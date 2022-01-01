Bootleggers 162 East Lake Drive Unit E

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Sammies

Small Hottie

$8.96

Ham, Swiss Cheese

small " Gobbler

$8.96

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese

Small Baloney

$8.96

Bologna, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Mayo, Salt & Pepper

Small Bugsy

$8.96

Roast Beef, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Salt & Pepper

small Bootleggers Special

$8.96

Salami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Small Capone

$8.96

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Small Loaded Italian

$8.96

Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Bologna, Provolone Cheese, Italian dressing, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, Italian spices

Small Turkey Bacon Ranch

$8.96

Small Bonnie & Clyde

$8.96

Regular Hottie

$11.96

Ham, Swiss Cheese

Regular Gobbler

$11.96

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese

Regular Baloney

$11.96

Bologna, Provolone Cheese

Regular Bugsy

$11.96

Roast Beef, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Salt & Pepper

Regular Bootleggers Special

$11.96

Salami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Regular Capone

$11.96

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Regular Loaded Italian

$11.96

Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Bologna, Provolone Cheese, Italian dressing, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, Italian spices

Regular Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.96

Regular Bonnie & Clyde

$11.96

BLT Small

$8.96

Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Mayo

BLT Regular

$11.96

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Mayo

Specialty Pizza

Pizza Small The Simple Life

$9.96

Cheese & Sauce

Pizza Small Veggie

$9.96

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, (cheese option)

Pizza Small Pepe

$9.96

Pepperoni, what else?

Pizza Small Meat-a-Palooza:

$9.96

Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, & Ham

Pizza Small The Porker

$9.96

Pulled Pork, Bacon, & Italian Sausage

Pizza Large The Simple Life

$15.96

Cheese & Sauce

Pizza Large Veggie

$15.96

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, (cheese option)

Pizza Large Pepe

$15.96

Pepperoni, what else?

Pizza Large Meat-a-Palooza:

$15.96

Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, & Ham

Pizza Large The Porker

$15.96

Pulled Pork, Bacon, & Italian Sausage

Pizza Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 12 inch

$12.96

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, jalapeño ranch dressing

Pizza Small Chicken, bacon, ranch

$9.96

Chicken strips, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapeño Ranch Dressing

Pizza Medium Simple Life

$12.96

Medium Veggie

$12.96

Medium Pepe

$12.96

Pizza Medium Meat-A-PA

$12.96

Pizza Medium The Porker

$12.96

BYO Pizza

Small BYO

$9.96

Three toppings for free, additional toppings $1

Large BYO

$15.96

Three toppings for free, additional toppings $1

Pizza Medium

$12.96

Wings

Wings 6

$11.96

Wings 10

$16.96

Soup Cups

Tomato Basil

$1.96

Chicken Noodle

$1.96

Desserts

Cookies

$1.69

Salad

Yes! we can serve any sandwich as a salad. Duh!?

Salad Hottie

$9.96

Salad Gobbler

$9.96

Salad Baloney

$9.96

Salad The Philly

$9.96

Salad Bootleggers Special

$9.96

Salad Capone

$9.96

Salad Loaded Italian

$9.96

Salad Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.96

Salad Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.96

Sides

Chips

$1.89

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

N/A Beverages

Water

$1.69

All Other except Beer & Wine

$2.39

Coca Cola

$2.39

Dr Pepper

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Tea

$2.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

162 East Lake Drive Unit E, Medicine Park, OK 73557

Directions

