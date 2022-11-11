Restaurant header imageView gallery

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St

Muskegeon, MI 49444

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings 1/2LB
Chicken Tenders
Kicken Chicken Wrap

N/A BEVERAGES 🥤

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Large Choc Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Ride to Rescue

Lab Lemonade

$7.50

Terrier White Tea

$7.50

Mastiff Mule

$7.50

Dog Water

$7.50

Red Doodle

$7.50

PREGAME 🍤

Bar Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Basket of Chips

$6.00

Basket of Tator Tots

$7.00

Battered Shrooms

$9.00

Boneless Wings 1/2LB

$11.00

BooBites

$10.50

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Garlic Provolone Sticks

$9.00

Over the Top Tots

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Spicy Curds

$9.00

Traditional Breaded Wings 1LB

$13.50

Traditional Naked and Not Afraid Wings 1LB

$13.50

Veg Out

$10.50Out of stock

Clam App

$10.50

SALADS 🥗

Booyahs! Chicken Salad

$11.50

TY Cobb Salad

$11.50

Steak Salad

$12.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad AKA BASS

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Large Caesar Salad AKA BASS

$6.00

SOUPS 🍜

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato Soup Cup

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$5.50

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Loaded Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$5.50

BURGERS 🍔

Dog Patty

$3.00

Fiesta Burger

$11.50

Hangover Helper

$11.50

Hillbilly Heaven

$11.50

LA Kid

$11.50

Mighty Mac

$11.50

Muskegon Melt

$11.50

My Boy Blue

$11.50

Olive U

$11.50

Plain Joooe

$11.50

Swissy Shroom

$11.50

The Booyah!

$11.50

The Hottie

$11.50

Vegan Burger

$11.50

SANDWICHES 🥪/ WRAPS

Booyahs! BLT

$9.50

Booyahs! Club

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Hot Beef

$11.50

Hot Turkey

$11.50

Kicken Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lake Perch Sandwich

$12.00

Prime Rib Dip

$12.50

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$11.50

Turkey Ruben

$11.50

SOUTHERN FRIENDS 🌯

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips n Cheese

$7.00

Just In Queso

$9.50

Philly Steak Boorito

$12.50

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$11.50

Wet Beef Boorito

$11.50

Wet Chicken Boorito

$11.50

BROASTED CHICKEN 🍗

2pc 2 Legs

$9.00

2pc Breast

$11.00

2pc Breast, Leg

$10.00

2pc Breast, Thigh

$10.00

2pc Dark Meat

$8.75

2pc White Meat

$9.75

2pcs 2 Thighs

$9.00

3pc Thigh, 2 Legs

$12.00

3pc 2 Breasts, leg

$12.00

3pc 2 Breasts, thigh

$13.00

3pc 2BR, wing

$12.00

3pc Breast

$14.00

3pc Breast, 2 legs

$11.00

3pc Breast, 2 thighs

$11.00

3pc Breast, 2 thighs

$11.00

3pc Breast, Thigh, Leg

$11.00

3pc Breast, Thigh, Wing

$11.00

3pc Breast, Wing, Leg

$11.00

3pc Dinner

$11.50

4pc 2 Breasts, thigh. leg

$12.00

4pc Breast

$15.00

4pc Breast, Wing

$13.00

4pc Dinner

$12.50

4pc Thigh, Leg

$12.00

8pc with Sides

$19.00

8pc No Sides

$16.00

12pc with sides

$30.00

12pc no sides

$20.00

16pc with sides

$37.00

16pc no sides

$26.00

DINNER 🥩

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Clam Strips

$12.50

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Great Lakes Perch Dinner

$17.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Hoof & Hook

$16.50

Sizzler Steak

$12.50

SMALL SIDES 🍟

Baked Potato

$3.00

Small Side Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Small Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Small Side Corn

$3.00

Small Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Small Side Fries

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Small Side Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.50

Small Side Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50

Small Side Mashed Potatoes Beef Gravy

$3.00

Small Side Mashed Potatoes & Chicken Gravy

$3.00

Small Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Small Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Small Side Loaded Tator Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Small Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Small Side Steamed Veggie Medley

$3.00

Small Side Tator Tots

$3.00

LARGE SIDES 🍟🍟

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Tator Tots

$6.00

Large Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Large Side Steamed Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Large Side Of Mashed Potatoes With Beef Gravy

$5.00

Large Side Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy

$5.00

Large Side Mashed Potatoes without Gravy

$5.00

Large Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Large Side Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Large Side Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Large Side Corn

$5.00

Large Side Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Large Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Large Side Peaches

$5.00

DESSERT

SALTED CARAMEL PECAN CHEESECAKE

$6.50

MILK CHOCOLATE CARAMEL GALAXY CAKE

$6.50

NEW YORK VANILLA STYLE

$6.50

Employee Cheesecake

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Try our new online ordering!!

Location

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon, MI 49444

Booyahs Bar and Grill image
Booyahs Bar and Grill image
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

