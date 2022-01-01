A map showing the location of Boro Bar & Grill - Hummelstown 401 East Main StreetView gallery

Boro Bar & Grill - Hummelstown 401 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

401 East Main Street

Hummelstown, PA 17036

STARTERS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

BORO FRIES

$8.50

BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP

$9.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

CRAB & CHEESE

$18.00

FREEDOM FRIES

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

GRAVY FRIES

$7.00

GO BLUE BALLS

$8.50

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.50

MEATBALL APP

$9.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.50

NACHO & CHEESE

$7.50

NACHO SUPREME

$13.00

ONION RINGS

$7.50

SAUSAGE & HONEY

$9.00

SOFT PRETZEL LOGS

$8.50

TIGER SHRIMP

WING DINGS

$10.00

WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.00

9 WINGS

$10.50

12 WINGS

$14.00

18 WINGS

$21.00

24 WINGS

$27.00

36 WINGS

$39.00

BONELESS 1/2 LB.

$9.50

BONELESS 1 LB.

$16.00

LG WINGS / SAUCES / ADDS

WING ADDS

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.50

LARGE SAUCES / SIDES

PARTY EXTRAS

SOUP

STUFFED PEPPER

$5.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

FREEDOM ONION

$5.50

SEAFOOD SOUP

$5.50

CHILI

$5.00

32 OZ SOUP TO GO

SALAD

LG BORO SALAD

$11.50

LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

LG CHICKEN SALAD

$11.50

LG CHEF SALAD

$11.50

LG GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

LG GREEK SALAD

$11.50

LG TACO SALAD

$11.50

LG TUNA SALAD

$11.50

SM BORO SALAD

$10.00

SM CAESAR SALAD

$6.50

SM CHEF SALAD

$10.00

SM CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

SM GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

SM GREEK SALAD

$10.00

SM TACO SALAD

$10.00

SM TUNA SALAD

$10.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

BASKET

BONELESS BASKET

$13.00

BURGER BASKET

$12.00

BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.00

FISH BASKET

$13.00

WING BASKET

$15.00

WING DING BASKET

$14.00

BOLI

MINI BOLI

$10.00

LARGE BOLI

$17.00Out of stock

PIZZA

FLATBREAD PIZZA

$9.00

BURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.50

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$12.50

CORDON BLEU BURGER

$13.00

FIESTA VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.50

PIZZA BURGER

$12.00

TURKEY BURGER SPECIAL

$12.00

CLUBS

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$12.00

HAM CLUB

$12.00

HAMBURGER CLUB

$12.00

ITALIAN CLUB

$12.00

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$12.00

TUNA CLUB

$12.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

BLT CLUB

$12.00

HANDHELD

BAJA FISH TACOS

$11.00

BLT

$10.00

BORO SANDWICH

$11.00

CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$10.00

FISH SANDWICH

$10.50

GOLD RUSH

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

GRILLED RACHAEL

$11.00

GRILLED TBSR

$11.00

GRILLED REUBEN

$11.00

HOT DOG

$8.00

PULLED PORK

$11.00

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$10.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

HOAGIE

BORO HOAGIE

$11.00

BUFF CH CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

CH BURGER HOAGIE

$12.00

HAMBURGER HOAGIE

$11.50

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$11.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

SAUSAGE CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

SPECIAL CHIC CH STEAK

$12.00

SPECIAL PHILLY CH STEAK

$12.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN BREAST ENTREE

$13.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE ENTREE

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN ENTREE

$14.00

MEATLOAF ENTREE

$13.00

SPAGHETTI ENTREE

$12.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS ENTREE

$13.00

CRAB CAKE (1) ENTREE

$22.00

6 OZ. STEAK ENTREE

$18.00

SURF & TURF ENTREE

$28.00

OPEN FACED SANDWICH

$12.00

10 OZ. STEAK ENTREE

$22.00

A LA CARTE

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

COLESLAW

$1.00

CRAB CAKE

$17.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

DAILY VEGETABLE

$3.00

10 OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.00

6 OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$14.00

SIDE SALAD

SALAD OF THE DAY

$2.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$8.00

KIDS WING DING

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDS BORO WINGS

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$8.00

KIDS FISH

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

EXTRAS

WING ADDS

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00

APPLE SAUCE & CINNAMON

$0.50

BAG CHIPS

$1.00

BAJA SAUCE / SIDE

$0.35

BBQ

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BLUE CH CRUMBLES

$1.00

BUTTER

$0.35

BANANA PEPPER / SIDE

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.35

COLESLAW

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

DRESSINGS

FETA / SIDE

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$1.50

GRAVY / SIDE

$0.50

HB EGG

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT MUSTARD

$0.35

JALAPENOS / SIDE

$0.50

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

MAYO / SIDE

NACHO CHIPS

$1.50

PARMESAN CHEESE / SIDE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

ROLL & BUTTER

$1.00

SABI SAUCE

$0.35

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.35

SWEET PEPPERS / SIDE

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.35

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$1.00

SAUTEED ONIONS

$1.00

EXTRA PICKLES

$0.50

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$2.00

CHEESE CAKE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

