Border Brewing Company
Brewpubs & Breweries

Border Brewing Company 512 E 18th Street

review star

No reviews yet

512 E 18th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Lima Fresca 6 Pack
Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack
Patio Pale Ale 6 Pack

32 oz.

32 oz. Growler Refill

$13.00

32 oz. Growler + Fill

$16.00

32 oz. Growler - Glassware Only

$5.00

64 oz.

64 oz. Growler Refill

$18.00

6 Packs

Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack

Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack

$12.75

4% ABV - 20 IBU - Blonde Ale - One of our beers in the #webrewforyou series, we added a metric butt-load of pureed strawberries to this brew to create a fresh, crisp, refreshing summer fruit beer (naturally gluten light).

Ribbon Cutter 6 Pack

Ribbon Cutter 6 Pack

$12.75

5.5% ABV - 63 IBU - IPA - American - This hazy IPA includes just a touch of raspberry and coriander. Expect a subtle fruity character with a crisp finish and notes of pineapple and lemongrass.

Lima Fresca 6 Pack

$12.75

Patio Pale Ale 6 Pack

$12.75

Shiftie IPA 6 Pack

$12.75

Sweater Weather 6 Pack

$12.75

Sample 6 Pack

$12.75

Merchandise

Unisex Tank Top

Unisex Tank Top

$25.00

Koozie - Lima Fresca

$4.50
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
Tank Top

Tank Top

$20.00
Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$35.00
Hat

Hat

$20.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Cooler

Cooler

$25.00
Glassware

Glassware

$5.00+

Beer Paws

$6.00
Growler

Growler

$5.00

Craft Field Trip

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The original brewery taproom in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District.

Website

Location

512 E 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Border Brewing Company image

Map
