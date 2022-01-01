Boris & Horton 195 Avenue A
No reviews yet
195 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
Popular Items
Specialty Drinks (hot or iced)
The Boris
Our drip + a double shot aka a 'black eye'
The Horton
Housemade spicy mocha latte. Highly recommend if you like Mexican Hot Chocolate.
The Eloise
Salty maple latte
The Lassie
Lavender agave latte
The Major
Brown sugar cinnamon latte
The Phoebe
Rose & vanilla latte. Named after Angelic's dog!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Coffee, Lattes, Etc.
Boris Blend Drip
Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.
Latte
A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Available iced.
Cold Brew (On Tap)
Americano
A double shot of espresso over water.
Espresso (Double Shot)
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.
Flat White
A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.
Mocha Latte
Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!
Chai Latte
Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.
Hot Cocoa
Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.
Lemonade
Natalie's all natural lemonade. Sweetened.
Matcha Lemonade
Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!
Bark & Stormy
Cold brew, lemonade, housemade ginger simple syrup.
Milk
12 oz. cup of milk.
Boris Blend from Variety
300g whole beans from Variety Coffee Roasters. Ask your friendly barista to grind it for you!
Coffee Box 2 Go
Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.
Spiced Apple Cider
Hot tea
Iced tea
Black Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Peach Green Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea
From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.
Arnold Palmer
Natalie's lemonade with your choice of iced tea!
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Everything Croissant
everything seasoned croissant with scallion cream cheese baked inside!
Monkey Bread
cinnamon sugar pull apart bread
Danish
Cinnamon Bun
Dank Chocolate Chip Banana Bread (V)
Dank Pumpkin Bread (V)
Dank Lemon Matcha Bread (V)
Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie
Apple Cider Crumb Cake
Fluffy, tender cake is made with local apple cider, ribboned with juicy apple butter, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon crumb.
Toast
Avocado Toast on Multigrain
Salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula
Almond Butter & Banana Toast on Multigrain
Almond butter, banana, honey, cinnamon
Egg Salad on Onion Bun
Mayo, Dijon, sweet pickles, arugula
Roasted Tomato Hummus on Sourdough
Roasted tomato hummus, roasted tomatoes, arugula
Honey Butter Tahini Toast
Honey, butter, tahini and salt. A little bit salty and a little bit sweet.
Blueberries on Multigrain
Cream cheese, blueberries, chia seeds, fresh mint.
Plain Toast
Avocado Toast Platter (6)
Roasted Tomato Hummus Toast Platter (6)
Grilled Cheese
Packaged Snacks
Big Spoon Nut Butter Bar
Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Especially coveted by our competitive athlete friends, these fiber-rich, high-protein, antioxidant powerhouses are perfect as fuel for intense workouts and post-adventure recoveries and are also simply delicious hunger-curbing snacks. Allergen Info: Contains almonds, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.
Kind Bars
Whole ingredients like nuts, mixed with fruits and spices bound together with honey.
North Fork potato chips
BBQ or Sour Cream and Onion
Oatmeal Cup
Healthy oatmeal cups in a variety of flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, & Cinnamon
Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar popcorn
Ronnybrook yogurt
The New York Times described Ronnybrook Farm's products as the “Dom Perignon” of dairy.
Torres potato chips
Extra virgin olive oil or black truffle.
Urban Roots crudité with vegan goddess dressing
Vital Farms Hard Boiled Eggs (2)
Beer
Bearwalker Brown Ale
Pure maple syrup is infused during the conditioning phase, and is noticeable from start to finish. Chocolate malts add roasted notes to the flavor and aroma. It is also more highly hopped than most browns to create a balanced, yet complex brew.
Thunder Ann Pale Ale
Thunder Ann is brewed to highlight beautiful citrusy American hops. You will find notes of apricot and mango in addition to the citrus bouquet. Honey and biscuit malts contribute to the body as well, making it a friendly, yet bold American Pale Ale.
Fennario IPA
Venture into the magical forest of Fennario, where floral and tangerine aromas from Simcoe, Centennial, and Amarillo hops delight your senses. Jackalope’s dank West Coast IPA celebrates the style with approachable bitterness, pungent hop aroma, and beautiful golden color.
Sarka Pilsner
A balanced blend of sweet biscuity malt and noble hops, this beer is perfect to enjoy with friends. Its beautiful golden yellow color is inviting in itself but the real prize is in the glass.
Gay Beer Lager
Craft beer never tasted (and looked) so good. Brewed with a choice blend of Vienna Malt and Mandarina Hops, Gay Beer is a golden lager with notes of honey and crisp citrus that’s sure to satisfy you beer drinkers. Light bodied, refreshing and crafted to reduce gluten. Go straight for Gay Beer!
Harlem Blue (pilsner)
Right Bee Cider
100% of Profits Donated to Organizations Working on Criminal Justice Reform in NY 6.9% ABV-GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN-CRISP Drinks Like an Apple Champagne Each can contains a full pound of NYS Apples Style: Cider - Dry ABV: 6.9% Format: 12oz Cans Ingredients: NY State ApplesMore Details: Gluten-Free, Vegan Origin: Brooklyn , New York
Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)
Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Jiant Kombucha Original Flavor
Wine
Build Your Own Mimosa!
Grab a bubbly and an oj from the fridge and a cup from your friendly barista!
AMASS Botanical Hard Seltzers
Non-GMO, gluten-free & Vegan. No added sugar or sweetener. No artificial colors or flavors.
Loverboy Hard Seltzer
An easy-drinking crowd pleaser that will keep you coming back for more. Organic hibiscus is steeped and brewed like a tea, paired with tangy pomegranate, and topped off with a squeeze of lime juice. We’ve sweetened it with monk fruit to give you a perfect balance of flavors.
Archer Roose Canned Bubbly
Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.
Archer Roose Canned Malbec
Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.
Archer Roose Canned Rose
Dry and fruit-forward, with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and apricot compote. Our rosé wine is sustainably sourced from the South of France so you can truly live “La Vie en rose.” This lush blend of grenache noir (65%), syrah (24%), carignan (8%), and grenache blanc (3%) grapes is delectable and fruity.
Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc
Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.
Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)
A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)
A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.
Bottled Drinks
maison de pawZ
Donut
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)
Pupcake
Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potatoes, nutritional yeast.
Waffle
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.
Paw'reo
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)
PB& J Puptart
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.
Pork & Pumpkin Sable
Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.
PSL Cookie
Apple Cider Donut
Candy Corn Cookie (carob banana)
Ghost Cookie (carob banana)
Vote Cookies
The Pupper Cup
Bully sticks
Poop Bags
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Boris & Horton was created to provide New Yorkers with an amazing café and community space to enjoy alongside our four-legged friends. Whether you own a dog or just like being around them, Boris & Horton is the place to be. No wonder they call us the happiest place on earth!
195 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009