tempura

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$10.00

J.B. Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$12.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$18.00

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Boston Roll

$13.00

Kanisu

$15.00

Nigiri Special

$36.00

Snapper Salmon Roll

$25.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Super Nami

$23.00

Candy Yellowtail

$23.00

Rice Crispy Tuna

$18.00

Fruit & Veg

$17.00

Surf & Turf

$34.00

The SOB

$19.00

The Hot M.D. Roll

$19.00

Red White and Blue

$27.00

Unicorn Roll

$23.00

King Roll

$31.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side of Kimchee

$3.00

Side Of Teriyaki

$1.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Hot Butter

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$2.00

Side of Wasabi

$1.00

Side of sweet chili

$1.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Stir Fry Veg

$6.00

Brown Rice Substitute

$1.00

Lamb Nam Sod

$27.00Out of stock

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$6.00

Ginger Dessing

$1.00

Desserts

Thai Cinnamon Donuts

$8.00

Thai Crepes with Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Madness Sundae

$12.00

Vanilla Scoop

$6.00

Chocolate Scoop

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Q-Ginger Ale

$4.50

Q-Ginger Beer

$4.50

Q-Grapefruit Soda

$4.50

Organic Ginger Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Saratoga

$8.00

Hot Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

COCKTAIL SPECIAL

Yellowtail Spritz

$12.00

Start With

Egg Roll

$9.00

Pork and vegetable, sour mustard and duck sauce.

Chilli Garlic French Green Beans

$9.00

Noodles

Homemade Chow Fun

Lo Mein

Cold Lo Mein

$10.00

White Meat Only

General Tso Chicken

$19.00

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Sweet and Sour

$19.00

Orange Chicken

$19.00

Sides

Steam Broccoli

$8.00

French Greenbeans Steamed with salt

$8.00

Fried Asian Eggplant

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle.

Website

Location

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

