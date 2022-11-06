Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boonton Station 1904 202 Myrtle Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

202 Myrtle Avenue

Boonton, NJ 07005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

AVOCADO BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

avocado, bruschetta, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, crostini

TUNA TACOS

$16.00

ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple, sweet chili soy sauce in fried wontons

CRAB CAKES

$19.00

three petite cakes, jumbo lump crab, spicy remoulade

CALAMARI

$16.00

seasoned semolina flour, sriracha aioli, cucumber wasabi sauce

STATION WINGS

$17.00

buffalo, garlic parmesan, sweet thai chili, mango habanero, lemon pepper, tangy bbq, cajun dry rub

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$14.00

crispy fried chicken drums with sweet chili sauce

MEDITERRANIAN CHICKEN NACHOS

$19.00

chicken, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, hummus, tzatziki sauce, pita chips

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$24.00

imported meats, assorted cheeses, fresh fruit, kalamata olives, toasted crostini

SOFT PRETZEL

$13.00

white ale cheese sauce, dijon mustard sauce

TRUFFEL CHIPS

$12.00

crispy fried chips, truffle oil, parmesan cheese

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION

$9.00

sweet onion soup, toasted croutons, broiled three cheese blend

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

SALADS

PROSCIUTTO WITH BURRATA

$16.00

prosciutto, burrata, pesto, tomatoes, crostini, balsamic reduction

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

BLACKENED SHRIMP SALAD

$24.00

blackened shrimp, mixed greens, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, carrots, grape tomatoes

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN COBB

$19.00

grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, avocado, eggs, grape tomatoes

GREEK SPIRO

$16.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, greek spiro dressing

BEET BLUE SALAD

$14.00

arugula, roasted beets, walnuts, sunflower seeds, blue cheese crumble, poppy seed citrus vinaigrette

RANCH WEDGE

$14.00

iceberg, bacon, blue cheese crumble, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, ranch dressing

SANDWICHES

TRAIN WRECK

$20.00

cheddar, brisket, pulled pork, sweet italian sausage, bbq sauce, brioche

CILANTRO LIME

$17.00

swiss, avocado, cilantro, sriracha lime sauce, brioche

CAPRESE

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil, balsamic reduction, ciabatta

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$21.00

sautéed onions, horseradish sauce, au jus, ciabatta

BOONTON STATION

$17.00

cheddar, swiss, bacon, horseradish sauce, brioche

GREAT SOUTHERN

$17.00

cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, brioche

CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

ENTREES

FILET MIGNON

$43.00

10 oz Handcut Beef Tenderloin, Choice of Sauce

RIBEYE

$41.00

20 oz Handcut Ribeye, Choice of Sauce

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$28.00

Chicken Breast, Egg Coating, Lemon Wine Sauce

BLACKENED AHI TUNA

$31.00

Blackend Rare Ahi Tuna with Wasbi Coleslaw

COWBOY CUT PORK CHOP

$28.00

Bone in 14oz Center Cut Pork Chop, Choice of Sauce

ATLANTIC COD

$28.00

8 oz Pan Seared Cod, Choice of Sauce

JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP

$32.00

Twin Skewers of Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Choice of Sauce

CRISPY SKIN SALMON

$34.00

Pan Seared, Crispy Skin, Choice of Sauce

CRISPY SKIN CHICKEN BREASTS

$28.00

Large, Tender, Juicy, Crispy Skinned Chicken Breast, Choice of Sauce

PORK OSSO BUCO

$28.00

Pork Shank, Slow Cooked, Fall Apart Tender, Au Jus Reduction

PASTA

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$32.00

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp with a light Lemon, Garlic Wine Sauce over Linguine

PENNE ABSOLUT

$24.00

Penne in a Pink Vodka Sauce

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$28.00

SIDES

Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Fresh Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Train Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Stacked Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Fresh Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

CILANTRO LIME SWEET POTATOS

$6.00

SPECIALS

LOBSTER COCKTAIL

$22.00

butter-poached lobster, avocado, cilantro, chives, charred lemon vinaigrette

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$18.00

Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken, chives, sweet and tangy sauce

GLUTEN FREE FRIED SHRIMP

$16.00

LOBSTER COBB

$28.00

lobster chunks, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, egg, tomato, bacon, mixed greens

PRIME RIB ENTREE

$36.00

slow roasted, au jus

BROILED FLOUNDER

$36.00

broiled, crab stuffing

TENDER SPARE RIBS

$30.00

LOBSTER SCAMPI

$40.00

twin, petite butter-poached cold water lobster tails, linguine, parsley, chives, lemon wine sauce

FILET AND LOBSTER

$58.00

Kids Menu

B&O Burger & French Fries

$10.00

Chattanooga Chicken Tender & French Fries

$10.00

Central Shore Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Central Shore Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Reading Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Reading Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Lackawanna Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Susquehanna Spaghetti & Boulders

$10.00

Desserts

Death By Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Boonton Brownie Ice Cream Concoction

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A wonderful family restaurant and tavern located in a historic landmark structure with a large landscaped year round outdoor space adjacent to NJ Transit Boonton - Montclair line

Location

202 Myrtle Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Eric's Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
New Jersey Highway 23 West Milford, NJ 07435
View restaurantnext
Crossroads - 78 North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
78 North Avenue Garwood, NJ 07027
View restaurantnext
Fritz's
orange star4.7 • 2,525
115 Easton Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Industry Squares & Bread Co.
orange starNo Reviews
Campus Drive Edison, NJ 08837
View restaurantnext
Melovino
orange starNo Reviews
2933 Vauxhall Road Vauxhall, NJ 07088
View restaurantnext
DaddyO’s BBQ
orange star4.3 • 131
185 Bricktown Way Staten Island, NY 10309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boonton

Tito's Burritos & Wings - Boonton
orange star4.6 • 4,926
226 Myrtle Ave Boonton, NJ 07005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boonton
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston