Boqueria W 40th St

2,891 Reviews

$$

260 W 40th St

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

HH BEVERAGE

HH Red Sangria

$8.00

HH Pitcher Red

$32.00

HH White Sangria

$8.00

HH Pitcher White

$32.00

HH Andaluz

$8.00Out of stock

HH Pitcher Andaluz

$32.00Out of stock

HH Sidra

$8.00

HH Pitcher Sidra

$32.00

HH Draft Estrella

$5.00Out of stock

HH Moritz

$6.00Out of stock

HH Estrella

$6.00

El Jefe HH

$9.00

Realce HH

$9.00

Mesta Rose HH

$9.00Out of stock

HH Cava

$9.00

HH The Shishito Margarita

$11.00

HH Amontillado

$7.00

HH Manzanilla

$7.00

HH El Vermut

$7.00

HH Copa Gin

$10.00

HH Copa Mezcal

$10.00

HH Copa Rum

$10.00

HH Copa Tequila

$10.00

HH Copa Vodka

$10.00

HH Copa Whiskey

$10.00

HH FOOD

HH Aceitunas

$4.00

HH Tomaquet Con Jamon y Manchego

$10.00

HH Escalivada

$9.00

HH Tortilla

$6.00

HH Patatas Bravas

$6.00

HH Churros

$5.00

BREAKFAST

CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST

$10.00

Fresh croissant, Chobani yogurt, banana, sliced Manchego cheese

BOQUERIA BREAKFAST PLATTER

$16.00

2 eggs any style, “patatas bravas”, toast, side of salsa verde. Choice of bacon or chorizo

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

$13.00

Traditional Spanish egg, potato and onion omelet with garlic aioli and garlic tomato bread

EGG SANDWICH

$10.00

Egg sandwich with bacon, Piquillo peppers, salsa verde, garlic aioli, ciabatta roll

CHURRO WAFFLES

$14.00

Cinnamon-sugar dusted waffles, blueberry compote, whipped crème fraiche, maple syrup

HOT STEEL CUT OATS

$10.00

Honey, banana, Marcona almonds, toasted coconut

YOGURT AND GRANOLA

$8.00

Vanilla Chobani yogurt, fresh berries, granola

TORRIJA

$11.00

Caramelized French Toast, Citrus Honey

BRUNCH

Brunch Package for 2

$65.00

Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.

Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast

Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast

$29.00

Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli

Huevos con Chorizo

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00

Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde

Tortilla Española Platter

Tortilla Española Platter

$13.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate

TAPAS SPECIAL

Tres Tapas

Tres Tapas

$24.00

Choose three of your favorite tapas for a quick and delicious Spanish fix.

CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE

A classic way to start a tapas meal! The 'Tablas' are perfect for sharing with 1-2 other friends.
Jamón Serrano

Jamón Serrano

$14.00

“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months

Tabla de Quesos

Tabla de Quesos

$25.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón, olives, pan con tomate, raisin walnut bread

Tabla de Embutidos

Tabla de Embutidos

$27.00

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and pan con tomate

Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos

Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos

$36.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives, pan con tomate, and raisin walnut bread

TAPAS

We suggest ordering 2-3 tapas per person plus a Paella or a Main to share. Vegetable (v) • Seafood (s) • Meat (m)
Aceitunas Alinadas (v)

Aceitunas Alinadas (v)

$5.00

Selection of marinated olives from Spain

Pan con Tomate (v)

Pan con Tomate (v)

$8.00

Grilled stirato bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil

Pimientos de Padron (v)

Pimientos de Padron (v)

$9.00

Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt

Tortilla Española (v)

Tortilla Española (v)

$10.00

Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served with olives and 3 slices of stirato bread)

Mixed Greens Salad (m)

Mixed Greens Salad (m)

$13.00

Mixed greens, PX sherry vinaigrette, chorizo Ibérico, Manchego cheese, shaved mushrooms, red onions

Gem Lettuce Salad (v)

Gem Lettuce Salad (v)

$13.00

Gem lettuce, romesco, Idiazábal cheese, mint, caramelized hazelnuts. Add on your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, or boquerones.

