Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boris & Horton 195 Avenue A

review star

No reviews yet

195 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
The Major
Avocado Toast on Multigrain

Specialty Drinks (hot or iced)

These are our lattes with house-made flavor infused simple syrups. They can be made hot or iced.

The Boris

$4.75

Our drip + a double shot aka a 'black eye'

The Horton

$5.50

Housemade spicy mocha latte. Highly recommend if you like Mexican Hot Chocolate.

The Eloise

$5.50

Salty maple latte

The Lassie

$5.50

Lavender agave latte

The Major

$5.50

Brown sugar cinnamon latte

The Phoebe

$5.50

Rose & vanilla latte. Named after Angelic's dog!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Coffee, Lattes, Etc.

Boris Blend Drip

Boris Blend Drip

$3.00

Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.

Latte

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Available iced.

Cold Brew (On Tap)

Cold Brew (On Tap)

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

A double shot of espresso over water.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.

Flat White

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.

Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.

Lemonade

$3.00

Natalie's all natural lemonade. Sweetened.

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!

Bark & Stormy

$6.00

Cold brew, lemonade, housemade ginger simple syrup.

Milk

$2.50

12 oz. cup of milk.

Boris Blend from Variety

$16.00

300g whole beans from Variety Coffee Roasters. Ask your friendly barista to grind it for you!

Coffee Box 2 Go

$32.00

Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.50

Hot tea

Earl Grey

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Sencha Green

$2.50

Lemongrass Ginger (herbal)

$2.50

Peppermint (herbal)

$2.50

Rooibos (herbal)

$2.50
Rooibos Tea Latte

Rooibos Tea Latte

$4.50

Honey, vanilla, steamed milk, cinnamon

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey with vanilla and steamed milk

Iced tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Peach Green Iced Tea

$3.00

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea

$3.00

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Natalie's lemonade with your choice of iced tea!

Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!

Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock

cinnamon sugar pull apart bread

Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$4.25Out of stock

Dank Chocolate Chip Banana Bread (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Dank Pumpkin Bread (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Dank Lemon Matcha Bread (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Apple Cider Crumb Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Fluffy, tender cake is made with local apple cider, ribboned with juicy apple butter, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon crumb.

Toast

Avocado Toast on Multigrain

Avocado Toast on Multigrain

$12.00

Salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula

Almond Butter & Banana Toast on Multigrain

Almond Butter & Banana Toast on Multigrain

$8.00

Almond butter, banana, honey, cinnamon

Egg Salad on Onion Bun

Egg Salad on Onion Bun

$11.00

Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula

Roasted Tomato Hummus on Sourdough

Roasted Tomato Hummus on Sourdough

$10.00

Roasted tomato hummus, roasted tomatoes, arugula

Honey Butter Tahini Toast

Honey Butter Tahini Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Honey, butter, tahini and salt. A little bit salty and a little bit sweet.

Blueberries on Multigrain

$9.00

Cream cheese, blueberries, chia seeds, fresh mint.

Plain Toast

$5.00

Avocado Toast Platter (6)

$72.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomato Hummus Toast Platter (6)

$72.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

Classic Cheddar

Classic Cheddar

$7.00

Served on Balthazar sourdough. No substitutions.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia

$9.00

Mozzarella, pesto, roasted tomatoes. Served on Balthazar sourdough. No substitutions.

The Popeye

$10.00

Spinach, artichoke, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan & provolone.

Apple Butter & Brie

$12.00

Packaged Snacks

Big Spoon Nut Butter Bar

Big Spoon Nut Butter Bar

$3.00

Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Especially coveted by our competitive athlete friends, these fiber-rich, high-protein, antioxidant powerhouses are perfect as fuel for intense workouts and post-adventure recoveries and are also simply delicious hunger-curbing snacks. Allergen Info: Contains almonds, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.

Kind Bars

Kind Bars

$4.00

Whole ingredients like nuts, mixed with fruits and spices bound together with honey.

North Fork potato chips

North Fork potato chips

$2.00

BBQ or Sour Cream and Onion

Oatmeal Cup

Oatmeal Cup

$3.00

Healthy oatmeal cups in a variety of flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, & Cinnamon

Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar popcorn

Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar popcorn

$2.00
Ronnybrook yogurt

Ronnybrook yogurt

$2.50

The New York Times described Ronnybrook Farm's products as the “Dom Perignon” of dairy.

Torres potato chips

Torres potato chips

$2.00

Extra virgin olive oil or black truffle.

Urban Roots crudité with vegan goddess dressing

Urban Roots crudité with vegan goddess dressing

$5.00

Vital Farms Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side Snacks

Clementine

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

Hard boiled egg

$2.00

Beer

Bearwalker Brown Ale

$6.00

Pure maple syrup is infused during the conditioning phase, and is noticeable from start to finish. Chocolate malts add roasted notes to the flavor and aroma. It is also more highly hopped than most browns to create a balanced, yet complex brew.

