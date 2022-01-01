Restaurant header imageView gallery

Born in a Barn

100 E. Ivinson st

Laramie, WY 82070

Order Again

Popular Items

15 Traditional
Barnchos
10 Traditional

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fry Appetizer

$13.99

Fries smothered in meaty red chili covered in queso and topped with green onions and paprika.

Barnchos

$14.99

House made chips smothered in queso topped with smoked pork, bacon, jalapeños, red onion, shredded cheddar, and spicy BBQ.

Barncho Tots

$10.99

Tots loaded with queso, smoked pork, jalapeno, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, and spicy bbq.

Shaymus Tots

$10.99

Tots loaded with queso, hatch green chiles, and smoked pulled pork.

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.99

Meaty red chili covered in queso, topped with green onion and paprika.

Wings

All varieties of wings, UPON REQUEST, come with carrots and/or celery with a choice of ranch or blue cheese at no charge. Due to these special circumstances, we are only allowing 1 sauce per order of wings (no splits) If you would like multiple sauces select “naked” and up to 3 sauces OTS (on the side)

5 Traditional

$8.99

Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

10 Traditional

$15.99

Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

15 Traditional

$21.99

Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

5 Smoked

$11.99

Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

10 Smoked

$18.99

Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

15 Smoked

$24.99

Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)

Hotdogs

Hotdogs are 1/4lb all-beef franks served on a white bread bun. Barn fries or Pub Chips are Free with hotdogs, upgrade side for $0.99

Classic Dog

$6.99

Plain 1/4lb all beef frank in a steamed bun.

Chicago Dog

$10.99

Plain 1/4lb all beef frank topped with tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, diced red onion, pickle relish, yellow mustard, and dusted with celery salt in a steamed bun.

Big Al’s Chili Dog

$10.99

Plain 1/4lb all beef frank Smothered with hearty red chili and queso, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, green onions, and paprika in a steamed bun.

BLT Dog

$9.99

Chopped Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, and finished w/ our homemade Chipotle Mayo.

Chicken Finger Baskets

Chicken Finger Baskets are served with 3, 4, or 5 whole meat, breaded strips, served with your choice of side, ranch or blue cheese, and up to 3 wing sauces on the side.

3 Finger Basket

$9.99

3 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99

4 Finger Basket

$11.99

4 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99

5 Finger Basket

$13.99

5 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Smokey mac & cheese topped with grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, crunchy parmesan crumbles, and a drizzle of your choice of any wing sauce.

Loaded Chicken Mac

$13.99

Smoky mac and cheese topped with grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, crunchy parmesan crumbles and a drizzle of your choice of any wing sauce.

Extra Sides

Barn Fries

$2.99

Fresh-cut, French fried potatoes seasoned with our house seasoning.

Pub Chips

$1.99

Fresh cut pub-style chips seasoned with our house seasoning.

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

8oz portion of our smoky cheddar mac & cheese

Cup of Chili

$4.99

8oz portion of our scratch-made, hearty red chili

Side of tots

$2.99

Extra Dippers

All sauces are 2oz portions

Ranch

$0.50

Traditional creamy buttermilk ranch

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Scratch-made, creamy, chunky blue cheese for dipping

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Classic style fancy sauce ideal for dipping barn fries

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Medium heat chipotle dipping sauce with a little honey sweetness, best with sweet fries.

Tangy Mustard

$0.50

Rich and tangy mustard dipping sauce with a hit of sweetness, best with onion rings and chips.

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Classic ketchup with a medium spice of chipotle

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Classic thousand island dressing

Sparky's Buffalo

$0.50

Non-traditional mild buffalo sauce that’s a little tangy and a little sweet.

Happy Buffalo

$0.50

Classic, mild buffalo sauce with a touch of sweet citrus

Medium Buffalo

$0.50

Angry buffalo sauce diluted with the tears of the sad buffalo to make a medium buffalo sauce

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Traditional buffalo hot sauce with a stampede of fire

Ragin Buffalo

$0.50

For true pepper heads! Extra hot buffalo sauce flavored with chipotle, ghost chili, and molasses.

Honey BBQ

$0.50

A hearty sauce balanced with a bit of chili and sweetness of honey (mild)

Tim's Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Creamy garlic and herb sauce kicked up with our spicy buffalo sauce (medium)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$0.50

Peanut butter and jelly-based sauce that will blow your, don’t knock it until you try it. (Mild)

Carolina Mustard BBQ

$0.50

A mustard based BBQ sauce straight from the Carolinas. Best with smoked (mild-medium)

Drinks

Fountain drinks 20oz and served in plastic travel cups with wrapped straw

Pepsi

$2.99

20oz

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz

7-UP

$2.99

20oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz

Mountain Dew

$2.99

20oz

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

20oz

Lemonade

$2.99

20oz

Black Cherry Cream Soda (bottle)

$3.99

A gourmet black cherry cream soda hand crafted with flavors of black cherry, black raspberry, and bourbon vanilla (bottle)

Weinhard's Gourmet Rootbeer (bottle)

$3.99

A gourmet soda, hand-crafted with flavors of sassafras, vanilla, and honey

Orange Cream Soda (bottle)

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Soda (bottle)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Started in 2013, we have prided ourselves in providing quality burger ingredients that are locally sourced and made fresh daily. Our buns are baked daily by Sugar Mouse Bakery and our beef is provided by The Butcher Block.

Website

Location

100 E. Ivinson st, Laramie, WY 82070

Directions

