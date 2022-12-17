Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boricua Soul - Flavor District 11016 Capital Blvd.

11016 Capital Blvd.

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Empanadas

Empanada Box

Platters

Wing Box

$10.75+
Mac Fry Pile

Mac Fry Pile

$7.50+

Beer Battered Fries topped with Southern Style Mac and topped with your choice of protein: - Puerto Rican Style Slow Roasted Pork (topped with pickled red onions), - Chicharrones de Pollo (Fried Chicken Chunks) - or Chicharrones de Jackfruit . (No Vegan Fryer at this Location) Comes with mayo-ketchup, green and pickled red onions.

Boricua Soul Box

Boricua Soul Box

$14.25

Signature bowl featuring choice of protein: - Puerto Rican Style Slow Roasted Pork (topped with pickled red onions) - Chicharrons de Pollo (Fried Chicken Chunks) - or Chicharrons de Jackfruit (No Vegan Fryer at this Location) along with side arroz con gandules, collards (vegan), mac and cheese, tostones.

Platter Box

Platter Box

$9.50

Platter with choice of protein Puerto Rican Style Slow Roasted Pork (topped with pickled red onions), Chicharrons de Pollo (Fried Chicken Chunks) or Chicharrons de Jackfruit (No Vegan Fryer at this Location) , and a side of Arroz con Gandules.

Best of Both Worlds

Best of Both Worlds

Southern Style Mac and cheese topped with your choice of Protein: - Puerto Rican Style Slow Roasted Pork (topped with pickled red onions), - Chicharrons de Pollo (Fried Chicken Chunks) - or Chicharrones de Jackfruit (No Vegan Fryer at this Location)

Side Platter

$9.50

Make a platter of your choice of three sides

Sides

Arroz Con Gandules

Arroz Con Gandules

$3.25

Seasoned yellow rice with Pigeon Peas

Collards Greens (Vegan)

Collards Greens (Vegan)

$3.50Out of stock

Slow cooked in vinegar, hot-sauce, garlic, onions and seasoning

Mac and Chesse

Mac and Chesse

$4.00

Southern Style, Baked, Mac and Cheese

Maduros

Maduros

$3.50

Fried Sweet Plantains

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$4.00
Beer Battered Garlic Fries

Beer Battered Garlic Fries

$4.25

Catering Meat

Whole Seasoned Pernil

Whole Seasoned Pernil

$40.00

Raw, seasoned 8-10lb Pork Shoulder. Prepped and ready for your home oven (8-12 servings) 48 hour Notice Required

Pernil Tray

$60.00+

48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Slow roasted Puerto Rican style pork shoulder. Seasoned with garlic, oregano and seasonings. Half Tray 8-12 Servings Fulll Tray 16-24 Servings

Catering Sides

Arroz con Gandules

$28.00+

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Seasoned yellow rice with pigeon peas Half Tray 8-12 Servings Full Tray 16-24 Servings

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$45.00+

Southern style Mac and Cheese by the tray. Pick it up hot and ready to eat or take it come and cook in the comfort of your own home

Maduros

$30.00+

Fried Sweet Plantains

Catering Empanadas

Empanadas (Catering)

$21.00+

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz can

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Can

Cheerwine

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Malta India

$2.75

Malted (non alcohalic) sweet beverage 12 oz Bottle (Brewed in Puerto Rico)

Bottled Water

$1.25

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Southern Soul, Caribbean Flair, Euro-African Roots

11016 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest, NC 27587

