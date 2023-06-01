Boris & Horton Brooklyn 510 Driggs Avenue
510 Driggs Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Beverages
Specialty Drinks (hot or iced)
Coffee, Lattes, Etc.
Boris Blend Drip
Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.
Latte
A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Available iced.
Cold Brew (On Tap)
Americano
A double shot of espresso over water.
Espresso (Double Shot)
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.
Flat White
A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.
Mocha Latte
Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!
Chai Latte
Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.
Hot Cocoa
Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.
Lemonade
Natalie's all natural lemonade. Sweetened.
Matcha Lemonade
Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!
Watermelon Lemonade
Bark & Stormy
Cold brew, lemonade, housemade ginger simple syrup.
Milk
12 oz. cup of milk.
Boris Blend from Variety
300g whole beans from Variety Coffee Roasters. Ask your friendly barista to grind it for you!
Coffee Box 2 Go
Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.
Variety Single Origin Coffee
Any single origin from Variety
Hot tea
Iced tea
Black Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Peach Green Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Arnold Palmer
Natalie's lemonade with your choice of iced tea!
Wburg Retail Bevs
Food
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Everything Croissant
everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!
Blueberry Muffin (V)
Gracie Baked Cookie
Cardamom Bun
Cheddar Scallion Scone
Blueberry Scone
Carrot Apple Mini Loaf (V)
Zucchini Muffin (V)
Banana Bread
Meyer Lemon Almond Cake (GF)
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)
Salted Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)
Chewy Almond Butter Granola Bar (GF)
Coconut Blueberry Jam Br (V) (GF)
Side Snacks
Williamsburg In-House
Williamsburg Retail
Beer, Wine & Bottled (from the fridge)
Beer
Bearwalker Brown Ale
Pure maple syrup is infused during the conditioning phase, and is noticeable from start to finish. Chocolate malts add roasted notes to the flavor and aroma. It is also more highly hopped than most browns to create a balanced, yet complex brew.
Fennario IPA
Venture into the magical forest of Fennario, where floral and tangerine aromas from Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo hops delight your senses. Jackalope’s dank West Coast IPA celebrates the style with approachable bitterness, pungent hop aroma, and beautiful golden color.
Sarka Pilsner
A balanced blend of sweet biscuity malt and noble hops, this beer is perfect to enjoy with friends. Its beautiful golden yellow color is inviting in itself but the real prize is in the glass.
Gay Beer Lager
Craft beer never tasted (and looked) so good. Brewed with a choice blend of Vienna Malt and Mandarina Hops, Gay Beer is a golden lager with notes of honey and crisp citrus that’s sure to satisfy you beer drinkers. Light bodied, refreshing and crafted to reduce gluten. Go straight for Gay Beer!
Right Bee Cider
100% of Profits Donated to Organizations Working on Criminal Justice Reform in NY 6.9% ABV-GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN-CRISP Drinks Like an Apple Champagne Each can contains a full pound of NYS Apples Style: Cider - Dry ABV: 6.9% Format: 12oz Cans Ingredients: NY State ApplesMore Details: Gluten-Free, Vegan Origin: Brooklyn , New York
Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Prison Pals Katy Berry 6/4 Smoothie
Dewey Beer Co Strawberry Gelato 6/4
Dewey Beer Co SM: Watermelon, Cherry, Blackberry 6/4
Dr Hops Hard Kombucha
Moody tongue Juiced Lychee IPA
Sociable cider Werks
Dyke beer
Bougee bear blonde ale
Wine
Archer Roose Canned Bubbly
Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.
Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc
Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.
Archer Roose Canned Rose
Dry and fruit-forward, with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and apricot compote. Our rosé wine is sustainably sourced from the South of France so you can truly live “La Vie en rose.” This lush blend of grenache noir (65%), syrah (24%), carignan (8%), and grenache blanc (3%) grapes is delectable and fruity.
Archer Roose Canned Malbec
Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.
Build Your Own Mimosa!
Grab a bubbly and an oj from the fridge and a cup from your friendly barista!
Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)
A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)
A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Sun Boy spiked coconut water
Bottled Drinks
Dog Bakery, Ice Cream & Chews
maison de pawZ
Donut
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)
Pupcake
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)
Waffle
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.
Paw'reo
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)
PB& J Puptart
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.
Lamb And Cranberry Sable
Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.
