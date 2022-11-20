Borjo Coffeehouse 4416 Monarch Way

Main picView gallery

Borjo Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

4416 Monarch Way

Norfolk, VA 23508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

latte
egg & cheddar + drink
chai tea latte

Brewed Coffee

hot drip coffee

$1.75+

pour over

$3.00+

cafe au lait

$2.50+

hot coffee with steamed milk

cold brew

$3.50+

Espresso Drinks

espresso

$1.50+

cappuccino

$3.00+

americano

$2.25+

latte

$3.25+

mocha

$3.50+

traditional macchiato

$2.25

Not Coffee

hot tea

$2.50+

iced tea

$2.25+

matcha latte

$4.50+

chai tea latte

$3.50+

hot chocolate

$2.50+

lemonade

$2.00+

chocolate milk

$2.50+

steamer

$2.50+

steamed milk + syrup

cold milk

$2.25+

apple juice

$1.50+

Drink Specials! ~

lavender lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Rose Lemonade

$2.75+

berry lemonade

$2.75+

salted caramel mocha

$3.50+

biscotti latte

$3.50+

nutella latte

$3.50+

maple honey cappuccino

$3.50+

blackberry cobbler cold brew

$4.00+

lime espresso & tonic (1 size only)

$6.75

sweet lime juice, tonic water, 2 shots of espresso

Blended

smoothie

$7.00+

frappe ~

$6.00+

Pre-packaged Drinks

Sparkling Blueberry OR Tangerine

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Water bottle

$1.75

Spindrift

$2.50

San Pel orange

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

AHA sparking water

$3.00

Hint flavored water

$2.50

Bagels

YORGOS bagel

$3.25

Small Plates

granola & yogurt

$6.00

greek yogurt, granola, honey, fruit

basic quesadilla

$4.00

tortilla, cheddar cheese, salsa

waffle

$4.00

served with butter on side - syrup on condiment bar

Avocado Bagel

$6.50

HALF A YORGOS BAGEL, avocado, salt & pepper, lemon juice, pickled onion

Breakfast

Burrito, Breakfast

$7.50

tortilla, cheddar, eggs, black beans, red bell pepper, red onion, salsa

Quesadilla, Breakfast

$7.00

tortilla, eggs, cheddar, red bell pepper, red onion, salsa on the side

lox bagel

$11.50

Yorgos bagel, smoked salmon, red onion, capers

Avolox

$14.50

Sandwich

Egg & Cheddar

$5.50

bagel, eggs, cheddar

Breakfast sandwich

$8.75

bagel, basil garlic aioli, egg, cheddar, sausage, bacon

BLT

$8.50

bagel, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Hot&Sour Sandwich

$8.25

Everything or plain bagel, egg, cheddar, pickled onions, dill pickles, harissa mayo (slightly spicy)

Monarch Way

$12.00

grilled flatbread, basil garlic aioli, bacon, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Paninis

Corned beef panini

$11.00

Turkey & cheddar panini

$10.50

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Wrap

WRAP: greek

$7.50

spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, salt & pepper, red wine vinaigrette

WRAP: chickpea

$6.50

spring mix, chickpeas, cucumber, shredded carrots, pepitas, salt & pepper, red wine vinaigrette

WRAP: chicken salad

$8.75

chicken salad, dried cranberries, walnuts

WRAP: cafe salad

$7.00

spring mix, red onion, carrots, cucumber, Parmesan, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Salad

SALAD: greek

SALAD: greek

$7.50

spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, salt & pepper, red wine vinaigrette

SALAD: chickpea

SALAD: chickpea

$6.50

spring mix, chickpeas, cucumber, shredded carrots, pepitas, salt & pepper, red wine vinaigrette

SALAD: chicken

$8.75

chicken salad, dried cranberries, walnuts

SALAD: cafe

SALAD: cafe

$7.00

spring mix, red onion, carrots, cucumber, Parmesan, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

MEAL DEALS!

basic quesadilla + drink

$5.00

Monarch Way + chips&drink

$14.00

chickpea + drink

$7.50

egg & cheddar + drink

$6.50

Pre-packaged Food

Route 11 chips REG

$2.50

chickpea snacks

$4.00

Route 11 chips SMALL BAG

$1.50

A La Carte

egg patty

$1.50

sausasge

$2.00

bacon

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fairly serious coffee. And pastries. And breakfast. And lunch. And more!

Location

4416 Monarch Way, Norfolk, VA 23508

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

