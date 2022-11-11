Bootleggers Deli & Speakeasy 309 Main St

Bootleggers Deli & Speakeasy imageView gallery

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail 6

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail 8

$18.00

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$9.00

Charcuterie Board - 2 Person

$13.00

Charcuterie Board - 4 Person

$23.00

Pulled Pork Sliders(3)

$10.00

Hummus Board - 2 person

$10.00

Hummus Board-4 Person

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Soups n Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Soup De Jour - Bowl

$7.00

Soup De Jour - Cup

$4.50

Hot Sandwiches

Cubano Panini

$11.00

Reuben

$11.00

Roast Beef Panini

$11.00

Rachel

$11.00

Challenger Point

$11.00

The Jersey

$11.00

Bootlegger Italian Beef

$11.00

Pepperberry Panini

$11.00

Rito Alto

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.00

Pastrami Panini

$11.00

Spicy Speakeasy

$11.00

French Dip

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$11.00

PB&J

$5.00

Cold Sandwiches

Capone's Hero

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

White Truffle Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Special Sandwiches

Cuban Reuben

$8.95

The Big E

$9.95

Russian Collusion

$10.25

The Wheeler

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$11.50

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dinners

Prime Rib

$30.00

Lasagne Meal

$14.95

Lasgne for 2

$45.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.95

Extra Prime Rib Sides

$8.50

Dessert

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Xtra Sides

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.00

Crackers

$0.75

Bread

$0.75

Skewer

$3.75Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$1.75Out of stock

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.50Out of stock

Macaroni salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.00+

Coors Light

$3.00+

PBR

$3.00+

Little Thompson IPA

$6.00+

Mountain Time

$6.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

La Fiesta

$6.00+

Colorado Native

$6.00+

Guinness

$6.00

Batch 19

$6.00+Out of stock

Seasonal

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Landshark

$4.50

Miller Highlife

$4.50Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50Out of stock

Mich Ultra Infused

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

O'Douls Amber

$4.50

Strongbow

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50Out of stock

Two Hearted Ale

$4.50

Bud Bucket

$15.00

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Red Wine Glasses

Gl House Red

$6.50

Gl La Quercia Montepulciano D Aruzzo

$7.00

Gl Lalailo Sangria

$6.00

Gl San Silvestro Nebbiolo D Alba

$8.00

Gl Don Rodolfo Cabernet Malbec

$7.00

Gl Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Gl Highway 12 Cabrnet Sauvignon

$8.00

Gl Altos Malbec

$7.00

Gl Patamar Reserve Red Blend

$7.50

Gl Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Gl Lodi Red Blend

$8.00

Gl DeLoach Zinfindel

$8.00

Gl Immortal Zin

$10.00

GL Bouchard

$9.00

Gl Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$7.50

Red Wine Bottles

BTL House Red

$18.00

BTL La Quercia Montepulciano D Aruzzo

$19.00Out of stock

BTL Lalailo Sangria

$16.00

BTL San Silvestro Nebbiolo D Alba

$21.00

BTL Don Rodolfo Cabernet Malbec

$17.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

BTL Highway 12 Cabrnet Sauvignon

$23.00

BTL Altos Malbec

$19.00

BTL Muirwood Pinot Noir

$21.00Out of stock

BTL Patamar Reserve Red Blend

$21.00

BTL Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Lodi Red Blend

$21.00

BTL DeLoach Zinfindel

$23.00

BTL Rosé

$6.50Out of stock

BTL Immortal Zin

$25.00

BTL Bouchard Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$23.00

White Wine Glasses

Gl House Chardonnay

$6.00

Gl Foxglove Chardonnay

$9.00

CMS Chardonnay

$7.00

Gl Secateurs Chenin Blanc

$10.00

Gl Leitz Riesling

$8.00

Gl Haut-Rian Bordeaux Blanc

$8.00

Gl Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Gl Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Gl Foris Vineyards Moscato

$8.00

Gl Cabert Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Gl Matteo Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Gl Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc.

