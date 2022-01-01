BOOZERS BAR & GRILL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Boozers Bar & Grill in Liberty Mo., is a family orientated and motorcycle friendly establishment. GREAT food, attentive service, full bar, Bike Night. Live bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night!!
1100 County Road B, Liberty, MO 64068
