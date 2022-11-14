Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean
Asian Fusion

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7000 E Mayo Blvd

1086

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Bop
Spicy Ramen
Bulgogi Bop

BOP BOWLS

Served with Black Brown Rice or White Rice, Steamed Veggies,
Bulgogi Bop

Bulgogi Bop

$11.99

Thinly sliced Beef Tenderloin marinated in our special Bulgogi sauce, sauteed with onion and carrot. Served on rice with steamed vegetables.

Chicken Bulgogi Bop

Chicken Bulgogi Bop

$11.99

Tender and delicious dark chicken meat marinated then sauteed with onion and carrots served over rice and steamed vegetables

Bibimbop

Bibimbop

$10.99

Korean marinated beef with romaine lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, and mini sprouts

Japchae Bop

Japchae Bop

$11.99

Sweet Potato Glass Noodle, Onion & Carrot, Spinach sauteed in light Soy sauce and Sesame Oil

Chicken Katsu Bop

Chicken Katsu Bop

$11.99

Panko breaded Chicken Breast deep-fried to perfection. Severed over rice and Steamed Vegetables topped with our Katsu sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bop (White meat)

Chicken Teriyaki Bop (White meat)

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed

Beef Teriyaki Bop

Beef Teriyaki Bop

$11.99

Grilled Beef with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed

Salmon Bop

Salmon Bop

$14.99

A generous portion of Grilled Salmon served over rice with steamed Vegetables and House Teriyaki Sauce

Tofu Bop

Tofu Bop

$10.99

Deep fried tofu with teriyaki sauce

Veggie Bop

Veggie Bop

$7.99

Steamed green cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Zucchini with teriyaki sauce

RAMEN

Traditional Korean Ramen noodles cooked in rich flavored (veggie-based) soup topped with egg and sprinkled with green onions. Add choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, katsu for protein and enhanced taste
Mild Ramen

Mild Ramen

$7.99

Ramen Noodles in delicious Vegetable base Soup in mild flavor

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$7.99

Ramen Noodles in delicious Vegetable base Soup in spicy flavor

BENTO BOX

Rice, fresh Steamed Veggie Mix, Gyoza (2 pcs), Edamame
Bento Beef Bulgogi

Bento Beef Bulgogi

$13.99

Thinly Sliced, Marinated Tenderloin Sautéed with Onion, Carrot, Green Onion

Bento Chicken Bulgogi

Bento Chicken Bulgogi

$13.99

Marinated Tender Chicken Bits Sautéed with Carrot, Green Onion

Bento Japchae

Bento Japchae

$13.99

Sweet Potato Glass Noodles, Onion, Carrot, Spinach, Sesame Seed

Bento Chicken Katsu

Bento Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Chicken Breast Freshly Breaded and Fried in Crispy Panko Flakes

STARTERS / SIDES

Vegetable egg roll

Croquette

$2.99
Edamame

Edamame

$4.29

Bop+Roll's take on a classic popular Asian dish. Soybeans salt steamed to perfection.

Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

$3.29

Vegetable Spring Roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots & sprouts served Crispy and Hot.

Extra Sauces

$0.50
Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)

Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)

$3.69

Deep Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings

Gyoza / Pot stickers (8pcs)

Gyoza / Pot stickers (8pcs)

$6.99

Deep-Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings

Kimchi

Kimchi

$2.59

Kimchi made with Napa cabbage. Salted and marinated in its flavorful and unique red pepper sauce, fermented to perfection for that unique taste unlike any in the world. Eaten with every Korean meal

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.59

A traditional Eastern favorite. House-Made Miso served piping hot garnished with Scallions.

Rice

Rice

$2.99

A side bowl of White or Brown

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$2.59

Delicate Kelp Mixed in Special Dressing

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$8.99

Deep-Fried Shrimp in a Crispy Tempura Batter (5pcs)

Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (3pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)

Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (3pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)

$12.99
Steamed Veggie Mix

Steamed Veggie Mix

$2.99

Side Order of Steamed Vegetable Mix

Vegetable Tofu Nuggets (5 pcs)

Vegetable Tofu Nuggets (5 pcs)

$5.99

Steamed Dumplings (6pc)

$6.99

Vegetable Croquet (limited time)

$1.99

deep fried seasoned mashed potato and vegetable

Potato Salad

$2.99

UDON

Traditional Thick Noodles in Savory Broth with Fresh Steamed Vegetable Mix
Vegetable Udon

