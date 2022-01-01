Border Grill Truck - Dama
No reviews yet
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to the vibrant, modern Mexican restaurant overlooking the Lazy River just off Mandalay Beach, where Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, Food Network’s “Too Hot Tamales”, want nothing more than to spice up your day. With two floors of patio dining, this hip, urban cantina is the perfect setting for sipping margaritas and savoring the bold flavors of Mexico while enjoying views of the beach and pool.
Location
1434 Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Malbec Argentinian Cuisine / Malbec Market
No Reviews
1632 Colorado Blvd Eagle Rock, CA 90041
View restaurant
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pasadena
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurant