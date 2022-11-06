Boonton Station 1904 202 Myrtle Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A wonderful family restaurant and tavern located in a historic landmark structure with a large landscaped year round outdoor space adjacent to NJ Transit Boonton - Montclair line
Location
202 Myrtle Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005
Gallery