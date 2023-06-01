A map showing the location of Boris & Horton Brooklyn 510 Driggs AvenueView gallery

Boris & Horton Brooklyn 510 Driggs Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

510 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Specialty Drinks (hot or iced)

These are our lattes with house-made flavor infused simple syrups. They can be made hot or iced.

The Boris

$4.75

Our drip + a double shot aka a 'black eye'

The Horton

$5.50

Housemade spicy mocha latte. Highly recommend if you like Mexican Hot Chocolate.

The Eloise

$5.50

Salty maple latte

The Lassie

$5.50

Lavender agave latte

The Major

$5.50

Brown sugar cinnamon latte

Coffee, Lattes, Etc.

Boris Blend Drip

Boris Blend Drip

$3.00

Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.

Latte

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Available iced.

Cold Brew (On Tap)

Cold Brew (On Tap)

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso over water.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.

Flat White

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.

Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.

Lemonade

$3.00

Natalie's all natural lemonade. Sweetened.

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.00

Bark & Stormy

$6.00

Cold brew, lemonade, housemade ginger simple syrup.

Milk

$2.50

12 oz. cup of milk.

Boris Blend from Variety

$16.00

300g whole beans from Variety Coffee Roasters. Ask your friendly barista to grind it for you!

Coffee Box 2 Go

$32.00

Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.

Variety Single Origin Coffee

$19.00

Any single origin from Variety

Hot tea

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Sencha Green

$3.00

Lemongrass Ginger (herbal)

$3.00

Peppermint (herbal)

$3.00

Rooibos (herbal)

$3.00
Rooibos Tea Latte

Rooibos Tea Latte

$4.50

Honey, vanilla, steamed milk, cinnamon

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey with vanilla and steamed milk

Iced tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Peach Green Iced Tea

$3.50

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea

$3.50

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Natalie's lemonade with your choice of iced tea!

Wburg Retail Bevs

Cawston Rhubarb

$3.00

Ollipop Root Beer

$3.00

Kombucha Ginger Lemon

$5.00

Kombucha Strawberry

$5.00

Kombucha Passionfruit

$5.00

Cawston Elderflower

$3.00

Ollipop Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ollipop Orange

$3.00

Oatly Choc Milk

$4.50

Boxed Water

$2.00

Hoptonic Jasmine

$4.00

Natalie's OJ 16oz

$6.00

Food

Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$5.00

everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!

Blueberry Muffin (V)

$4.00

Gracie Baked Cookie

$5.00

Cardamom Bun

$4.00

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Apple Mini Loaf (V)

$5.00

Zucchini Muffin (V)

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Meyer Lemon Almond Cake (GF)

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)

$3.50

Salted Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$3.50

Chewy Almond Butter Granola Bar (GF)

$6.00

Coconut Blueberry Jam Br (V) (GF)

$6.00

Side Snacks

Clementine

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

The Good Crisp Chips

$2.50

Mylk Labs Granola

$5.00

Nuts + Nuts 1.76 oz Pack

$5.00

Nuts + Nuts Cashews

$9.00

Martin Pretzels

$4.00

Williamsburg In-House

The Classic

$12.00

Italian Style

$13.00

Psychedlic

$13.00

Broccoli Bliss

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Almond Butter & Banana Toast

$13.00

Hummus Toast

$13.00

Ricotta & Berry Toast

$13.00

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Power Bowl

$14.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Berry

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Williamsburg Retail

Organic Popcorn: No Cheese, sm

$2.00

Organic Popcorn: Himalayan Pink, md

$4.50

Organic Popcorn: Sweetness, md

$4.50

Nomz coconut

$5.00

Nomz pistachio

$5.00

Cult Crackers Classic

$9.00

Cult Crackers Cassava

$9.00

Good Crisps Original

$2.50

Good Crisps Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Rooted Faire

$18.00

Beer, Wine & Bottled (from the fridge)

Beer

Bearwalker Brown Ale

$7.00

Pure maple syrup is infused during the conditioning phase, and is noticeable from start to finish. Chocolate malts add roasted notes to the flavor and aroma. It is also more highly hopped than most browns to create a balanced, yet complex brew.

Fennario IPA

$8.00

Venture into the magical forest of Fennario, where floral and tangerine aromas from Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo hops delight your senses. Jackalope’s dank West Coast IPA celebrates the style with approachable bitterness, pungent hop aroma, and beautiful golden color.

Sarka Pilsner

$7.00

A balanced blend of sweet biscuity malt and noble hops, this beer is perfect to enjoy with friends. Its beautiful golden yellow color is inviting in itself but the real prize is in the glass.

Gay Beer Lager

$8.00

Craft beer never tasted (and looked) so good. Brewed with a choice blend of Vienna Malt and Mandarina Hops, Gay Beer is a golden lager with notes of honey and crisp citrus that’s sure to satisfy you beer drinkers. Light bodied, refreshing and crafted to reduce gluten. Go straight for Gay Beer!

