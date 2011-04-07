Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

Bopjib 621 Church St.

621 Church st

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Popular Items

Omu Rice
Bebimbop
Yaki Mandu

Signature

Signature dishes - customer favorites - great dishes that introduce you into the Korean food experience *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Bebimbop

$15.00

Rice bowl with beef, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, red cabbage topped with an over-easy egg. Includes Gochujang (house made hot sauce).

Japchae

$14.00

Sweet and savory sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried in our gourmet housemade sauce and your choice of meat and vegetables.

Grilled Chicken Spicy

$16.00

Charbroiled grilled chicken breast

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Teriyaki basted chicken breast

Rice Dishes

*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Curry Rice

$13.00

Housemade curry sauce with chicken served on rice.

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried rice with small diced vegetables and choice of meat.

Omu Rice

$14.00

Fried rice choice of meat/rice wrapped in fluffy egg. comes with Gochujang (housemade hot sauce).

Soups & Stews

*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Galbitang (short rib stew)

$18.00

Beef short ribs cooked to so tender then immersed in beef bone broth with starch noodles, topped with strips of a fried egg and chopped green onions. Served with bowl of rice.

Dakgomtang (Chicken soup)

$16.00

Whole chicken boiled then strips of chicken is used in its' own broth to make this soup so good. cooked with vegetables. Served with a bowl of rice.

Soontofu Jjigae (spicy tofu stew) 🔥

$18.00

Soft tofu cooked in special house sauce and choice of pork or seafood, small diced vegetables, kimchi, and egg. Served with a bowl rice. ** Broth can be requested to be vegetable-base for vegetarian.

Budae Jigae (military base stew)

$17.00

This popular dish came from military base in Korea. So many ingredients are in this stew; rice cake, starch noodle, vegetables, sausage, spam, tofu and kimchi in beef bone broth. Served with a bowl of rice.

Ramen

Ramen

$11.00

Shin Ramen noodle soup with an egg in beef bone broth. Served with half bowl of rice. Can be prepared in vegetable base for vegetarians.

Dduk Ramen

$12.00

Shin Ramen noodle soup added rice cakes and egg. Vegetarian friendly as well. Served with half bowl of rice.

Chicken Mandu Ramen

$13.00

Shin Ramen noodles soup in beef bone broth with housemade fried pork or chicken dumplings and egg. Served with half bowl of rice.

Kimchi Ramen

$12.00

Shin Ramen noodle soup with homemade Kimchi and egg. Vegetarian friendly. Served with half bowl of rice.

Seafood Ramen

$12.00

Shin Ramen noodle soup in beef bone broth with seafood. Served with half bowl of rice.

Vegetarian Ramen

$11.00

Vegetable base broth is used to make this Ramen dish.

Pork Mandu Ramen

$13.00

Noodles

Jajangmyun

$14.00

Black bean sauce with choice of meat. topped with over easy egg. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Stir-Fry

*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Kimchi Pork

$16.00

Homemade kimchi stir-fry with pork. Serve with rice.

Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)

$16.00

Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.

Spicy Pork (🔥)

$16.00

Stir fry vegetables with marinaded pork in house spicy sauce. Served with rice.

Spicy Chicken (🔥)

$16.00

Stir-fry in house spicy sauce with chicken thigh meat and vegetables. Also available with no spice. Served with rice.

Spicy Veggie (🔥) (🥗)

$15.00

Stir-fry Vegetables in housemade spicy sauce. Vegetarian friendly.

Spicy Combo (🔥)

$16.00

Stir-fry choice of two meats from any of our stir-fry items. Cooked with vegetables in our own spicy sauce.

Spicy Tofu

$16.00

From The Grill

Galbi

$21.50

Marinated beef short rib. Tenderly pounded beef short ribs in delicious house soy based sauce cooked on grill to give rich barbecue taste. Served with rice.

Sliced Bulgogi

$18.00

Marinated thinly sliced beef sirloin tip. Cooked on grill. Delicious dish served with rice.

Small Dishes

Yaki Mandu

$8.50

Fried housemade pork or chicken dumplings with sauce.

Ddukboki

$8.50

Rice cakes cooked in our delicious housemade sauce with vegetables and fishcake.

Salad (Assorted Greens)

$4.99Out of stock

coming soon

Udon Salad

$6.99Out of stock

coming soon

Raboki

$9.50

Added Ramen noodle in Dukboki.

Stir Fried Veggies

$6.00

Goong Joong Dduckboki

$8.50

Sides

*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rice

$2.50

Gochujang

$1.50

Housemade Kimchi

$1.50

Soy Sauce

$1.50

Sesame Oil

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Bean Sprout

$1.50

Egg

$2.00

Beverages

Smart Water

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Coke Cola 12oz

$1.75

Coke Zero 12 oz

$1.75

Sprite 12oz

$1.75

Diet Coke 12 Oz

$1.75

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirts

$18.00

Hoodie

$42.00

Cap

$30.00

Tshirt + Hoodie

$55.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Delicious Korean Food. That's it.

Location

621 Church st, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

