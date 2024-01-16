Borekas Sephardic Pastries Van Nuys
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Flaky, buttery, handmade, Israeli pastries.
Location
5530 Van Nuys Boulevard, Van Nuys, CA 91401
