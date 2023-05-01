Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches

review star

No reviews yet

6473 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Apps

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Butter Board

$13.00

Pimento Cheese App

$9.00

Pretzel (1)

$6.00

Pretzel (2)

$9.00

Fried Pickles & Jalps

$8.00

Stuffed Chiles

$10.00

Caprese Brushetta

$8.00

Salmon Brushetta

$11.00

Add (1) Stuffed Chile

$3.00

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Cup Queso

$3.00

Sandos

Steak Hoagie

$15.00

Croque Madame

$11.00

Reuben

$13.00

Cuban Press

$14.00

Hot Italian Grilled Chz

$16.00

French Dip

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

CFC Pimento

$9.00

Rosemary Turkey

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Press

$11.00

Hot Club

$16.00

Mushroom Panini

$10.00

Pulled Pork Hoagie

$13.00

Burgers

Smallzie Great American

$11.50

Smallzie Patty Melt

$14.00

Smallzie Chef's Burg

$15.00

Smallzie Build-a-Burg

$10.50

Biggzie Great American

$13.50

Biggzie Patty Melt

$16.00

Biggzie Chef's Burg

$17.00

Biggzie Build-a-Burg

$12.50

Dogs

Brat Dog

$9.00

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Fork & Knife

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Brat & Kraut Entree

$13.00

Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cowboy Caviar

$3.00

Crispy Broccoli

$4.00

Balsamic Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Fries (1/2)

$1.50

Fries (Full)

$2.50

Parm Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Yucca Chimi Fries

$3.00

Yucca Pesto Fries

$4.00

Chips Reg

$4.00

Chips Jalp

$4.00

Chips Vinegar

$4.00

Chips BBQ

$4.00

Chips Sour Cream

$4.00

Salads

Side House Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$7.00

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Shaved Brussels Salad

$13.00

Wild Arugula Salad

$11.00

Soups

Tomato Soup CUP

$4.00

Beer Cheese Soup CUP

$4.00

Chicken Soup CUP

$4.00

Tomato Soup BOWL

$7.00

Beer Cheese Soup BOWL

$7.00

Chicken Soup BOWL

$7.00

Kids

Kid Burg

$10.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Mac n Chz

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chz

$6.00

Desserts

Reg Cheesecake

$7.00

Dulce Cheesecake

$8.00

Choc Brownie

$8.00

RB Float

$8.00

Whole Cheesecake Reg

$50.00

Whole Cheesecake Dulce

$50.00

Cookie

$2.00

Add Ons

SD Balsalmic Glaze

$0.50

SD Basil Pesto

$0.50

SD Bernaise

$0.75

SD Caesar

SD Dijon

SD Dijon Vinegarette

SD Horseradish

$1.00

SD Hot Honey

$1.50

SD Ketchup

SD Mayo

SD Mickey's Mustard

$0.50

SD Onion Jam

$1.00

SD Pimento

$1.50

SD Queso

$1.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Rosemary Aioli

$0.50

SD Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

SD Truffle Oil

$1.00

SD Yellow Mustard

SD Bacon

$2.25

SD Beyond Patty

$7.00

SD Brat

$4.00

SD Burger Patty

$7.00

SD Canadian Bacon

$1.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$4.00

SD Salmon

$8.00

SD Fried Egg

$1.50

SD American

$1.50

SD Blue Cheese

$1.50

SD Cheddar

$1.50

SD Cream Cheese

$1.50

SD Goat Cheese

$1.50

SD Gouda Cheese

$1.50

SD Mozzarella

$1.50

SD Parm Cheese

$1.50

SD Pimento

$1.50

SD Provolone

$1.50

SD Swiss

$1.50

SD Fried Jalps

$1.50

SD Grape Tomatoes

$0.50

SD Sliced Tomatoes

$0.50

SD Jalapeno

$0.50

SD Lettuce

$0.50

SD Mashed Avocado

$1.50

SD Pickle Spear

$1.00

SD Pickle Spear

$0.50

SD Peppers

$1.00

SD Sauerkraut

$1.00

SD Sport Peppers

SD Arugula

$0.50

SD Roasted Garlic

$0.50

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD Onion

$0.50

SD Relish

SD Piquillo Chile

SD Crutons

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6473 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116

