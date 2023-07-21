Borgata Rossville 20 North Plank Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20 North Plank Street, Rossville, IN 46065
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour Mill Bakery & Cafe - 5450 W State Rd 26
No Reviews
5450 W State Rd 26 Rossville, IN 46065
View restaurant