Vegetable Udon

$8.99

Thick Udon Noodles in Broth with Fresh Steamed Veggie Mix

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$12.58

Beef Udon

$12.58
ShrimpTempura ( 2Pc) Udon

ShrimpTempura ( 2Pc) Udon

$12.98
Tofu Udon

Tofu Udon

$11.98

SUSHI ROLLS

Selection of Japanese and Korean Rolls
California Roll

California Roll

$6.99

Crabmeat & Avocado Inside-out Roll (8pcs)

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$7.99

Spicy crabmeat & avocado inside (8pcs)

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$7.99

Deep-fried California Roll

Golden Spicy California Roll

Golden Spicy California Roll

$8.99

Deep-fried Spicy California roll topped with sauce

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$7.99

Cucumber, avocado, gobo (burdock root) inside/avocado on top

Bulgogi roll

Bulgogi roll

$8.99

Delicious Bulgogi Rolled with rice and sprinkled with Sesame Seed

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.99

Crabmeat, avocado inside / avocado on top (8pcs)

Crunch Shrimp Roll

Crunch Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll with Crunch Panko and sauce on top

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$9.99

Spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, Jalapeno inside / Deep-fried

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$8.99

Crabmeat, cream cheese, avocado inside /Deep-fried

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber inside-out roll

Special 101 Roll

Special 101 Roll

$11.99

Spicy Crabmeat and Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber rolled together, then Eel and Spicy Mayo sauce drizzled over Crunch Panko bits

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$10.99

Smoked Eel and Avocado on Top of a California Roll with Eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$10.99

Smoked Eel and Cucumber Roll Topped with Fresh sliced Avocado and Eel sauce

Half Avocado Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

Half Avocado Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

$5.29
Half California Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

Half California Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

$4.99

Crabmeat & Avocado Inside-out Roll (4-5 pcs)

Half Sp California Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

Half Sp California Roll (4pcs) - ONLINE ONLY

$5.29
Half Crunch Shrimp ROll - ONLINE ONLY

Half Crunch Shrimp ROll - ONLINE ONLY

$5.99

Crabmeat, tempura shrimp, avocado inside / crunch on top (4pcs)

K - CHICKEN WING

Served with romaine & iceberg lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, tomato, crunch rice noodles with sesame ginger dressing and your choice of topping
Classic Chicken Wing

Classic Chicken Wing

$9.99
K-Sauce (Hot) Wing

K-Sauce (Hot) Wing

$10.99
Buffalo (Hot) Wing

Buffalo (Hot) Wing

$10.99

KIDS MEAL

Served with a drink for children aged 12 and under
Kids Chicken Bop

Kids Chicken Bop

$6.99

Grilled Chicken over Rice topped with Teriyaki Sauce

Kids Beef Bop

Kids Beef Bop

$6.99

Grilled Beef over Rice topped with Teriyaki Sauce

Hi-Chew (Japanese fruit-flavored Taffy candy)

Hi-Chew (Japanese fruit-flavored Taffy candy)

$1.99

Japanese fruit-flavored Taffy candy

Yan Yan (Japanese snack; Biscuit sticks with flavored dipping)

Yan Yan (Japanese snack; Biscuit sticks with flavored dipping)

$1.99

Japanese snack; Biscuit sticks with flavored dipping

Steamed Vegetables (Carrot, Zucchini, Cabbage and Broccoli)

$1.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Water bottle

$1.99

Hot tea

$2.49
Green tea

Green tea

$3.19
Ramune

Ramune

$3.29
Milkis

Milkis

$2.49
Sangaria

Sangaria

$3.99
Arizona tea

Arizona tea

$2.29
Ice

Ice

$2.29
Vitamin water

Vitamin water

$2.39

Kid Drinks

$1.99
Snapple

Snapple

$2.49
Red bull

Red bull

$3.29

Sparkling water

$1.99

Desserts

Hi-Chew

Hi-Chew

$1.99

Multiple Flavors including Watermelon, Grape, Kiwi, Banana. Green Apple. Mango, and Strawberry!

Yan Yan

Yan Yan

$1.99

Choose between Strawberry, Chocolate, or Double Creme!

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

$2.99

Cool and creamy ice cream perfect for finishing off your meal! Flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate.

Restaurant info

Lovingly prepared fresh each day, cooked to order for the best experience. Fast doesn't have to be

