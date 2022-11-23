- Home
Border Grill 1550 Post Road E
1550 Post Road E
Westport, CT 06880
BURGERS
Border Burger
Chili, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions and Cheese, served with Fries
Cheeseburger
1/3 Pounder Builted With Your Own Choices, served with Fries
Hamburger
1/3 Pounder Builted With Your Own Choices, served with Fries
Mexican Burger
Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeños, Lettuce and Tomato, served with Fries
BURRITOS
Bean Burrito
Beans, Onions, Peppers, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole
Beef California Burrito
Ground Beef, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese
Belly Buster Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on a Warm Tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
3 Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Bacon, Cheese and Salsa
Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken, onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Chicken California Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese
Chorizo Burrito
Fresh Chorizo, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Black Beans, Rice on a Warm Tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese and Salsa
Steak Burrito
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Steak California Burrito
Steak, Fries, Guacamole and Sour Cream with Cheese
The Veggie Burrito
Grilled Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Green Peppers and Cheese
Traditional Burrito
Ground Beef, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole. Spicy or Mild.
CATERING
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap
Shrimp Fajita Wrap
Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap
HOT DOGS
KIDS MENU
Kids Beef Taco
Served with French Fries and Apple Juice
Kids Chicken Taco
Served with French Fries and Apple Juice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with French Fries and Apple Juice
Kids Hot Dog
Served with French Fries and Apple Juice
Kids Quesadilla
Served with French Fries and Apple Juice
NACHOS
PLATES
Beef Chimichanga
Ground Beef, Server with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans and Sour Cream
Beef Taco Plate
Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese, Served with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot!
Buffalo Wings with Fries
8 Homemade Wings with your Choice of Sauce, served with Fries
Chicken Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Server with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans and Sour Cream
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Grilled Chicken Served with Cheese, Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild
Chicken Taco Plate
Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Server with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot
Beef Enchilada Plate
Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Ground Beef and Cheese Served with Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild
Fried Chicken Strips with Fries
Tender Chicken Strips Served with Fries
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Rice
Grilled Steak Plate
Grilled Steak Served with Sauteed Vegetables and Rice
Shrimp Taco Plate
Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro
Steak Taco Plate
Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Server with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Tortilla Filled with, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream
Run for the Border Chili
Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ground Beef
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach, Onions and Cheese Served in a Warm Flour Tortilla
Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla Filled with Grilled Steak, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream
SALADS
Azteca Chicken Salad
Mix Greens, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Avocado with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato and Ranch Dressing
Border Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Peppers Tossed in a Caesar Dressing
Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, Cranberries and Walnuts with Dressing
Beef Taco Salad
Mix Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Mixed Cheeses
Chicken Taco Salad
Mix Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Mixed Cheeses
SANDWICHES
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Server on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries
Bufalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken Breast Marinated in our Homemade Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll with our Honey Mustard Sauce, served with Fries
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Guacamole and Cheese on a Toasted Bun, served with Fries