Right Bee Cider

$8.00

100% of Profits Donated to Organizations Working on Criminal Justice Reform in NY 6.9% ABV-GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN-CRISP Drinks Like an Apple Champagne Each can contains a full pound of NYS Apples Style: Cider - Dry ABV: 6.9% Format: 12oz Cans Ingredients: NY State ApplesMore Details: Gluten-Free, Vegan Origin: Brooklyn , New York

Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)

$36.00

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)

$80.00

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Prison Pals Katy Berry 6/4 Smoothie

$9.00

Dewey Beer Co Strawberry Gelato 6/4

$9.00

Dewey Beer Co SM: Watermelon, Cherry, Blackberry 6/4

$9.00

Dr Hops Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Moody tongue Juiced Lychee IPA

$9.00

Sociable cider Werks

$9.00

Dyke beer

$8.00

Bougee bear blonde ale

$8.00

Wine

Archer Roose Canned Bubbly

$9.00

Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.

Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.

Archer Roose Canned Rose

$9.00

Dry and fruit-forward, with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and apricot compote. Our rosé wine is sustainably sourced from the South of France so you can truly live “La Vie en rose.” This lush blend of grenache noir (65%), syrah (​​24%), carignan (8%), and grenache blanc (3%) grapes is delectable and fruity.

Archer Roose Canned Malbec

$8.00

Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.

Build Your Own Mimosa!

$7.00

Grab a bubbly and an oj from the fridge and a cup from your friendly barista!

Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)

$50.00

A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)

$75.00

A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Sun Boy spiked coconut water

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Living juice pressed juice

$7.25

Rotating flavors

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.75

rotating flavors

Dog Bakery, Ice Cream & Chews

maison de pawZ

Donut

Donut

$3.50

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)

Pupcake

Pupcake

$2.75

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)

Waffle

$3.00

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.

Paw'reo

$2.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)

PB& J Puptart

$5.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.

Lamb And Cranberry Sable

$2.50

Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.

Blue coffee cup

$4.00

Strawberry Donut

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

organic brown rice flour, organic oat flour, Big Spoon Roasters banana flax PB wag butter, organic coconut oil, ground cinnamon, tapioca starch, plant based color

Brooklyn Cookie

$5.50

The Pupper Cup

Peanut Butter Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, peanuts & guar gum.

Bacon Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, uncured bacon, guar gum.

Sunday Scoop Shop Ice Cream

$5.50

Ice Cream Cake

$25.00

Blueberry Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Salmon Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Bully sticks

Small

$5.00

Large

$9.00

Poop Bags

Poop Bags (Single Roll)

$1.50

Williamsburg Retail

Retail

12 Inch Bully Stick

$10.00

6 Inch Bully Stick

$5.00

Arfsolut Vodka Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Balance + Calm Superfood Dog Treats

$14.00

Barkweiser Can Squeaker Toy

$14.00

Birthday Cake Plush Blue

$14.00

Birthday Cake Plush Pink

$14.00

Black Boris Hat

$28.00

Blue Horton Hat

$28.00

Bocce Birthday Cake Treats

$6.50

Bocce Chicken and Pumpkin Food Topper

$13.00

Bocce Grazers

$10.50

Bocce Say Moo Soft and Chewy Baked

$9.50

Boris and Horton Avocado Toast

$18.00

Boris and Horton Backpack

$35.00

Boris and Horton Blue Beanie

$28.00

Boris and Horton Coffee Cup

$18.00

Boris and Horton Croissant

$18.00

Boris and Horton Logo Tote

$15.00

Boris and Horton x Annabel Gemmel Tote

$19.00

Boris and Horton x Holi Beef 2oz

$8.00

Boris and Horton x Holi Beef 4 oz

$14.00

Boris and Horton x Holi Salmon 2oz

$12.00

Boris and Horton x Holi Salmon 4oz

$18.00

Boris Mauve Beanie

$28.00

Boris Pink Beanie

$28.00

Casamuttgos Tequila Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Cavalier Sauvignon Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Dog Personality Hat Blue

$28.00

Dog Personality Hat Green

$28.00

Dog Personality Hat Pink

$28.00

Dog Personality Hat Tan

$28.00

Earth Rated Poop Bags Single

$1.50

Fable Falcon Toy

$28.00

Fable Magic Link Leash Black (SM)

$72.00

Fable Magic Link Leash Black (LG)

$72.00

Fable Magic Link Leash Light Blue (SM)

$72.00

Fable The Turtle Waste Bag Holder Black

$30.00

Fable The Turtle Waste Bag Holder Light Blue

$30.00

Flower Power Superfood Dog Treats

$14.00

Frankie's Farfalle

$9.00

Furball Cinnamutt Whisky Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Holi CBD Treats

$10.00

Inner Glow Superfood Dog Treats

$14.00

La Familia Green Cards

$5.00

Lucy and Co Dog Dad Hat Green

$28.00

Lucy and Co Dog Mom Hat Tan

$28.00

Lucy and Co Dog Person Hat Light Blue

$28.00

Messenger Pouch Carrier Black (SM)