$9.00

Gl Neboa

$9.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Foxglove Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL CMS Chardonnay

$19.00

BTL Muirwood Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Secateurs Chenin Blanc

$28.00

BTL Leitz Riesling

$23.00

BTL Haut-Rian Bordeaux Blanc

$23.00

BTL Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Saracco Moscato D'Asti

$15.00

BTL Foris Vineyards Moscato

$22.00

BTL Cabert Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Matteo Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Muirwood Chardonnay

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Neboa

$24.00

Cocktails

7 & 7

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Maria - 16oz

$8.00+

Bloody Mary - 16oz

$8.00+

Blueberry Cosmo

$8.00

Brass Monkey

$6.00

Cape Cod

$5.00

Captain & Coke

$6.00

Captain my Captain

$7.00

Classic Mojito

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Crown & Coke

$8.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jack & Coke

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhatten

Martini (Gin)

$8.00

Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mule Caribbean

$8.00

Mule Irish

$8.00

Mule Kentucky

$9.00

Mule Mexican

$8.00

Mule Moscow

$8.00

Pendletons & Coke

$5.00

Prohibition Lemonade

$7.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Sangre Berry Bomber

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sunday Bloody Sunday

$13.00

Sunday Bloody Sunday Premium

$15.00

Sunset Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Old Fashioned

Proseco

$8.00

Captain O Captain

$9.00

Lemon drop

$8.00

Mexican Breeze

$8.00

AMF

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00+

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50+

Kettle One

$6.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Chopin

$7.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Smiroff Blueberry

$5.50+

Smirnoff Raspberryberry

$5.50+

Well Gin

$4.50+

Beefeater

$6.50+

Bombay Saphire

$6.50+

Tanqueray

$6.50+

Hendrick's

$9.00+

Well Rum

$4.50+

Malibu

$5.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$6.50+

Hornitos

$6.50+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00+

Lunazul Anejo

$7.00+

1800 Reposado

$6.50+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Suavecito

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.50+

Breaking & Entering

$7.50+

Bulleit Rye

$7.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50+

Bushmills

$6.50+

Canadian Club

$5.50+

Crown Royal

$7.50+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50+

Dewers

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$7.50+

Famous Grouse

$5.50+

Gentleman Jack

$7.50+

Glenlivet Single Malt

$10.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.50+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$9.50+

Johnny Walker Green

$14.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Macallan Single Malt

$20.00+Out of stock

Makers Mark

$7.50+

Southern Comfort

$5.50+

Seagram 7

$5.50+

Seagrams VO

$5.50+

Stranahans Blue Peak

$7.50+

Tin Cup Whiskey

$6.50+

Tin Cup Rye

$6.50+

Woodford Reserve

$7.50+

Old Elk Blended

$10.00+

Sazerack Rye

$7.00+

EH Taylor Bourbon

$8.00+Out of stock

Breckenridge Bourbon

$8.00+

Highland Park Single Malt

$24.00+Out of stock

Longbranch

$7.00+

Five Trail

$9.00+

Pendletons

$5.00+

77 Whiskey

$7.50+Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 YR

$13.50+

Jack Fire

$6.50+

1792

$7.50+

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.50

Campari

$5.00

Creme de Mint

$5.50

Cointreau

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Crteme de Cacao

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Rum chata

$5.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

NA Beverages

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Spritz

$2.50

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Water

Club Soda

Hot Tea

$2.50

Drink Specials

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt S

$17.00

T-Shirt M

$17.00

T-Shirt L

$17.00

T-Shirt XL

$17.00

T-Shirt XXL

$17.00

T-Shirt XXXL

$17.00

Women's Long Sleeve S

$25.00

Women's Long Sleeve M

$25.00

Women's Long Sleeve L

$25.00

Women's Long Sleeve XL

$25.00

Women's V-Neck S

$18.00

Women's V-Neck M

$18.00

Women's V-Neck L

$18.00

Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Bootleggers Deli & Speakeasy image

