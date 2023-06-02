Bootleggers Axe Co 402 Quay Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bootleggers Axe Co

review star

No reviews yet

402 Quay Street

Port Huron, MI 48060

Food

Appetizers

Bravas Tomato Aioli

Bravas Tomato Aioli

$9.59

Crispy golden potato bites with a drizzle of or house tomato aioli

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$30.59

a feast fit for 4. With Cured meats, assorted fruits and veggies, adn our house pickled onions; this board is for those who like the finer things in life.

Lumberjack Board

Lumberjack Board

$19.99

Meat and cheese like your dad used to make. Good for game day, or casual snacking.

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$11.59

Roasted sweet corn with peppers and onions, topped with cotija cheese. Our take on a mexican staple

Chili Cheese Dip

$9.99

An american classic, with a tex-mex flair

Thai Chicken Skewers

$9.99

Thai marinaded chicken skewers served with house thai peanut sauce

Farmers Cheese Curds

Farmers Cheese Curds

$9.99

Crispy battted cheese cubes coated in our Tomato aioli and taijin.

Bootlegger's Fries

Bootlegger's Fries

$11.99

waffle fries loaded with our house smoked brisket, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, tomato aioli, and chopped green onions.

Potato Empanadas

$14.99

Potato Filled Pockets of flaky pastry. Served with Chipotle sauce and sour cream.

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$16.99

Ahi tuna, Mango, Pinapple, red bell pepper. This is the king of salsas!

Vegetable Kabobs

$11.99

Zucchini, Baby Bellas, grape tomatoes, brussel sprouts, red onion. Vegan friendly but for everybody!

Smoked Salmon dip

$14.99

Smoky, creamy, and rich buttery salmon flavor. Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Carnivore

10oz Sirloin With compound butter

10oz Sirloin With compound butter

$17.59

10 oz angus sirloin Smothered in our house compound butter.

Tomahawk Steak

$65.00

The steak your steak dreams about being. Served with your choice of two Sides

Dry Rubbed Salmon Filet

Dry Rubbed Salmon Filet

$18.99

Dry rubbed in our house spice blend and grilled. An irresistable take on a Michigan favorite.

Pork Wings

$18.99

Pigs can fly at Bootleggers, Marinated Pork Shanks baked till crisp and juicy. Served with choice of two sides.

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$22.99

Its just a whole half chicken, smoked overnight, eat with your fork, your hands, or your neighbors hands (just be sure to ask first)!

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Turkey Leg

$21.99

When you need to feel like a Neaderthal grab our smoked turkey leg by the bone. Served with your choice of two sides

Texas Smoked Brisket

$25.99

If you want southern barbeque look no further than our brisket, Smoked overnight and held to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides

Dessert

Jam Jar Cheesecake

$11.99

A beautiful Strawberry cheese cake parfait served in a jam jar.

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.99

A traditional ice cream sundae...sundi...sunday, doesnt matter how you spell it, we all love one.

Adult Ice Cream Sundae

$14.99

Let out your inner child and soak it in the liqour of your choice with our Adult Ice Cream Sundae.

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Feature

House Butter Chicken

$14.99

A popular northern indian curry thats Sweet and a bit spicy. Served with Basmati Rice.

Schwienshaxe

$28.99

(SH-vines-HAKS-eh) Don't try to pronounce it just try a mouthful. A Bavarian Traditonal Smoked and roasted pork knuckle served with sauerkraut and Parsley potatoes.

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.99

House fried 50/50 corn flour tortilla shells, Pan seared Ahi tuna, Slaw. Topped with our house sriracha mayo. Served with Pico and Blue corn tortilla chips

Swiss Melt Sandwich

$12.99

Delicatessen inspired delicacy, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Cole slaw, Tomato, onion, Mixed Greens, and french dressing>

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

From the South to your mouth, Our brisket sandwich is everything you love about barbeque. served with kettle chips.

Bison Burger

$15.99

Extra lean, extra tender, our bison burger will gore your hunger. Served with kettle chips

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$11.99

South West style Smoked Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, house chipotle sauce. served with blue corn chips and pico de gallo.

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$14.99

House crossaint, smoked chicken salad, pecan pieces, grapes, red onion,and mixed greens.

Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.99

House Smoked chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens. served with choice of dressing

Sweet and Spicy Cucumber Salad

$16.99

Sweet Cucumber with our tangy vinegarette.

Chicken Satay Salad

$17.99

Two Thai Chicken skewers Served on a bed of fresh greens with your choice of dressing.

Bootlegger's Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, chickpea, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot. It's our Cobb Salad with your choice of dressing.

Sides

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$5.99

Everyone has to have a Mac our is oven-baked and topped with parsley and crushed kettle chips.

Basmati Rice

$2.69

A staple of india and our menu, can't go wrong here.

Bootlegger's Slaw

$4.59

Our house slaw, with red cabbage, jalapeno, apple, lime, mayo, and spices.

Grilled Zucchini n' Squash

$3.99

Jalapeno Corn Bread

$2.99

Often called the earliest american food, with origins in native american cusine. Cornbread holds a special place in our hearts (and stomachs). Ours is a bit spicy and a bit sweet, like us!

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Eastern european side dish that pairs well with roasted meat and vegatables.

Onion Rings

$8.59

Originally Poplularized by Crisco, onion rings are an american classic now. Our Thick-Cut Beer Battered take is sure to fill your craving.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Battered and fried till golden crisp with a fluffy center. The perfect waffle fry.

Soup

Tomato Basil Bisque

$9.99

Creamy tomato soup with a nice kick of basil. served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder

$12.59

New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers

Thai Wild Rice

$11.59

Thai wild rice soup served with oyster crackers

Kids Meals

Kids Mac

$10.99

Rye Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Thai Chicken Skewer

$11.99

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Fresca

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

House Mocktail

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bootleggers Axe Co. started as a Crazy idea between my Dad and me. Our shared passion has always been traveling and food. We always love tasting new delicacies to then only get home and yearn for the meals we left behind. Our goal at Bootleggers is to bring these flavors back and make them available every day!

Location

402 Quay Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Directions