Thunder Ann Pale Ale

$6.00

Thunder Ann is brewed to highlight beautiful citrusy American hops. You will find notes of apricot and mango in addition to the citrus bouquet. Honey and biscuit malts contribute to the body as well, making it a friendly, yet bold American Pale Ale.

Fennario IPA

$6.00

Venture into the magical forest of Fennario, where floral and tangerine aromas from Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo hops delight your senses. Jackalope’s dank West Coast IPA celebrates the style with approachable bitterness, pungent hop aroma, and beautiful golden color.

Sarka Pilsner

$6.00

A balanced blend of sweet biscuity malt and noble hops, this beer is perfect to enjoy with friends. Its beautiful golden yellow color is inviting in itself but the real prize is in the glass.

Gay Beer Lager

$7.00

Craft beer never tasted (and looked) so good. Brewed with a choice blend of Vienna Malt and Mandarina Hops, Gay Beer is a golden lager with notes of honey and crisp citrus that’s sure to satisfy you beer drinkers. Light bodied, refreshing and crafted to reduce gluten. Go straight for Gay Beer!

Harlem Blue (pilsner)

$6.00

Right Bee Cider

$8.00

100% of Profits Donated to Organizations Working on Criminal Justice Reform in NY 6.9% ABV-GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN-CRISP Drinks Like an Apple Champagne Each can contains a full pound of NYS Apples Style: Cider - Dry ABV: 6.9% Format: 12oz Cans Ingredients: NY State ApplesMore Details: Gluten-Free, Vegan Origin: Brooklyn , New York

Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)

$30.00Out of stock

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)

$80.00Out of stock

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Jiant Kombucha Original Flavor

$6.00

Wine

Build Your Own Mimosa!

$7.00

Grab a bubbly and an oj from the fridge and a cup from your friendly barista!

AMASS Botanical Hard Seltzers

$8.00

Non-GMO, gluten-free & Vegan. No added sugar or sweetener. No artificial colors or flavors.

Loverboy Hard Seltzer

$7.00

An easy-drinking crowd pleaser that will keep you coming back for more. Organic hibiscus is steeped and brewed like a tea, paired with tangy pomegranate, and topped off with a squeeze of lime juice. We’ve sweetened it with monk fruit to give you a perfect balance of flavors.

Archer Roose Canned Bubbly

$8.00

Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.

Archer Roose Canned Malbec

$7.00

Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.

Archer Roose Canned Rose

$8.00

Dry and fruit-forward, with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and apricot compote. Our rosé wine is sustainably sourced from the South of France so you can truly live “La Vie en rose.” This lush blend of grenache noir (65%), syrah (​​24%), carignan (8%), and grenache blanc (3%) grapes is delectable and fruity.

Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.

Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)

$50.00Out of stock

A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)

$75.00Out of stock

A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Bottled Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Natalie's Pressed Juice

$4.50

Blood orange, elderberry, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.50

rotating flavors

maison de pawZ

Donut

Donut

$3.50

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)

Pupcake

Pupcake

$2.75

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potatoes, nutritional yeast.

Waffle

$3.00

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.

Paw'reo

$2.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)

PB& J Puptart

$5.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.

Pork & Pumpkin Sable

$2.50

Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.

PSL Cookie

$5.00

Apple Cider Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Candy Corn Cookie (carob banana)

$4.50

Ghost Cookie (carob banana)

$4.00

Vote Cookies

$4.50

The Pupper Cup

Peanut Butter Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, peanuts & guar gum.

Bacon Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, uncured bacon, guar gum.

Sunday Scoop Shop Ice Cream

$5.50

Bully sticks

Small

$4.00

Large

$8.00

Poop Bags

Poop Bags

$1.50

Hats

NYC Coffee Dogs Hat

NYC Coffee Dogs Hat

$25.00

Exclusively made for Boris & Horton by Lucy & Co.

Dog Mom Hat

Dog Mom Hat

$25.00

Boris Black Hat

$25.00

Mugs

Boris Diner Mug

$12.00

Andrea Caceres Mug

$18.00

Treats

Boris & Horton Beef Liver Treats

Boris & Horton Beef Liver Treats

$8.00+
Boris & Horton Salmon Treats

Boris & Horton Salmon Treats

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boris & Horton was created to provide New Yorkers with an amazing café and community space to enjoy alongside our four-legged friends. Whether you own a dog or just like being around them, Boris & Horton is the place to be. No wonder they call us the happiest place on earth!

Website

Location

195 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sauce Pizzeria - East Village - 345 East 12th Street
orange starNo Reviews
345 East 12th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
S'MAC - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
197 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Crif Dogs
orange star4.0 • 411
113 Saint Mark's Place Manhattan, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Hanoi House
orange starNo Reviews
119 St. Marks Pl. New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Westville - East
orange star4.5 • 4,682
173 Avenue A New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Nowon
orange star4.5 • 1,479
507 e 6th st New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston