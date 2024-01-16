Borderline Deli
1218 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
Breakfast Menu
Eggs & Omelettes
- Egg Platter$6.49
2 eggs, homefries, toast
- Omelette$7.49
3 eggs, homefries, toast
- Omelette w/ Cheese$8.99
3 eggs with cheese, homefries, toast
- Western Omelette$8.99
3 eggs, cheese, ham, onions, peppers, homefries, toast
- Western Omelette w/ Egg whites$11.99
3 egg whites, cheese, ham, onions, peppers, homefries, toast
- Breakfast Bowl$5.99
2 eggs, meat, cheese, homefries
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$8.75
Wraps
Griddle
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sub$13.00
4 eggs, 3 meats, White American Cheese, sub roll
- Sasquatch$10.00
2 eggs, Pepper Jack, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Chiplotle Mayo, Onion Roll
- The Frenchy$10.00
French Toast Pita, egg, sausage, white american cheese, Nan's spicy maple syrup
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.00
1 egg, White American Cheese, Hard roll
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
2 eggs, meat, White American cheese, Hard roll
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$5.00
- Egg whites,meat cheese$7.00
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
Breakfast sides
Lunch Menu
Salad/Soup
ALL Regular Sandwiches
- Cheese$4.50+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Bologna/Liverwurst$4.50+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Ham$4.50+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Turkey$4.50+
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Roast Beef$6.00+
- Chicken Cutlet$4.50+
- BLT$4.50+
- Tuna Salad$4.50+
- Chicken salad$4.50+
- Egg Salad$4.50+
- Hard/Genoa Salami$4.50+
- Turkey, Bacon, Ranch$6.00+
- Pastrami$6.00+
Specialty Sandwich
- Chuck Wagon$10.49+
Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Roll
- The Catskill$8.99+
Ovengold Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce,Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing
- Italian Stallion$9.99+
Deluxe Ham,Cappicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provalone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar, Mayo,
- Turkey Pesto$9.19+
Ovengold Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Roll
- Cowboy Chicken$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet, Vermont Cheddar, Bacn, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce,Roll
- Oh Honey Sub$8.99+
Ovengold Turkey, Mild Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing
Catering Menu
Catering
- Cold Cut Platters / person$6.00
1/4 lb of Meat &Cheese per person includes 1/2 club rolls
- Cold Cut Platters + Cold Salad/ person$7.25
1/4 lb of Meat &Cheese per person includes 1/2 club rolls + Macaroni or Potato
- Foot Long Hero$24.00
1 lb of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 4 people
- 3 Foot Round Hero$72.00
3 lbs of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 12 people
- 4 Foot Round Hero$96.00
4 lb of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 16 people
- 6 Foot Round Hero$144.00
6 lbs of Boar's Head Meat & Cheese per foot, Feeds 36 people
Pine Bush Home Show Vendors
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing with a 6 oz piece of grilled chicken breast. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Caesar Salad$11.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing PLUS sliced red onions, kalamata olives, & roasted red peppers. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Classic Caeser - romaine, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing PLUS sliced red onions, kalamata olives, & roasted red peppers & 6 oz piece of grilled chicken. - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Grilled Portobello Platter$12.00
Grilled Portabello Mushroom, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, side of greens. - side of balsamic vinaigrette - side of bread & butter - apple - bottled water
- Italian Sub Lunch$14.00
6" Borderline Italian Stallion Sub lettuce, tomato, onion oil & vinegar, mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
- Roastbeef Sub Lunch$14.00
6" Boars Head Roastbeef Sub lettuce, tomato, onion mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
- Turkey Sub Lunch$13.00
6" Boars Head Turkey Sub lettuce, tomato, onion mayo (on the side) - side of Cowgirl coleslaw - chips - bottled water
Specials Menu
Specials
Bakery Menu
Bakery
Bagels
RETAIL
N/A DRINKS
- a&w Cream$2.36
- a&w Original$2.36
- a&w root beer 2 liter$3.29
- a&w root beer Zero$2.36
- arizona fruit punch$0.99
- arizona green tea ginseng honey$1.49
- Arizona Half & Half$0.99
- arizona ice tea lemon$0.99
- arizona mucho mango$1.49
- arizona raspberry$1.49
- arizona sweet tea$1.49
- arizona watermelon$1.49
- calypso island wave$2.99
- calypso lemonade$2.99
- calypso ocean blue$2.99
- calypso peach lemonade$2.99
- calypso strawberry lemonade$2.99
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- coke$1.34
- coke diet$1.34
- diet mountain dew$2.36
- diet pepsi$2.36
- Gallon poland spring$2.89
- ghost$3.20
- ghost blue raspberry$3.20
- ghost cherry limeade$3.20
- ghost citrus$3.20
- Ghost Faze Pop$3.20
- ghost orange cream$3.20
- ghost redberry$3.20
- ghost sour watermelon$3.20
- ghost tropical mango$3.20
- hawaiian punch$2.36
- Karma Berry Cherry$2.99
- karma blueberry lemonade$2.99
- karma elderberry starfruit$2.99
- karma orange mango$2.99
- karma strawberry lemonade$2.99
- karma watermelon wild berry$2.99
- langers orange$2.50
- monster$3.10
- mountain dew 2 ilter$3.29
- Mtn Dew$2.36
- Mtn Dew Code Red$2.36
- Mtn Dew Voltage$2.36
- Nesquick Vanilla$2.60
- nesquik chocolate$2.60
- nesquik strawberry$2.60
- pepsi$2.36
- pepsi cola 2 liter$3.29
- pepsi diet 2 liter$3.29
- pepsi diet caffeine free$1.34
- pepsi ginger ale$3.29
- Poland spring Bottle water 16.9oz$1.00
- prime ice pop$4.25
- prime lemon lime$4.25
- prime lemonade$4.25
- prime meta moon$4.25
- prime strawberry banana$4.25
- prime tropical punch$4.25
- pure leaf green tea unsweetened$2.75
- pure leaf honey green tea$2.75
- pure leaf lemon$2.75
- pure leaf peach$2.75
- pure leaf raspberry$2.75
- pure leaf sweet tea$2.75
- pure leaf tea & lemonade$2.75
- pure leaf unsweetened$2.75
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Lemon$2.75
- pure life water$1.00
- red bull$2.92
- Schweeps Ginger Ale$2.36
- schweppes Black cherry Seltzer$2.36
- schweppes lemon/lime Seltzer$2.36
- schweppes Rasp Lime Seltzer$2.36
- schwepps 2 liter$3.29
- sprite$1.34
- starry$2.36
- State Bottle Deposit$0.05
- Sunkist Grape$2.36
- Sunkist Orange$2.36
- sunkist orange 2 liter$3.29
- tropicana apple$2.60
- tropicana cranberry$2.60
- Tropicana Orange$2.60
- tropican