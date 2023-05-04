Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bora

review star

No reviews yet

8729 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Combos

SASHIMI COMBO #1

$17.00

Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi (3-pc)Salmon Sashimi (3-pc)Yellowtail Sashimi (3-pc)Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

SASHIMI COMBO #2

$19.00

Organic Edamame Tuna Sashimi (3-pc) Amberjack Sashimi (3-pc) Whitefish Sashimi (3-pc) Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

SASHIMI COMBO #3

$28.00

Organic Edamame Toro Sashimi (3-pc) Tuna Sashimi (3-pc) Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Yellowtail Sashimi (3-pc)

SUSHI COMBO #1

$16.00

Organic Edamame Tuna Sushi (1-pc) Albacore Sushi (1-pc) Salmon Sushi (1-pc) Yellowtail Sushi (1-pc) White Fish of the Day Sushi (1-pc) 911 Roll (4-pc) Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

SUSHI COMBO #2

$26.00

Organic Edamame Tuna sushi (2-pc) Albacore Sushi (1-pc) Salmon Sushi (1-pc) Salmon Truffle Sushi (1-pc) Yellowtail Sushi (1-pc) White Fish of the Day Sushi (1-pc) Amberjack Sushi (1-pc) 911 Roll (4-pc) Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

SUSHI COMBO #3

$32.00

Organic Edamame Toro Sushi (1-pc) Tuna Sushi (1-pc) Albacore Sushi (1-pc) Salmon Sushi (1-pc) Salmon Truffle Sushi (1-pc) Yellowtail Sushi (1-pc) halibut (1-pc) Amberjack Sushi (1-pc) Scallop Sushi (1-pc) 911 Roll (4-pc) Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Vegan Sushi Combo

$18.00

Pick 3 Handrolls for $15

$15.00

A La Carte

Edamame

$4.00

Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Mushroom Miso Soup

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Cubed spicy tuna served with tomatoes, spicy ponzu, on a bed of spring mix tossed with sweet yuzu dressing

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

Bora Speciality Rolls

Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Jumbo soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, cucumber

911

$13.00

Spicy tuna with jalapeño topped with avocado & sweet yuzu sauce

Crispy Albacore

$13.00

Spicy albacore with cucumber topped with albacore sashimi & crispy onion

Hot Night

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy tuna

Baked Langostino

$16.00

Baked Langostino dynamite style on the bed of california roll

Hand Rolls

Toro

$12.00

Lobster Tail

$12.00

Black Cod

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna

$6.00

Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Cali

$5.00

Spicy Salmon

$5.50

Salmon Avocado

$5.50

Yellowtail

$6.00

Avocado

$5.00

Scallop

$6.50

Blue crab

$8.00

Salmon Skin

$5.50

Cucumber

$5.00

Vegetable

$5.00

Low Carb

Hamachi Jalapeño

$14.00

Cilantro, jalapeño, ponzu sashimi style

Sexy Albacore

$14.00

Spicy tuna & avocado, rolled in albacore sashimi topped with crispy onion & jalapeño with garlic ponzu sauce

Weho

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, gobo wrapped in cucumber with sweet yuzu sauce

Salmon Yuzu

$16.00

Spicy albacore, gobo, jalapeño wrapped in seared salmon with truffle soy sautéed mushrooms, and sweet yuzu sauce

Pressed Sushi

Salmon-Arti

$13.00

Salmon tartare and avocado with seared salmon on top, topped with artichoke truffle, lemon, black sea salt.

Tuna Citrus

$14.00

Spicy albacore, gobo and jalapeño with tuna and lemon on top.

Pressed Tail

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, with yellowtail sashimi on top, topped with soy sauteed mushrooms

Sushi/Nigiri

Bluefin Tuna

$6.00

Fatty Tuna

$10.00

Salmon

$5.50

Yellowtail

$6.00

Yellowtail Belly

$7.00

Amberjack

$6.50

Albacore

$5.50Out of stock

Albacore Belly

$6.00

Jumbo Scallop

$6.50

Halibut

$6.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin

$15.00

Eel

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon Egg

$8.00

Salmon Truffle

$7.50

artichoke truffle topping

Sides

side of avocado

$3.00

side of gizami wasabi

$3.00

side of ginger

side of spicy mayo

$0.50

side of eel sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Fiji bottled water

$3.00

Deals

Hand Rolls

Hand Rolls

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8729 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresh Corn Grill - West Hollywood - 8714 Santa Monica Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8714 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Wrapstar - West Hollywood - 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
8593 Santa Moncia Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
kitchen24 - West Hollywood
orange star3.9 • 3,112
8575 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Burger - West Hollywood - 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8807 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
zpizza - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
8869 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
orange starNo Reviews
8766 Holloway Dr West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston