Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
1,205 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boro Has The Best Customers!!!
Location
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg