BOOZERS BAR & GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

1100 County Road B

Liberty, MO 64068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrooms
Double Burger
Fried Pickles

Brunch

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and onion topped with cheese (add gravy for $1 more).

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes and cheese all rolled up into one delicious 12" flour tortillia.

Loaded Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Platter

$9.00

The All-American quintessential breakfast served with two eggs cooked to your order, bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon or sausage, egg and cheese all stacked between two pieces of sourdough bread.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

4 Buttermilk Pancakes stacked high with a side of bacon or sausage (add fruit for $1 more)

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00

2 Homemade waffles served with two pieces of our hand breaded and fried chicken strips (add fruit for $1 more).

French Toast

$8.00

4 pieces of sourdough bread dredged in egg wash and toasted to a golden brown. Served with bacon or sausage (add fruit for $1 more).

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Hot buttermilk biscuits served with creamy suasage gravy and hashbrowns.

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Hot buttermilk biscuits served with creamy suasage gravy and hashbrowns.

Waffles

$6.00

2 Homemade waffles served with bacon or sausage (add fruit for $1 more)

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Can Red Bull

$5.00

Can Sugar-Free Red Bull

$5.00

Can Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Can Tomato Juice

$2.00

Can Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Can GingerAle

$3.00

Can Zing Zang

$4.00

Bottle Orange Juice

$2.00

Shared Bites

12 Deadeye Wings

$17.00

Create your own by your choice of sauces.

Buffalo Chicken Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Seriously, where else can you get these! Served with Ranch dressing on the side.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips, Salsa and Queso

$8.00

Combo Platter

$16.00

Choose four of these appetizers to create a story to tell others. Fried Shrooms, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Chicken Poppers, Flamer's Shrimp, Mozzarella Sticks or Potato Skins.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Shrooms

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Beef Nachos

$16.00

Choose from Pulled pork, Beef or Chicken.

Pretzel

$9.00

2 Bavarian Pretzels served with our homemade Beer Cheese.

Sandwiches

Cold Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Burgers

Solo Burger

$11.00

Double Burger

$12.00

Orleans

$14.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$15.00

Entrees

House Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

Giant Deep Fried Taco

$12.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$8.00

Gourmet Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$6.00

LONG SLEEVE

SMALL LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

MEDIUM LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

LARGE LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

XL LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

2XL LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

3XL LONG SLEEVE

$40.00

4XL LONG SLEEVE

$40.00

5XL LONG SLEEVE

$40.00

HOODIES

SMALL HOODIE

$50.00

MEDIUM HOODIE

$50.00

LARGE HOODIE

$50.00

XL HOODIE

$50.00

2XL HOODIE

$50.00

TANKS

SMALL TANK

$25.00

MEDIUM TANK

$25.00

LARGE TANK

$25.00

XL - TANK

$25.00

2XL TANK

$25.00

3XL TANK

$30.00

T-SHIRTS

SMALL T-SHIRT

$25.00

MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$25.00

LARGE T-SHIRT

$25.00

XL T-SHIRT

$25.00

2XL T-SHIRT

$25.00

3XL T-SHIRT

$30.00

4XL T-SHIRT

$30.00

5XL T-SHIRT

$30.00

BOOZERS RETAIL

Earrings

$15.00

Wine Glasses

$8.00

22 OZ. Beer Mugs

$10.00

Pint Glasses

$10.00

Shot Glasses

$6.00

Bottle Koozies

$8.00

Can Koozies

$5.00
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Boozers Bar & Grill in Liberty Mo., is a family orientated and motorcycle friendly establishment. GREAT food, attentive service, full bar, Bike Night. Live bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night!!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

