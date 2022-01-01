Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

1,205 Reviews

$

4425 N Front St

Harrisburg, PA 17110

12 WINGS
9 WINGS
18 WINGS

STARTERS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

BORO FRIES

$8.50

BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP

$9.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

CRAB & CHEESE

$18.00

FREEDOM FRIES

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

GRAVY FRIES

$7.00

GO BLUE BALLS

$8.50

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.50

LITTLE NECK CLAMS

$12.00

MEATBALL APP

$9.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.50

NACHO & CHEESE

$7.50

NACHO SUPREME

$13.00

ONION RINGS

$7.50

SAUSAGE & HONEY

$9.00

SOFT PRETZEL LOGS

$8.50

TIGER SHRIMP

WING DINGS

$10.00

WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.00

9 WINGS

$10.50

12 WINGS

$14.00

18 WINGS

$21.00

24 WINGS

$27.00

36 WINGS

$39.00

BONELESS 1/2 LB.

$9.50

BONELESS 1 LB.

$16.00

LG WINGS / SAUCES / ADDS

WING ADDS

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.50

LARGE SAUCES / SIDES

PARTY EXTRAS

SOUP

STUFFED PEPPER

$5.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

FREEDOM ONION

$5.50

SEAFOOD SOUP

$5.50

CHILI

$5.00

32 OZ SOUP TO GO

SALAD

LG BORO SALAD

$11.50

LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

LG CHICKEN SALAD

$11.50

LG CHEF SALAD

$11.50

LG GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

LG GREEK SALAD

$11.50

LG TACO SALAD

$11.50

LG TUNA SALAD

$11.50

SM BORO SALAD

$10.00

SM CAESAR SALAD

$6.50

SM CHEF SALAD

$10.00

SM CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

SM GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

SM GREEK SALAD

$10.00

SM TACO SALAD

$10.00

SM TUNA SALAD

$10.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

BASKET

BONELESS BASKET

$13.00

BURGER BASKET

$12.00

BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.00

FISH BASKET

$13.00

SAMPLER BASKET

$17.00

WING BASKET

$15.00

WING DING BASKET

$14.00

BOLI

MINI BOLI

$10.00

LARGE BOLI

$17.00

PIZZA

FLATBREAD PIZZA

$9.00

BURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.50

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

BIG HOUSE

$18.00

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$12.50

BO SCHEMBLECHER

$13.00

CHARLES WOODSON

$13.50

CORDON BLEU BURGER

$13.00

FIESTA VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

JON RUNYAN

$13.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.50

PIZZA BURGER

$12.00

TOM BRADY

$13.50

TURKEY BURGER SPECIAL

$12.00

CLUBS

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$12.00

HAM CLUB

$12.00

HAMBURGER CLUB

$12.00

ITALIAN CLUB

$12.00

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$12.00

TUNA CLUB

$12.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

BLT CLUB

$12.00

HANDHELD

BAJA FISH TACOS

$11.00

BLT

$10.00

BORO SANDWICH

$11.00

CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$11.00

FISH SANDWICH

$10.50

GOLD RUSH

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

GRILLED RACHAEL

$11.00

GRILLED TBSR

$11.00

GRILLED REUBEN

$11.00

HOT DOG

$8.00

PULLED PORK

$11.00

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$10.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$17.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

HOAGIE

BORO HOAGIE

$11.00

BUFF CH CHEESE STEAK

$11.50

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

CH BURGER HOAGIE

$12.00

HAMBURGER HOAGIE

$11.50

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$11.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

SAUSAGE CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

SPECIAL CHIC CH STEAK

$12.00

SPECIAL PHILLY CH STEAK

$12.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN BREAST ENTREE

$12.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE ENTREE

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN ENTREE

$14.00

MEATLOAF ENTREE

$13.00

SPAGHETTI ENTREE

$12.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS ENTREE

$13.00

CRAB CAKE (1) ENTREE

$22.00

6 OZ. STEAK ENTREE

$18.00

10 OZ. STEAK ENTREE

$22.00

SURF & TURF ENTREE

$28.00

OPEN FACED SANDWICH

$12.00

A LA CARTE

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

DAILY VEGETABLE

$3.00

10 OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$20.00

6 OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$16.00

SIDE SALAD

SALAD OF THE DAY

$2.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$8.00

KIDS WING DING

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDS BORO WINGS

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$8.00

KIDS FISH

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

EXTRAS

WING ADDS

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00

APPLE SAUCE & CINNAMON

$0.50

BAG CHIPS

$1.00

BAJA SAUCE / SIDE

$0.35

BBQ

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BLUE CH CRUMBLES

$1.00

BUTTER

$0.35

BANANA PEPPER / SIDE

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.35

COLESLAW

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

DRESSINGS

FETA / SIDE

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$1.50

GRAVY / SIDE

$0.50

HB EGG

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT MUSTARD

$0.35

JALAPENOS / SIDE

$0.50

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

MAYO / SIDE

NACHO CHIPS

$1.50

PARMESAN CHEESE / SIDE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

ROLL & BUTTER

$1.00

SABI SAUCE

$0.35

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.35

SWEET PEPPERS / SIDE

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.35

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$1.00

SAUTEED ONIONS

$1.00

EXTRA PICKLES

$0.50

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$2.00

CHEESE CAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.95Out of stock

Rocky Road Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

ST PATRICKS DAY

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$11.00Out of stock

IRISH NACHOS

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boro Has The Best Customers!!!

Website

Location

4425 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Directions

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

