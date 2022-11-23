Border Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Border Grill 1550 Post Road E

review star

No reviews yet

1550 Post Road E

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole
Chicken Taco Plate
Chicken Burrito

BURGERS

Border Burger

Border Burger

$10.99

Chili, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions and Cheese, served with Fries

Cheeseburger

$10.25

1/3 Pounder Builted With Your Own Choices, served with Fries

Hamburger

$9.99

1/3 Pounder Builted With Your Own Choices, served with Fries

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$10.99

Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeños, Lettuce and Tomato, served with Fries

BURRITOS

Bean Burrito

Bean Burrito

$9.50

Beans, Onions, Peppers, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole

Beef California Burrito

Beef California Burrito

$12.50

Ground Beef, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese

Belly Buster Burrito

Belly Buster Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on a Warm Tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

3 Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Bacon, Cheese and Salsa

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole

Chicken California Burrito

Chicken California Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Fresh Chorizo, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Black Beans, Rice on a Warm Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese and Salsa

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole

Steak California Burrito

$12.99

Steak, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese

The Veggie Burrito

The Veggie Burrito

$9.75

Grilled Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Peppers and Cheese

Traditional Burrito

$10.99

Ground Beef, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole. Spicy or Mild.

CATERING

Burrito Tray

$60.00

Feeds 6-8 People

Chips and Guacamole

$30.00

Fajita Tray

$65.00

Feeds 6-8 People

Quesadilla

$60.00

Feeds 6-8 People

Rice and Beans

$25.00

Salad

$50.00

Choice of any, Feeds 6-8 People

Super Nachos Tray

$50.00

Feeds 6-8 People

DESSERT

Brownie 1pc

Brownie 1pc

$2.50
Chocolate chip Cookies

Chocolate chip Cookies

$2.50
Churros 2pcs

Churros 2pcs

$4.00

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.75

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap

Steak Fajita Wrap

Steak Fajita Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap

HOT DOGS

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50

Hot Dog, Chili, Cheese

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.50

Freshly Made, Built Your Own

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00

Freshly Made, Built Your Own

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef Taco

$9.99

Served with French Fries and Apple Juice

Kids Chicken Taco

$9.99

Served with French Fries and Apple Juice

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with French Fries and Apple Juice

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Served with French Fries and Apple Juice

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with French Fries and Apple Juice

NACHOS

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$4.75

6 inch Flour Tortilla, Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños and Cheese

Nachos Grandes

Nachos Grandes

$11.25

Homemade Chips Topped with Black Beans, Chili Jalapeños, Onions and Cheese

PLATES

Beef Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$13.50

Ground Beef, Server with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans and Sour Cream

Beef Taco Plate

$12.99

Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese, Served with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot!

Buffalo Wings with Fries

Buffalo Wings with Fries

$12.99

8 Homemade Wings with your Choice of Sauce, served with Fries

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Server with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans and Sour Cream

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.50

Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Grilled Chicken Served with Cheese, Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild

Chicken Taco Plate

$12.99

Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Server with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot

Beef Enchilada Plate

Beef Enchilada Plate

$12.99

Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Ground Beef and Cheese Served with Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild

Fried Chicken Strips with Fries

Fried Chicken Strips with Fries

$13.25

Tender Chicken Strips Served with Fries

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Rice

Grilled Steak Plate

Grilled Steak Plate

$15.50

Grilled Steak Served with Sauteed Vegetables and Rice

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.99

Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro

Steak Taco Plate

Steak Taco Plate

$13.99

Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Server with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Tortilla Filled with, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream

Run for the Border Chili

Run for the Border Chili

$11.49

Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ground Beef

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.50

Spinach, Onions and Cheese Served in a Warm Flour Tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Tortilla Filled with Grilled Steak, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream

SALADS

Azteca Chicken Salad

Azteca Chicken Salad

$13.75

Mix Greens, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Avocado with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bacon Ranch Salad

Bacon Ranch Salad

$13.75

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato and Ranch Dressing

Border Chicken Caesar Salad

Border Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Peppers Tossed in a Caesar Dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.75

Mixed Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, Cranberries and Walnuts with Dressing

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$13.75

Mix Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Mixed Cheeses

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.75

Mix Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Mixed Cheeses

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Server on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries

Bufalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried chicken Breast Marinated in our Homemade Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll with our Honey Mustard Sauce, served with Fries

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Guacamole and Cheese on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries

SIDES

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$5.75
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.99

Onion Fries

$3.99

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Steak

$7.00

Side of Rice

$2.25

Guacamole 2oz

$1.75

Hot Salsa 2oz