Blue coffee cup
Strawberry Donut
Sweet Potato Fries
organic brown rice flour, organic oat flour, Big Spoon Roasters banana flax PB wag butter, organic coconut oil, ground cinnamon, tapioca starch, plant based color
Brooklyn Cookie
The Pupper Cup
Bully sticks
Poop Bags
Williamsburg Retail
Retail
12 Inch Bully Stick
6 Inch Bully Stick
Arfsolut Vodka Toy Squeaker
Balance + Calm Superfood Dog Treats
Barkweiser Can Squeaker Toy
Birthday Cake Plush Blue
Birthday Cake Plush Pink
Black Boris Hat
Blue Horton Hat
Bocce Birthday Cake Treats
Bocce Chicken and Pumpkin Food Topper
Bocce Grazers
Bocce Say Moo Soft and Chewy Baked
Boris and Horton Avocado Toast
Boris and Horton Backpack
Boris and Horton Blue Beanie
Boris and Horton Coffee Cup
Boris and Horton Croissant
Boris and Horton Logo Tote
Boris and Horton x Annabel Gemmel Tote
Boris and Horton x Holi Beef 2oz
Boris and Horton x Holi Beef 4 oz
Boris and Horton x Holi Salmon 2oz
Boris and Horton x Holi Salmon 4oz
Boris Mauve Beanie
Boris Pink Beanie
Casamuttgos Tequila Toy Squeaker
Cavalier Sauvignon Toy Squeaker
Dog Personality Hat Blue
Dog Personality Hat Green
Dog Personality Hat Pink
Dog Personality Hat Tan
Earth Rated Poop Bags Single
Fable Falcon Toy
Fable Magic Link Leash Black (SM)
Fable Magic Link Leash Black (LG)
Fable Magic Link Leash Light Blue (SM)
Fable The Turtle Waste Bag Holder Black
Fable The Turtle Waste Bag Holder Light Blue
Flower Power Superfood Dog Treats
Frankie's Farfalle
Furball Cinnamutt Whisky Toy Squeaker
Holi CBD Treats
Inner Glow Superfood Dog Treats
La Familia Green Cards
Lucy and Co Dog Dad Hat Green
Lucy and Co Dog Mom Hat Tan
Lucy and Co Dog Person Hat Light Blue
Messenger Pouch Carrier Black (SM)
Messenger Pouch Carrier Black (LG)
Messenger Pouch Carrier Blue (SM)
Messenger Pouch Carrier Blue (LG)
Miir Camping Cup
Miir Flip Traveler
Mika and Sammy's Kiss me Fresh Breath
Mika and Sammy's Paw Lickin' Pumpkin Chicken
Mika and Sammy's Philly Beef Cheese
Mika and Sammy's Surf and Turf
My Dog Just Speaks Spanish Book
My Dog took a Shit Shirt (SM)
My Dog took a Shit Shirts (MD)
My Dog took a Shit Shirts (LG)
My Dog took a Shit Shirts (XL)
Nyc Coffee Dogs Hat
P.L.A.Y Pup Cup Café - Cinnabone
P.L.A.Y. Barking Brunch Bacon Egg and Cheese
P.L.A.Y. Barking Brunch Bloody Mary
P.L.A.Y. Camp Corbin Smores
P.L.A.Y. Pupster Passport
P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Fluffles
P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Ice Cream
P.L.A.Y. Taxi
P.L.A.Y. Totally Touristy Statue of Liberty
Pet Oder Killer Candle
Preen Pets Beef Sweet Potato
Preen Pets Chicken Apple Twist
Preen Pets Salmon Frites
Pups Blue Ribbon Toy Squeaker
Ramen Nose Work Toy
Tanqueruff Gin Toy Squeaker
Topp Chiwawa Toy Squeaker
Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (SM)
Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (MD)
Wagwear Memphis Collar Blue/Green (LG)
Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (SM)
Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (MD)
Wagwear Memphis Collar Pink/Yellow (LG)
Wagwear Memphis Leash Classic (SM)
Wagwear Memphis Leash Classic (LG)
Wagwear Memphis Leash Neon (SM)
Wagwear Memphis Leash Neon (LG)
Wild One Collar Blue (SM)
Wild One Collar Blue (MD)
Wild One Collar Blue (LG)
Wild One Collar Strawberry (SM)
Wild One Collar Strawberry (MD)
Wild One Collar Strawberry (LG)
Wild One Leash Blue (SM)
Wild One Leash Blue (Std)
Wild One Leash Butter (SM)
Wild One Leash Strawberry (SM)
Wild One Leash Strawberry (Std)
Wild One Poop Bags
Wild One Triangle Toy Blue
Wild One Triangle Toy Lavendar
Woof Clicquot Rose Champagne Bottle Squeaker Toy
Poco Pet Carrier
Laura Sandoval Blue Boris & Horton Shirt
Steak Frites & Tuna Treats maison de pawZ
Fadog Alien Floppy Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Floppy Cow Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Floppy Hippo Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Floppy Pig Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Floppy Turtle Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Fluffy Beaver Plush Dog Toy
Fabdog Grateful Dead Cornell '77 Concert Ticket
Fabdog Grateful Dead Tie Dye Bear
Polkadog Cod Skin Tube
Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Chicken Littles
Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Clam Chowda
Polkadog Tube: Training Bits, Lucky Duck
Lucy & Co Poop Bag Set
Shameless Pets
Dog Sudoku Puzzle
Winnie Lou Treats
Bison Marrow Bone
Furryfolks Egg Nosework Toy
Furryfolks Tomato Nosework Toy
Furryfolks Hooman Nosework Toy
Dogs of Williamsburg Tote
Portland Pet Food Bacon Brew Biscuits
Portland Pet Food Beef Broth Brew Biscuits
Portland Pet Food Pumpkin Biscuits
Portland Pet Food Grandma Ada's Turkey & Yams
Portland Pet Food Tuxedo's Chicken & Yams
Express Pet Toy
Spicy Ramen Toy
Photos coming soon!