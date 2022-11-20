Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bootleggin Tavern

368 Reviews

$$

1933 Washington Ave

St Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sauce To Go

BBQ Sauce by the Cup w/tax

$4.00

BBQ Sauce by the Quart w/tax

$13.25

Gold Sauce by the Cup w/tax

$4.00

Gold Sauce by the Quart w/tax

$13.25

Limited Menu

Toasted Ravioli

$5.50

Boneless Wings

$5.50

Cauliflower Bites

$5.50

Traditional Wings

$11.00

Stl Cheese Bites

$5.50

Soft Pretzels

$5.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Brisket 1/4 lb

$11.00

Hog special

$15.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.00

1220 Encrypted Vodka

$5.00

360 Cherry Bing Vodka

$5.50

360 Concord Grape Vodka

$5.50

360 Madagascar Vanilla

$5.00

360 Mandarin Orange Vodka

$5.50

Absolute Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cran Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

$5.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$4.00

Svedka Cherry Limeade Vodka

$4.00

Three Olives Loopy Vodka

$5.00

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Western Son Blueberry

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$5.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$5.00

Cruzan Rum

$5.00

Don Q Coconut Rum

$4.00

Expedition Rum

$6.00

Gosling 151

$5.00

Kraken

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Soulard Island Aged Rum

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$7.00

Hendrick's Gin

$8.00

Origin Gin

$6.00

Pinckney Hibiscus Gin

$6.00

Spirits of St. Louis Regatta Bay Gin

$6.00

Tanquery

$6.00

Well Tequilla

$4.00

Codigo Blanco Tequilla

$9.00

Cuervo 1800 Silver

$7.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$5.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Mi Campo Tequilla

$4.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron XO

$8.00

San Pelegroso

$6.00

Sauza

$5.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Una Vida Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Villa One Tequila Anjeo

$10.00

Villa One Tequila Blanco

$6.00

Villa One Tequila Reposado

$8.00

Texacraft Pickle Tequila

$5.00

630 Rallypoint Rye

$6.00

AnCnoc 12yr

$9.00

Balvenie Double Wood 12yr

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Caol Ila 12yr

$9.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$6.50

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Few American Rye

$8.00

Few Cold Cut Bourbon

$8.00

Few Small Batch Rye

$8.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$6.00

4 Roses

$5.00

Chivas Regal 12

$6.00

Ezra Brooks

$6.00

High West Double Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Highland Park 12 Year Old

$7.50

Jack Daniels Old No. 7

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson - Half Shot

$3.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jameson Iced Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Whiskey

$8.00

Lagavulin 8yr Scotch

$11.00

Limosin Rye

$6.00

Makers Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$7.00

Mellow Corn Bonded Whiskey

$4.00

Missouri Spirits Bourbon

$7.50

Minor Case Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Old Crow

$4.00

Old Crow - Half Shot

$2.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$5.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded Whiskey

$5.00

Old Monroe Lemon Drop Whiskey

$5.00

Ole Smoky Whisky - Salty Caramel

$4.00

Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$5.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$5.00

Seagrams 7 American Blended Whiskey

$5.00

Serpents Bite Apple Cider Flavored Whiskey

$6.00

Southern Comfort 70 Proof

$5.50

Tullamore Dew Caribbean Cask

$7.00

Uncle Nearest Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Noble Oak Rye Whiskey

$5.00

Yellowstone Select

$7.00

Whicked Pickle Whiskey

$5.00

Arrow Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Arrow Triple Sec

$3.00

Baileys Original Irish Cream

$6.00

Bols Elderflower

$4.00

Brady's Irish Cream Liqueur

$4.00

Compari

$6.50

Courvoisier VS

$7.00

Dekuyper Creme de Cocoa

$3.00

Dekuyper Creme de Menthe - Green

$3.00

Dekypure Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Du Bouchett Blue Curacao

$3.00

Du Bouchett Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Du Bouchett Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.00