Patatas Bravas (v)

Patatas Bravas (v)

$13.00

Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli

Escalivada (v)

Escalivada (v)

$15.00

Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread

Croquetas de Setas (v)

Croquetas de Setas (v)

$9.00

3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli

Croquetas de Jamón (m)

Croquetas de Jamón (m)

$9.00

3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée

Dátiles con Beicon (m)

Dátiles con Beicon (m)

$10.00

Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon

Roasted Baby Beets (v)

Roasted Baby Beets (v)

$13.00

Roasted baby beets, grapefruit, candied pistachioes, sheep’s milk cheese, dill

Calabaza con Sobrasada (m)

Calabaza con Sobrasada (m)

$16.00

Roasted Delicata squash, Mallorcan pork sausage, hazelnuts, Mahón cheese, honey

Albóndigas (m)

Albóndigas (m)

$17.00

Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil

Pintxos Morunos (m)

Pintxos Morunos (m)

$16.00

Seared Colorado lamb skewers, pickled shallots, salsa verde

Gambas al Ajillo (s)

Gambas al Ajillo (s)

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil

Boquerones (s)

Boquerones (s)

$13.00Out of stock

Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips

Pulpo a la Plancha (s)

Pulpo a la Plancha (s)

$21.00

Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes

PAELLA & MAINS

Larger dishes perfect for main courses or for sharing
Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$44.00

Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)

Seafood Paella - Small

Seafood Paella - Small

$29.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Seafood Paella - Medium

Seafood Paella - Medium

$49.00

Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$42.00

Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant

Grilled Iberico Pork

Grilled Iberico Pork

$49.00

Pluma Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg

DESSERT

Save room for our classic Churros or the Churros Rellenos de Nutella - a Boqueria favorite!
Churros Clásicos (5 piece)

Churros Clásicos (5 piece)

$9.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Basque cheesecake, apple compote

Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)

Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)

$10.00

Fried apple fritters, cinnamon sugar, apple cider honey drizzle

Churros Clásicos (9 piece)

Churros Clásicos (9 piece)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche

Beverages

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Mondariz Sparkling Bottled Water

$7.00

Sparkling bottled water (1L)

Mondariz Still Bottled Water

$7.00

Still bottled water (1L)

Kas Soda - Limon (Lemon)

$4.00

Spanish Soda

Kas Soda - Naranja (Orange)

$4.00

Spanish Soda

Kas Soda - Manzana (Apple)

$4.00

Spanish Soda

KIDS' TAPAS

Kids' Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy potatoes

Kids' Croquettes

$10.00

2 croquettes each of mushroom and ham

BOQUERIA MERCH

Boqueria Cookbook

$35.00

From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.

Paella Cooking Kit for 2

$120.00

Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan

Tote Bag

$18.00

We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]

Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)

$160.00

Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]

Boqueria Candle

$10.00

SANGRIA & COCKTAILS

White Sangria 34oz

White Sangria 34oz

$37.00

Classic white Sangría: White Wine, Silver Rum, White Peach, Lemon. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.

Red Sangria 34oz

Red Sangria 34oz

$37.00

Classic red Sangría: Red wine, Gin, Triple Sec, Orange, Lemon, Fruit. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.

Shishito Margarita 17oz

Shishito Margarita 17oz

$36.00

Our famed Shishito Margarita: Shishito Infused Tequila, Fresh lime. 17 oz - serves 4 rocks glasses. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Bring the holiday magic home with our New Year's Eve starter kit. Available for delivery on New year's Eve. Pre-ordering highly suggested!

NYE PARTY FOR 2

$125.00

A festive evening for 2 featuring Spanish Sparkling wine, NYE party favors, and a delicious spread of cocktail party fare. At checkout please choose your desired delivery time on New Year's Eve (last delivery 8pm).

CATERING PACKAGES

PAELLA PARTY

$400.00

Paella Party for 8-10 guests; includes a choice of 1 Paella or Main (2 half trays included) and 4 Sides (1 half tray of each included).

TAPAS LUNCH BOX

$18.00

Choice of 3 classic tapas, individually boxed for each guest. Priced per person, minimum order: 5 guests (The same combination will be served to all guests. For different combinations, add to cart and repeat).

LUNCH BAR DISPLAY

$225.00

Lunch bar display for 8-10 guests. Includes; a choice of 3 Mini Sandwich selections (7x each Sandwich selections included, 21 in total), a choice of 1 Salad selection (2x large bowls of Salad selection included), and a platter for 25 Churros con Chocolate.

