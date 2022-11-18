- Home
Boqueria W 40th St
2,891 Reviews
$$
260 W 40th St
New York, NY 10018
Order Again
HH BEVERAGE
HH Red Sangria
HH Pitcher Red
HH White Sangria
HH Pitcher White
HH Andaluz
HH Pitcher Andaluz
HH Sidra
HH Pitcher Sidra
HH Draft Estrella
HH Moritz
HH Estrella
El Jefe HH
Realce HH
Mesta Rose HH
HH Cava
HH The Shishito Margarita
HH Amontillado
HH Manzanilla
HH El Vermut
HH Copa Gin
HH Copa Mezcal
HH Copa Rum
HH Copa Tequila
HH Copa Vodka
HH Copa Whiskey
HH FOOD
BREAKFAST
CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST
Fresh croissant, Chobani yogurt, banana, sliced Manchego cheese
BOQUERIA BREAKFAST PLATTER
2 eggs any style, “patatas bravas”, toast, side of salsa verde. Choice of bacon or chorizo
TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA
Traditional Spanish egg, potato and onion omelet with garlic aioli and garlic tomato bread
EGG SANDWICH
Egg sandwich with bacon, Piquillo peppers, salsa verde, garlic aioli, ciabatta roll
CHURRO WAFFLES
Cinnamon-sugar dusted waffles, blueberry compote, whipped crème fraiche, maple syrup
HOT STEEL CUT OATS
Honey, banana, Marcona almonds, toasted coconut
YOGURT AND GRANOLA
Vanilla Chobani yogurt, fresh berries, granola
TORRIJA
Caramelized French Toast, Citrus Honey
BRUNCH
Brunch Package for 2
Includes our Brunch Paella for 2, Torrija (Spain's twist on French Toast), and a "pitcher" of Rosé Sangría.
Catalan Farmer’s Breakfast
Chorizo, hanger steak, ‘Patata Caliu’, escalivada, fried egg, pan con tomate, salsa verde, allioli
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo, two fried eggs, patatas bravas, salsa verde
Tortilla Española Platter
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions, served with salad and pan con tomate
TAPAS SPECIAL
CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE
Jamón Serrano
“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months
Tabla de Quesos
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and aged Mahón, olives, pan con tomate, raisin walnut bread
Tabla de Embutidos
Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives and pan con tomate
Tabla de Quesos y Embutidos
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, served with olives, pan con tomate, and raisin walnut bread
TAPAS
Aceitunas Alinadas (v)
Selection of marinated olives from Spain
Pan con Tomate (v)
Grilled stirato bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil
Pimientos de Padron (v)
Blistered Shishito peppers, coarse sea salt
Tortilla Española (v)
Traditional Spanish omelet of organic eggs, confit potatoes, Spanish onions (1 slice of tortilla, served with olives and 3 slices of stirato bread)
Mixed Greens Salad (m)
Mixed greens, PX sherry vinaigrette, chorizo Ibérico, Manchego cheese, shaved mushrooms, red onions
Gem Lettuce Salad (v)
Gem lettuce, romesco, Idiazábal cheese, mint, caramelized hazelnuts. Add on your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, or boquerones.
Patatas Bravas (v)
Crispy potatoes, salsa brava, pimentón, garlic allioli
Escalivada (v)
Fire roasted eggplant, red pepper, onion, labneh yogurt, fresh herbs and olive oil, served with flatbread
Croquetas de Setas (v)
3 creamy mushroom croquettes, truffle allioli
Croquetas de Jamón (m)
3 creamy Jamón croquettes, quince purée
Dátiles con Beicon (m)
Three dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeón blue cheese, wrapped in bacon
Roasted Baby Beets (v)
Roasted baby beets, grapefruit, candied pistachioes, sheep’s milk cheese, dill
Calabaza con Sobrasada (m)
Roasted Delicata squash, Mallorcan pork sausage, hazelnuts, Mahón cheese, honey
Albóndigas (m)
Four beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, sheep’s milk cheese, basil
Pintxos Morunos (m)
Seared Colorado lamb skewers, pickled shallots, salsa verde
Gambas al Ajillo (s)
Shrimp, garlic, brandy, lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil
Boquerones (s)
Pickled white anchovies, orange, olive oil, black pepper, house-made potato chips
Pulpo a la Plancha (s)
Seared octopus, Manzanilla olivada, olive oil crushed potatoes
PAELLA & MAINS
Half Roasted Chicken
Roasted half chicken, lemon, salsa verde. (Serves 2 with the addition of tapas)
Whole Roasted Chicken
Roasted whole chicken, lemon, herbs, salsa verde. (Serves 4 with the addition of tapas)
Seafood Paella - Small
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Small Paella - Serves 1-2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
Seafood Paella - Medium
Bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron, salsa verde (Medium Paella - Serves 2) PLEASE NOTE: Paella takes 45 minutes to cook.
Grilled Steak
Hanger steak, black garlic almond romesco, lime crema, charred onions, eggplant
Grilled Iberico Pork
Pluma Ibérico Pork, Salbitxada, Sherry Vinegar Fried Egg
DESSERT
Churros Clásicos (5 piece)
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
Basque Cheesecake
Basque cheesecake, apple compote
Buñuelos Dulces (5 pc)
Fried apple fritters, cinnamon sugar, apple cider honey drizzle
Churros Clásicos (9 piece)
Traditional fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar served with choice of hot chocolate, nutella, or dulce de leche
Beverages
KIDS' TAPAS
BOQUERIA MERCH
Boqueria Cookbook
From traditional recipes like crispy patatas bravas and bacon-wrapped dates to classic favorites like garlicky sautéed shrimp, pork meatballs, and saffron-spiced seafood paella, we share the very best of Spanish cuisine.