Du Bouchett Triple Sec

$2.00

Du Bouchett Wild Watermelon Schnapps

$3.00

Dubouchett Strawberry Liqueur

$3.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball - Half Shot

$2.50

Fireball Friday

$3.00

Goldschlager Schapps

$6.00

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

$7.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Hiram Walker Amaretto

$3.00

Hiram Walker Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.00

Hiram Walker Hazelnut Liqueur

$3.00

Jagermeister Herbal Liqueur

$5.00

Kahlua Liqueur

$5.00

Malort

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Pinckney Tonic

$9.00

Punt E Mes Italian Vermouth

$2.00

Razzmatazz Liqueur

$3.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.00

Rum Chata Cream Liqueur

$5.00

Rum Chata Limon

$5.00

Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Screwball - Half Shot

$2.50

St. Germain

$7.50

Tribuno Vermouth - Dry

$2.00

Tribuno Vermouth - Sweet

$2.00

Westernson Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Zambu

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Note/Kamikazi

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

BEER

2nd Shift - Katy Brett Beer (Sour)

$7.50

2nd Shift - Retro Brew

$7.00

2nd Shift - Sunny Cat

$7.00

4 Hands Choc Milk Stout

$5.00

Alpha - Guava Funk Sour

$6.00

Bootleggin Brew

$6.00

Boulevard - Stuff of Legend Stout

$7.50

Boulevard - Wheat Draft

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.50

Goose Island - Neon Beer Hug

$6.00

Heavy Riff - Dreamweaver

$6.50

Heavy Riff - Octoberfest

$6.50

Heavy Riff- Love Gun

$6.50

Hotel Lobby

$5.00

Mothers - Step Dude Lager

$5.50

Schlafly Draft

$5.00

Sudwerk Hefeweizen

$6.00

Waves - Cidermosa

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Lite

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Montuckey Cold Snack

$2.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

4 Hands Seltzer

$6.50

Absolut Grapefruit Paloma Seltzer

$7.00

Alpha Cured IPA

$6.00

Alpha Pie Sour

$6.50

Big Wave - Kona

$5.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.00

Bobber - Logboat

$5.00

Cornerstone - Brick River

$7.50

Disco Punch - Modern

$6.00

Funhouse - Sudwerks

$7.00

Guiness

$6.00

HeyZeus - Melvin

$5.50

Single Speed - 4 Hands

$5.00

Stan 6 - UCBC

$6.00

Brick River Homestead

$6.50

Wit White Wheat - Modern

$6.00

Alpha - Believers

$6.50

UCBC - LIL FRITZ

$5.00

4Hands - statewide

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Center Ice - Old Arena Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Center Ice - The Beauty

$7.00

4Hands Ripple

$6.00

Under dog

$6.50

SELTZERS

Hotel Lobby

$5.00

Alpha Raspberry

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Draft

$5.00

4 Hands Seltzer

$4.00

Alpha Seltzer

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum Seltzer

$1.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Mango

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

Hotel Lobby 6 pack

$14.00

Hotel Lobby Can

$5.00

Loud Lemon Seltzer

$5.50

Quirk Seltzer

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Hotel Lobby Case

$42.00

Hornitos Pineapple Seltzer

$7.00

WINE

Wood Bridge Cabernet

$5.00

Wood Bridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Wood Bridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Champagne

$3.50

Muddy Arch Red Bottle

$27.00

Muddy Arch White Bottle

$27.00

SHOTS

Blue Note/Kamikazi

$5.00

Bomb

$4.00

Brass Balls

$6.00

Court's Creamsicle

$6.00

Grape Tootsie

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

PB & J

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$2.00

Red Head (Woman of the Night)

$5.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Butt Naked Ho

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

Busch NA

$3.00

CBD Lemon

$6.50

CBD Melongrass

$6.50

CBD Pineberry

$6.50

Gosling Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Wellbeing Amber

$4.00

Wellbeing Wheat

$6.00

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Coca-Cola

$1.50Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Red Bull (any flavor)

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Fitz's (Any Flavor)

$4.00

Merchandise (Copy)

BBQ AF Hat

$15.00

Bootleggin Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

GP Mens Red Ls

$12.00Out of stock

GP Mens Red SS

$12.00Out of stock

GP Womens Gray SS

$12.00Out of stock

GP Womens Red LS

$12.00Out of stock

Std Mens Red SS

$12.00Out of stock

Std Womens Red SS

$12.00Out of stock

Work Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Low–key eatery/bar specializing in smoked meats & sandwiches in a casual atmosphere with a patio.

Location

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Bootleggin' Tavern image
Bootleggin' Tavern image
Bootleggin' Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Schlafly Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Locust Street ST Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Brick River Cider - 2000 Washington
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Washington Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Beffa's
orange starNo Reviews
2700 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Chris' at the Docket
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Tucker Blvd St Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Rosalita's - Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Washington Ave Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Mighty ME
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Market Street Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston