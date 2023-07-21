SUNDAY BRUNCH

2 DANISH

$7.00

2 CINNAMON ROLLS

$7.00

SPECIALTY PANCAKES

$6.00

TATER TOT CASSEROLE

$4.00

BACON & CHEDDAR QUICHE

$4.00

DANISH

$4.00

CINNAMON ROLLS

$4.00

HERB ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

2 GLAZED HAM SLICES

$5.00

3 STRIPS BACON

$4.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$3.00

2 SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.00

WHOLE B&G

$7.00

1/2 B&G

$4.00

MAPLE SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.00

EGGS YOUR WAY

$4.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

HASHBROWN CASSEROLE

$6.00

STARTERS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL MARTINI

$12.00

SERVED WITH HOUSEMADE COCKTAIL SAUCE

SMOKED SALMON AND BLUE CHEESE CROSTINI

$10.00

4 HOUSEMADE CHIPS TOPPED W/ SALMON AND BLUE CHEESE SPREAD

STUFFED SWEET PEPPERS

$12.00

4 SWEET PEPPERS STUFFED WITH ITALIAN SAUSAGE & A CREAM CHEESE MIX. TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND CHIVES

GARLIC BREAD STEAK BITES

$13.00

4 GARLIC BEARD CROSTINI TOPPED WITH RIBEYE STEAK TIPS AND A DOLLOP OF HOUSE MADE HORSERADISH SAUCE

SMOKED BACON JALAPENO POPPERS

$12.00

WATERMELON SALSA

$12.00

SIDE SALAD

$2.00

PINEAPPLE SPEARS

$12.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$12.00

ENTREE

PINEAPPLE SALMON KABOBS

$18.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$16.00

HONEY LIME CHICKEN SKEWERS

$15.00

MARILYN MONROE DINNER

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.00

SHRIMP LINGUINE

$18.00

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$15.00

CBR PASTA

$16.00

SURF &TURF KABOBS

$22.00

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$18.00

SERVED ON A BED OF BACON AND ONION RISOTTO

TUSCAN CHICKEN

$15.00

OUR TWIST ON DEAN MARTIN'S FAVORITE MEALS. SERVED OVER PASTA WITH GARLIC BREAD

BLACKENED SALMON W/ BLUE CHEESE SAUCE

$18.00

TOPPED WITH A HOUSEMADE BLUE CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED WITH LEMON RISOTTO AND ASPARAGUS

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

DRINKS

BLOODY MARY 16 OZ.

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.00

BLOODY MARY 22 OZ.

$9.00

DRAFT BEER PINT

$6.00

DRAFT BEER 22 OZ.

$8.00

MARTINI

$7.00

MANHATTAN

$7.00

OLD FASHIONED

$7.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

SPRITZER

$7.00

SCREW DRIVER

$7.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$5.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.00

WINE

$7.00

TOP SHELF

$7.00

MID SHELF

$6.00

WELL DRINKS

$5.00

MARILYN'S ROYAL

$7.00

BOTTOMLESS DRINKS

$15.00

NA DRINKS

COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

MILK

$2.00