Tapas Party - 3 selections

$18.00

A selection of 3 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)

Tapas Party - 5 selections

$30.00

A selection of 5 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)

Tapas Party - 7 selections

$42.00

A selection of 7 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

JAMÓN SERRANO

$35.00

4.5oz “Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months

CHORIZO IBÉRICO

$35.00

4.5oz acorn-fed, mildly spicy pork sausage, cured in pimentón

JAMÓN IBÉRICO DE BELLOTA

$95.00

4.5oz hand-carved, acorn-fed “Dehesa Cordobesa“ Ibérico ham, aged for 30 months

TABLA DE QUESOS

$40.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and Aged Mahón, olives, raisin walnut bread

TABLA DE EMBUTIDOS

$50.00

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, olives

TABLA DE QUESOS Y EMBUTIDOS

$65.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, olives, raisin walnut bread

TABLA DE QUESOS

$40.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and Aged Mahón, olives, raisin walnut bread

TABLA DE EMBUTIDOS

$50.00

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, olives

TABLA DE QUESOS Y EMBUTIDOS

$65.00

Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, olives, raisin walnut bread

DESSERT

CHURRO COMBO PLATTER

$150.00

Platter of 100. Mix of: Churros con chocolate, Churros filled with Nutella, and Churros filled with Dulce de Leche

CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE PLATTER

$30.00+

Traditional fried dough, thick hot chocolate

CHURROS RELLENOS DE NUTELLA PLATTER

$50.00+

Cinnamon sugar coated churros, filled with Nutella

CHURROS RELLENOS DE DULCE DE LECHE PLATTER

$50.00+

Cinnamon sugar coated churros, filled with Dulce de Leche

WINE

Sparkling Wine: Ya Cuvée 23 Brut Reserva

$52.00

Sparkling wine. (Bottle) Varietals: Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada

Sparkling Wine: Castellroig Rosé (Copy)

$45.00

Rosé Sparkling wine. (Bottle) Varietal: Trepat

White Wine: Vidal + Vidal

$35.00

Verdejo, Rueda (bottle)

White Wine: Anima Negra Quíbia

$39.00

White wine. (Bottle) Varietals: Callet, Premsal

Red Wine: La Tremenda

$35.00

Monastrell, Alicante (bottle)

Red Wine: Artuke

$39.00

Tempranillo, Viura ~ Rioja

Assorted Spanish Wines

$250.00+

Our House Selection of Assorted Spanish Wine

SANGRÍA & COCKTAILS

SANGRÍA (Serves 5)

$29.00

Our signature and seasonal Sangrías

SHISHITO MARGARITA (Serves 8)

$62.00

A pitcher of our famed Shishito Margarita: Shishito Infused Tequila, Fresh lime. 34 oz - serves 8 rocks glasses. Ice not included.

BASQUE MULE (Serves 6)

$39.00

A Spanish twist on the famous Moscow Mule: Vodka, Patxaran, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Lime. Cocktail kit includes: cocktail mix and 2 bottles of Fever Tree Ginger Beer [makes 5-6 cocktails].

Tax Included

PAELLA KIT

$125.00

FIDEUA KIT

$125.00

TORTILLA CLASS AND KIT

$46.00

COOKBOOK

$39.00

ONESIE

$22.00

1-SIDED TOTE

$19.00

2-SIDED TOTE

$25.00

1-SIDED T-SHIRT

$20.00

2-SIDED T-SHIRT

$26.00

Non-taxable

Paella Cooking Class - TaxEx

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - TaxEx

$100.00

Cook Book - TaxEx

$35.00

Tote Bag - TaxEx

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - TaxEx

$130.00

Tortilla Class - TaxEx

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - TaxEx

$30.00

Fideua Kit - TaxEx

$100.00

NY

Paella Cooking Class NY

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit NY

$100.00

Cook Book NY

$35.00

Tote Bag NY

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit NY

$130.00

Tortilla Class NY

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class NY

$30.00

Fideua Cooking Kit NY

$100.00

DC

Paella Cooking Class - DC

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - DC

$100.00

Cook Book - DC

$35.00

Tote Bag - DC

$18.00

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - DC

$130.00

Tortilla Class - DC

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - DC

$30.00

IL

Paella Cooking Class - IL

$30.00

Paella Cooking Kit - IL

$100.00

Cook Book - IL

$35.00

Tote Bag - IL

$18.00

We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]

Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - IL

$130.00

Tortilla Class - IL

$60.00

Fideua Cooking Class - IL

$30.00

Retail - Swag

Boqueria Candle

$10.00

Boqueria Onesie NY

$22.00

Boqueria Tee NY

$20.00

Boqueria Tee

$20.00

Boqueria Onesie

$22.00

Boqueria Hat NY

$14.00

Boqueria Hat

$14.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We love it when you call us Big Tapas!

Location

260 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

