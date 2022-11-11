- Home
Bootleggers Deli & Speakeasy 309 Main St
No reviews yet
309 Main St
Westcliffe, CO 81252
Appetizers
Soups n Salads
Hot Sandwiches
Cubano Panini
$11.00
Reuben
$11.00
Roast Beef Panini
$11.00
Rachel
$11.00
Challenger Point
$11.00
The Jersey
$11.00
Bootlegger Italian Beef
$11.00
Pepperberry Panini
$11.00
Rito Alto
$11.00
Turkey Bacon Melt
$11.00
Pastrami Panini
$11.00
Spicy Speakeasy
$11.00
French Dip
$11.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Panini
$11.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini
$11.00
PB&J
$5.00
Cold Sandwiches
Special Sandwiches
Dinners
Xtra Sides
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bud
$3.00
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Bud Light Lime
$3.00Out of stock
Coors Light Bottle
$3.00
Coors Banquet
$3.00
Corona
$4.50
Fat Tire
$4.50
Landshark
$4.50
Miller Highlife
$4.50Out of stock
Miller Lite
$4.50
Mich Ultra
$4.50Out of stock
Mich Ultra Infused
$4.50
Stella Artois
$4.50
Heineken 0.0
$4.50
O'Douls Amber
$4.50
Strongbow
$4.50
Angry Orchard
$4.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.50Out of stock
Two Hearted Ale
$4.50
Bud Bucket
$15.00
Bud Light Bucket
$15.00
Red Wine Glasses
Gl House Red
$6.50
Gl La Quercia Montepulciano D Aruzzo
$7.00
Gl Lalailo Sangria
$6.00
Gl San Silvestro Nebbiolo D Alba
$8.00
Gl Don Rodolfo Cabernet Malbec
$7.00
Gl Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00
Gl Highway 12 Cabrnet Sauvignon
$8.00
Gl Altos Malbec
$7.00
Gl Patamar Reserve Red Blend
$7.50
Gl Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Gl Lodi Red Blend
$8.00
Gl DeLoach Zinfindel
$8.00
Gl Immortal Zin
$10.00
GL Bouchard
$9.00
Gl Pinot Project Pinot Noir
$7.50
Red Wine Bottles
BTL House Red
$18.00
BTL La Quercia Montepulciano D Aruzzo
$19.00Out of stock
BTL Lalailo Sangria
$16.00
BTL San Silvestro Nebbiolo D Alba
$21.00
BTL Don Rodolfo Cabernet Malbec
$17.00
BTL Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
$23.00
BTL Highway 12 Cabrnet Sauvignon
$23.00
BTL Altos Malbec
$19.00
BTL Muirwood Pinot Noir
$21.00Out of stock
BTL Patamar Reserve Red Blend
$21.00
BTL Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon
$28.00
BTL Lodi Red Blend
$21.00
BTL DeLoach Zinfindel
$23.00
BTL Rosé
$6.50Out of stock
BTL Immortal Zin
$25.00
BTL Bouchard Pinot Noir
$24.00
BTL Pinot Project Pinot Noir
$23.00
White Wine Glasses
Gl House Chardonnay
$6.00
Gl Foxglove Chardonnay
$9.00
CMS Chardonnay
$7.00
Gl Secateurs Chenin Blanc
$10.00
Gl Leitz Riesling
$8.00
Gl Haut-Rian Bordeaux Blanc
$8.00
Gl Pinot Project Pinot Grigio
$7.50
Gl Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Gl Foris Vineyards Moscato
$8.00
Gl Cabert Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Gl Matteo Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Gl Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc.
