Bootleggin' Tavern 4501 Chouteau Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4501 Chouteau Avenue

St Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cocktails

Cran Manda"Gin"

$12.00

Tom's Town Gin, Mandarin Vodka, Lime, Cranberry, Soda

Lemon Collins

$12.00

Tom's Town Gin, Limoncello, Lemon and Mint

Elderflower G&T

$12.00

1220 Origin Gin, Elderflower, Lemon, Tonic, Cucumber

Italian Ice

$14.00

Tanquerey or Titos Lemon, Chamomile, Grenadine, Soda

Basil Rye Lemonade

$12.00

Riverset Rye, Basil, Lemon

Whiskey Berry

$14.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Blackberry Liqueur & Simple, *Egg White*

Seasonal Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Specialty Bloody

$12.00Out of stock

Drafts

Art of Neurosis

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Dark Matter

$6.00

Liquors

Well Vodka ( Mr B)

$5.00

360 Cherry

$6.00

360 Grape

$6.00

360 Huckleberry

$6.00

360 Mandarin

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Gin (Mr B)

$5.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tom's Town

$8.00

1220 Origin

$8.00

Well Rum (Mr B)

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Tequila (Espolon)

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$5.00

MIlagro Blanco

$6.00

MIlagro Reposado

$6.00

Una Vida Blanco

$8.00

Una Vida Reposado

$9.00

Una Vida Anejo

$10.00

El Trajo Extra Anejo

$14.00

Well Bourbon (Old Crow)

$5.00

4 Roses

$6.00

American Honey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers

$8.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Old Forester

$6.00

291 Bourbon

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.00

Riverset Rye

$10.00

Savage & Cooke Lip Service

$10.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00Out of stock

Lagavulin 8 yr

$12.00Out of stock

Bozal

$12.00Out of stock

Vida

$9.00Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Malort

$6.00

Rumple Minz

$6.00

Underbergs

$6.00

1/2 Espolon

$2.00

1/2 Fernet

$4.00

1/2 Fireball

$3.00

1/2 Forester

$3.00

1/2 Four Roses

$3.00

1/2 Grape

$3.00

1/2 Jameson

$4.00

1/2 Jim

$3.00

1/2 Skrewball

$3.00

1/2 Titos

$3.00

Beer/Seltzer

2nd Shift Night Sprytes

$7.00

Brick River Homestead

$8.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Hotel Lobby

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$4.00

Odell Isolation Ale

$6.00

Scarlet Letter Red

$6.00

Schlafly Just a bit Hazy

$7.00

Stag

$4.00

Stiegl Radler

$10.00

Truly Vodka Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Shots

Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Butt Naked Hoe

$6.00

Brass Balls

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Industry Sour

$10.00

Fire & Ice

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Wellbeing Match Day

$6.00

Busch NA

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Sharables

Bootleggin Belly Bacon

$12.00

Thick cut Pork Belly that is Booty rubbed, smoked and then fried. Your choice of dipper is included.

Pigs in a 'Dilla

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, cheese and BBQ sauce in a toasted tortila.

STL Cheese Bites

$10.00Out of stock

A local twist on the classic. Breaded and fried STL Cheese.

Penelope's Party Nachos

$12.00

Our twist on the classic nacho. Corn tortilla chips, Smoked pulled pork, BBQ beans, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, roasted tomatoes and onion.

Penrose Disco Fries

$10.00

Our fries topped with Pulled Pork, cheese sauce, Bootleggin Belly Bacon crumbles and our House BBQ sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

From our friends at Pretzel Boys, little nugs of pretzels for your enjoyment. A dipper is included.

Wings

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Flapper rubbed, smoked, fried and then tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Boneless Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bootlegger Burger

$10.00

Our classic smash burger. 100% ground brisket with our Bootlegger Sauce and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

Brat Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Brat seasoned ground pork with sautéed onions, Bootleggin Gold BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun.

The Royale Burger

$10.00Out of stock

4 oz ground brisket patty covered in cheese sauce, topped with sauteed onions on a pretzel bun.

Taco Crunch Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy Chipotle, 4 oz ground brisket patty, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips and a dusting of our Majica Rub all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Miles Davis Burger

$12.00

4oz ground brisket patty, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles and sauteed onions on a brioche bun.

Smoky Goodness

Pulled Pork

$14.00

1/2 lb of our booty rubbed, hickory smoked pork butt. Served on a brioche bun.

Brisket

$17.00Out of stock

1/ lb of our Booty rubbed, hickory smoked, sliced brisket. Served on Brioche Bun.

Burnt Ends

$18.00

6 oz of our delicious Brisket Burnt Ends. Double rubbed and double smoked.

Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Flapper rubbed chicken breast hickory smoked and served on a brioche bun.

Portobello

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked large portobello mushrooms served on a brioche bun.

Cauliflower

$14.00Out of stock

Majica rubbed cauliflower.

Half Order Pulled Pork

$7.00

Wraps/Salads

The Wedge Salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce wedge topped with our Blue Cheese Dressing, blue cheese crumbles, Bootleggin Belly Bacon Bits and roasted tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Honey Sesame Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock

Mac 'n Cheese

$4.00

Smoked Cauliflower

$4.00Out of stock

Majica rubbed and smoked cauliflower bites.

Chili

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Sweet and smoky BBQ beans

Creamy Chipotle Dipper

$1.00

Ranch Dipper

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dipper

$1.00

Honey Sesame Dipper

$1.00

House BBQ (Tomato Molasses Base) Dipper

$1.00

House Gold BBQ (Honey Mustard Base) Dipper

$1.00

Wang (Buffalo Sauce) Dipper

$1.00

Bang Sauce (BBQ and Wang) Dipper

$1.00

Cheese Sauce Dipper

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving smokey goodness, a full bar, great draft selection and good times.

Location

4501 Chouteau Avenue, St Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

