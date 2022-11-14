  • Home
  Killeen
  Boozy Beans - Clear Creek - 2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101
Boozy Beans - Clear Creek 2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101

No reviews yet

2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101

Killeen, TX 76549

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Boozy Lemonade
Latte

Coffee

Brew

$2.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Red Eye

$3.25+

Pour Over 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso

Mocha

Mocha

$5.49+

White Mocha

$5.49+
Americano

Americano

$3.45+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.45+
Latte

Latte

$4.45+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.75

Frappe

Coffee

$4.99+

Caramel

$4.99+

Mocha

$4.99+

White Mocha

$4.99+

Tea

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$5.49+

Green Tea Latte

$5.49+
Salted Caramel Chai

Salted Caramel Chai

$5.49+

Specialty Drinks

Cake Mix

$5.49+

White Chocolate & Praline

Caramel Crisp

$5.49+

Caramel Sauce & Toffee Crunch

CC Combo

CC Combo

$5.49+

Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch

Chocolate Coconut

$5.49+

Chocolate & Coconut

Chocolate Duo

Chocolate Duo

$5.49+

White Chocolate & Milk Chocolate

Chocolate Mint

$5.49+

Chocolate & Mint

Cinnnamon Cookie

$5.49+

Cane Sugar,French Vanilla & Cinnamon Powder

Irish Rush

$5.49+

White Chocolate & Irish Cream

Ocean Caramel Chai

$5.49+

Sea Salt,Caramel Sauce & Chai Powder

Oreo Blend

Oreo Blend

$5.49+

Milk Chocolate & Oreo Pieces Blended

Sugar Cane

$5.49+

Cane Sugar & French Vanilla

Sweet Cream

$5.49+

White Chocolate & Butterscotch

Toasted S'mores

$5.49+

Milk Chocolate & Toasted Marshmallow

White Pumpkin

White Pumpkin

$5.49+

Caramel. Cinnamon & White Chocolate Powder

Holiday Drinks

$5.49+

Lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.70+

Refreshing Lemonade

Boozy Lemonade

Boozy Lemonade

$5.00+

Lemonade with a Twist

Grab & Go

Chocolate Milk

$1.12Out of stock

Cold Refreshing Drinks To Go

Apple Juice

$1.50

Perrier Water

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.49

Gatorade

$1.99

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.49+

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.49+Out of stock

Honest Juice Box

$1.49

Topo Chico

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.25

19 Crimes Wine

White

$4.25

Red

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg

Bacon & Egg

$5.75
Ham & Egg

Ham & Egg

$5.75
Sausage & Egg

Sausage & Egg

$5.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.49
Triple Grilled Cheese

Triple Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Ham and Cheese

$5.75

Heavenly Waffles

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$3.75+

Heavenly Waffle with Dulce de Leche drizzle

Black & White

Black & White

$3.75+

Heavenly Waffle with milk chocolate and white chocolate drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$3.75+

Heavenly Waffle with Nutella drizzle

Caramel & Chocolate Drizzle

$3.75+

Heavenly Waffle with caramel and chocolate drizzle

Plain

Plain

$3.75+

Bakery

Apple Fritter

$3.25

Brownie

$3.25

Danish

$3.25

Loaf

$3.25

Butter Croissant

$2.95
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Double Chocoloate Chip Muffin

Double Chocoloate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25
Triple Chocolate Chip Cooke

Triple Chocolate Chip Cooke

$2.25

Fusion Ice Cream

Fusion Alcohol Ice Cream

$7.00+

Ice cream with a Twist

Non-Alcohol Fusion Ice Cream

$4.50

Cold Refreshing Flavorfull Ice cream

Jello

Jello Shots

$1.00

Jello Syringes

$2.25

Syringe 5/$10

$10.00

Gummies/Cherries

Gummies

$1.25

Cherries

$1.25

Get Tanked

Redneck Roulette

$30.00+

Cherry Popper

$25.00+

Kitchen Sink

$24.00+

Shots Fired

The Cowboy

$9.50+

Animal

$9.50+

Class & Sass

$9.50+

Beary Beary Tasty

$9.50+

Fling Before the Ring

$9.50+

Party Packs

Pack #1

$100.00

Pack #2

$75.00

Pack #3

$50.00

Jello Pack #1

$15.00

Jello Pack #2

$37.50

4th of July Specials

Fire Cracker Package 4th of July

$12.00

Tank 4th of July

$19.00

Curvy 4th of July

$10.00

Gallon

Gallon

$29.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101, Killeen, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