$9.00
Gl Neboa
$9.00
White Wine Bottles
BTL House Chardonnay
$18.00
BTL Foxglove Chardonnay
$24.00
BTL CMS Chardonnay
$19.00
BTL Muirwood Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00Out of stock
BTL Secateurs Chenin Blanc
$28.00
BTL Leitz Riesling
$23.00
BTL Haut-Rian Bordeaux Blanc
$23.00
BTL Pinot Project Pinot Grigio
$21.00
BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$22.00
BTL Saracco Moscato D'Asti
$15.00
BTL Foris Vineyards Moscato
$22.00
BTL Cabert Pinot Grigio
$17.00
BTL Matteo Pinot Grigio
$18.00
BTL Muirwood Chardonnay
$18.00Out of stock
BTL Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc
$26.00
BTL Neboa
$24.00
Cocktails
7 & 7
$5.00
Amaretto Sour
$6.00
Black Russian
$6.00
Bloody Maria - 16oz
$8.00+
Bloody Mary - 16oz
$8.00+
Blueberry Cosmo
$8.00
Brass Monkey
$6.00
Cape Cod
$5.00
Captain & Coke
$6.00
Captain my Captain
$7.00
Classic Mojito
$8.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Crown & Coke
$8.00
Dreamsicle
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$6.00
Jack & Coke
$6.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Manhatten
Martini (Gin)
$8.00
Martini (Vodka)
$8.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mule Caribbean
$8.00
Mule Irish
$8.00
Mule Kentucky
$9.00
Mule Mexican
$8.00
Mule Moscow
$8.00
Pendletons & Coke
$5.00
Prohibition Lemonade
$7.00
Salty Dog
$5.00
Sangre Berry Bomber
$8.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Seabreeze
$8.00
Sunday Bloody Sunday
$13.00
Sunday Bloody Sunday Premium
$15.00
Sunset Beach
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
Old Fashioned
Proseco
$8.00
Captain O Captain
$9.00
Lemon drop
$8.00
Mexican Breeze
$8.00
AMF
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00+
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.50+
Kettle One
$6.00+
Titos
$6.00+
Chopin
$7.00+
Stoli
$7.00+
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.00+
Smiroff Blueberry
$5.50+
Smirnoff Raspberryberry
$5.50+
Well Gin
$4.50+
Beefeater
$6.50+
Bombay Saphire
$6.50+
Tanqueray
$6.50+
Hendrick's
$9.00+
Well Rum
$4.50+
Malibu
$5.00+
Bacardi
$5.00+
Bacardi Limon
$5.00+
Captain Morgan
$5.00+
Well Tequila
$4.00+
El Jimador Reposado
$6.50+
Hornitos
$6.50+
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00+
Jose Cuervo Silver
$5.00+
Lunazul Anejo
$7.00+
1800 Reposado
$6.50+
Patron Silver
$7.00+
Suavecito
$8.00+
Well Whiskey
$4.50+
Breaking & Entering
$7.50+
Bulleit Rye
$7.50+
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.50+
Bushmills
$6.50+
Canadian Club
$5.50+
Crown Royal
$7.50+
Crown Royal Apple
$7.50+
Dewers
$6.00+
Eagle Rare
$7.50+
Famous Grouse
$5.50+
Gentleman Jack
$7.50+
Glenlivet Single Malt
$10.50+
Jack Daniels
$6.00+
Jameson
$7.50+
Jim Beam
$6.00+
Johnny Walker Black
$9.50+
Johnny Walker Green
$14.00+
Knob Creek
$8.00+
Macallan Single Malt
$20.00+Out of stock
Makers Mark
$7.50+
Southern Comfort
$5.50+
Seagram 7
$5.50+
Seagrams VO
$5.50+
Stranahans Blue Peak
$7.50+
Tin Cup Whiskey
$6.50+
Tin Cup Rye
$6.50+
Woodford Reserve
$7.50+
Old Elk Blended
$10.00+
Sazerack Rye
$7.00+
EH Taylor Bourbon
$8.00+Out of stock
Breckenridge Bourbon
$8.00+
Highland Park Single Malt
$24.00+Out of stock
Longbranch
$7.00+
Five Trail
$9.00+
Pendletons
$5.00+
77 Whiskey
$7.50+Out of stock
Laphroaig 10 YR
$13.50+
Jack Fire
$6.50+
1792
$7.50+
Amaretto
$5.00
Bailey's
$5.50
Campari
$5.00
Creme de Mint
$5.50
Cointreau
$5.50
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00
Jagermeister
$5.50
Kahlua
$6.00
Lemoncello
$5.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$5.50
Fireball
$5.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$5.00
Tuaca
$6.00
Crteme de Cacao
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Sambuca
$5.00
Rum chata
$5.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
NA Beverages
Drink Specials
Merchandise
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Place to Be!
Location
309 Main St, Westcliffe, CO 81252
Gallery
