Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

Pretzels with Dipping Sauce
Toasted Ravioli Pizza
Cheese Pizza Base

I'm looking for a Gyro Pizza

$15.00

12" thin crust pizza with tziki, feta, cheddar jack, gyro meat, onion, tomato, black olives and lettuce.

Toasted Ravioli Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with Pizza Sauce and STL style and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with ground beef, brown butter panko crust and marinara.

Bootlegger Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with Bootlegger sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, ground brisket, pickles, and onion.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with Buffalo Sauce and STL style and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with diced smoked chicken rubbed in our Flapper's Famous Rub.

Porky's Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with House BBQ Sauce, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend, Booty Rub smoked pulled pork and sausage.

Poppers Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with Ranch Dressing, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend, jalapenos and bacon.

Taco Pizza

$15.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with chipotle sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, Majica chili rubbed ground brisket, onion, and tomato. Topped with shredded lettuce and citrus crema.

Cheese Pizza Base

$13.00

12 inch thin crust pizza with Pizza Sauce, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend. Add toppings to make it yours.

Pretzels with Dipping Sauce

$8.00

From our friends at Pretzel Boys. 2 softies with your choice of dipper.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Classic with Romain, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan. Add smoked chicken for $4.

Side of Pub Cheese

$2.50

Made with 2nd Shift's Technically Ecstasy beer

Bootleggin Gold BBQ Sauce (mustard base)

$0.50

Carolina Style BBQ Sauce

Bootleggin BBQ Sauce (tomato base)

$0.50

KC Style BBQ Sauce

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving STL style pizzas topped with smokey goodness inside 2nd Shift Brewery.

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110