$128.00

Messenger Pouch Carrier Black (LG)

$128.00

Messenger Pouch Carrier Blue (SM)

$128.00

Messenger Pouch Carrier Blue (LG)

$128.00

Miir Camping Cup

$28.00

Miir Flip Traveler

$28.00

Mika and Sammy's Kiss me Fresh Breath

$15.70

Mika and Sammy's Paw Lickin' Pumpkin Chicken

$15.70

Mika and Sammy's Philly Beef Cheese

$15.70

Mika and Sammy's Surf and Turf

$15.70

My Dog Just Speaks Spanish Book

$18.00

My Dog took a Shit Shirt (SM)

$30.00

My Dog took a Shit Shirts (MD)

$30.00

My Dog took a Shit Shirts (LG)

$30.00

My Dog took a Shit Shirts (XL)

$30.00

Nyc Coffee Dogs Hat

$28.00

P.L.A.Y Pup Cup Café - Cinnabone

$11.00

P.L.A.Y. Barking Brunch Bacon Egg and Cheese

$12.00

P.L.A.Y. Barking Brunch Bloody Mary

$12.00

P.L.A.Y. Camp Corbin Smores

$13.00

P.L.A.Y. Pupster Passport

$8.00

P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Fluffles

$14.00

P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Ice Cream

$12.00

P.L.A.Y. Taxi

$12.00

P.L.A.Y. Totally Touristy Statue of Liberty

$15.00

Pet Oder Killer Candle

$24.00

Preen Pets Beef Sweet Potato

$16.00

Preen Pets Chicken Apple Twist

$16.00

Preen Pets Salmon Frites

$22.00

Pups Blue Ribbon Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Ramen Nose Work Toy

$24.00

Tanqueruff Gin Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Topp Chiwawa Toy Squeaker

$14.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (SM)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (MD)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (LG)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (SM)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (MD)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (LG)

$24.00

Wagwear Memphis Leash Classic (SM)

$30.00

Wagwear Memphis Leash Classic (LG)

$30.00

Wagwear Memphis Leash Neon (SM)

$30.00

Wagwear Memphis Leash Neon (LG)

$30.00

Wild One Collar Blue (SM)

$38.00

Wild One Collar Blue (MD)

$38.00

Wild One Collar Blue (LG)

$38.00

Wild One Collar Strawberry (SM)

$38.00

Wild One Collar Strawberry (MD)

$38.00

Wild One Collar Strawberry (LG)

$38.00

Wild One Leash Blue (SM)

$58.00

Wild One Leash Blue (Std)

$58.00

Wild One Leash Butter (SM)

$38.00

Wild One Leash Strawberry (SM)

$58.00

Wild One Leash Strawberry (Std)

$58.00

Wild One Poop Bags

$8.00

Wild One Triangle Toy Blue

$16.00

Wild One Triangle Toy Lavendar

$16.00

Woof Clicquot Rose Champagne Bottle Squeaker Toy

$14.00

Poco Pet Carrier

$29.00

Laura Sandoval Blue Boris & Horton Shirt

$28.00

Steak Frites & Tuna Treats maison de pawZ

$9.00

Fadog Alien Floppy Plush Dog Toy

$16.00

Fabdog Floppy Cow Plush Dog Toy

$16.00

Fabdog Floppy Hippo Plush Dog Toy

$16.00

Fabdog Floppy Pig Plush Dog Toy

$16.00

Fabdog Floppy Turtle Plush Dog Toy

$16.00

Fabdog Fluffy Beaver Plush Dog Toy

$19.00

Fabdog Grateful Dead Cornell '77 Concert Ticket

$14.00

Fabdog Grateful Dead Tie Dye Bear

$16.00

Polkadog Cod Skin Tube

$13.00

Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Chicken Littles

$7.00

Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Clam Chowda

$7.00

Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Lucky Duck

$7.00

Lucy & Co Poop Bag Set

$12.00

Shameless Pets

$9.00

Dog Sudoku Puzzle

$36.00

Winnie Lou Treats

$8.00

Bison Marrow Bone

$13.00

Furryfolks Egg Nosework Toy

$22.00

Furryfolks Tomato Nosework Toy

$22.00

Furryfolks Hooman Nosework Toy

$17.00

Dogs of Williamsburg Tote

$18.00

Portland Pet Food Bacon Brew Biscuits

$10.00

Portland Pet Food Beef Broth Brew Biscuits

$10.00

Portland Pet Food Pumpkin Biscuits

$10.00

Portland Pet Food Grandma Ada's Turkey & Yams

$9.00

Portland Pet Food Tuxedo's Chicken & Yams

$9.00

Express Pet Toy

$32.00

Spicy Ramen Toy

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

510 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nora Thai
orange star4.3 • 252
176 N 9th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Santa Fe BK - 178 N 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
178 N 8th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Republic Latin Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Stush NYC
orange starNo Reviews
470 Driggs Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Two Boots Williamsburg
orange starNo Reviews
558 Driggs Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Williamsburg
orange star4.0 • 4,155
164 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston