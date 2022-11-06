Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Yellowtail Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
695 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle.
Location
7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446