Paella Cooking Kit for 2
Everything you need to create Paella at home - including the pan! Bring the flavors, sights, and sounds of Boqueria into your home with this Paella Cooking Kit for 2. Includes: Nomen Bomba Rice, Aneto Valencia Paella Stock, Old Fashion Salsa Verde, Matiz Sofrito, Pina Saffron, Palacios Mild Chorizo, Casa de Hualdo Arbequina Olive Oil, Pons Piquillo Peppers, and a 32cm steel paella pan
Tote Bag
We love it when you cal us Big Tapas. You'll love the compliments you get with our Natural Canvas Tote! [13.5"W x 13.5"H + handle]
Chef's Menu for Two with Wine (Dine-In)
Gift Certificate: Journey to Spain and back with a menu of Boqueria favorites. [For dine-in use only]
Boqueria Candle
PACKING INSTRUCTIONS
SANGRIA & COCKTAILS
White Sangria 34oz
Classic white Sangría: White Wine, Silver Rum, White Peach, Lemon. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.
Red Sangria 34oz
Classic red Sangría: Red wine, Gin, Triple Sec, Orange, Lemon, Fruit. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.
Shishito Margarita 17oz
Our famed Shishito Margarita: Shishito Infused Tequila, Fresh lime. 17 oz - serves 4 rocks glasses. Ice not included. Must be purchased with food.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
CATERING PACKAGES
PAELLA PARTY
Paella Party for 8-10 guests; includes a choice of 1 Paella or Main (2 half trays included) and 4 Sides (1 half tray of each included).
TAPAS LUNCH BOX
Choice of 3 classic tapas, individually boxed for each guest. Priced per person, minimum order: 5 guests (The same combination will be served to all guests. For different combinations, add to cart and repeat).
LUNCH BAR DISPLAY
Lunch bar display for 8-10 guests. Includes; a choice of 3 Mini Sandwich selections (7x each Sandwich selections included, 21 in total), a choice of 1 Salad selection (2x large bowls of Salad selection included), and a platter for 25 Churros con Chocolate.
Tapas Party - 3 selections
A selection of 3 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)
Tapas Party - 5 selections
A selection of 5 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)
Tapas Party - 7 selections
A selection of 7 tapas served in hors d’oeuvre form. Priced per person, minimum 10 guests. (2 pieces of each item per person)
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE
JAMÓN SERRANO
4.5oz “Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months
CHORIZO IBÉRICO
4.5oz acorn-fed, mildly spicy pork sausage, cured in pimentón
JAMÓN IBÉRICO DE BELLOTA
4.5oz hand-carved, acorn-fed “Dehesa Cordobesa“ Ibérico ham, aged for 30 months
TABLA DE QUESOS
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, and Aged Mahón, olives, raisin walnut bread
TABLA DE EMBUTIDOS
Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and Chorizo Ibérico, olives
TABLA DE QUESOS Y EMBUTIDOS
Manchego, Caña de Cabra, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, olives, raisin walnut bread
DESSERT
CHURRO COMBO PLATTER
Platter of 100. Mix of: Churros con chocolate, Churros filled with Nutella, and Churros filled with Dulce de Leche
CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE PLATTER
Traditional fried dough, thick hot chocolate
CHURROS RELLENOS DE NUTELLA PLATTER
Cinnamon sugar coated churros, filled with Nutella
CHURROS RELLENOS DE DULCE DE LECHE PLATTER
Cinnamon sugar coated churros, filled with Dulce de Leche
WINE
Sparkling Wine: Ya Cuvée 23 Brut Reserva
Sparkling wine. (Bottle) Varietals: Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel-lo, Parellada
Sparkling Wine: Castellroig Rosé (Copy)
Rosé Sparkling wine. (Bottle) Varietal: Trepat
White Wine: Vidal + Vidal
Verdejo, Rueda (bottle)
White Wine: Anima Negra Quíbia
White wine. (Bottle) Varietals: Callet, Premsal
Red Wine: La Tremenda
Monastrell, Alicante (bottle)
Red Wine: Artuke
Tempranillo, Viura ~ Rioja
Assorted Spanish Wines
Our House Selection of Assorted Spanish Wine
SANGRÍA & COCKTAILS
SANGRÍA (Serves 5)
Our signature and seasonal Sangrías
SHISHITO MARGARITA (Serves 8)
A pitcher of our famed Shishito Margarita: Shishito Infused Tequila, Fresh lime. 34 oz - serves 8 rocks glasses. Ice not included.
BASQUE MULE (Serves 6)
A Spanish twist on the famous Moscow Mule: Vodka, Patxaran, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Lime. Cocktail kit includes: cocktail mix and 2 bottles of Fever Tree Ginger Beer [makes 5-6 cocktails].
Tax Included
Non-taxable
NY
DC
IL
Paella Cooking Class - IL
Paella Cooking Kit - IL
Cook Book - IL
Tote Bag - IL
Fideua Cooking Class and Kit - IL
Tortilla Class - IL
Fideua Cooking Class - IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We love it when you call us Big Tapas!
260 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018